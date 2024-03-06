The 5 Best Vacuum Cleaners Under 5000 in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: The for Home boasts a powerful 1400W motor, 20 liters capacity, and HEPA filtration system, making it an ideal choice for versatile cleaning tasks at home. With its durable stainless-steel tank and efficient suction power, it offers reliability and performance that surpasses expectations.
Best Budget: The , for Home Use, stands out as the best budget option with its lightweight design, washable filter, and bagless feature. With a powerful suction of 75 Air Watts and 15 liters capacity, it offers effective cleaning performance at an affordable price point.
When it comes to maintaining cleanliness in your living spaces, having the best vacuum cleaner for home is essential. However, the utility of a vacuum cleaner extends beyond just household use; it's equally crucial for keeping your vehicle interiors pristine. Additionally, for those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies, a mini vacuum cleaner proves invaluable.
In our comprehensive guide, we've meticulously curated a selection of top-rated vacuum cleaners tailored to meet your diverse needs. Whether you're searching for a powerful yet affordable option to tackle household chores, a compact and portable vacuum cleaner to keep your car interiors spotless, or a mini vacuum cleaner to handle quick cleanups, we've got you covered.
Our selection encompasses a variety of models designed to cater to different preferences and requirements. From upright vacuum cleaners with robust suction power to handheld devices offering unparalleled convenience, we've handpicked the finest options available on the market.
So, whether you're dealing with pet hair, dust, or debris, our curated collection ensures that you'll find the best vacuum cleaner to suit your needs.
Essentials factors to consider before purchasing a vacuum cleaner under 5000
Suction Power: Even within a budget, aim for a vacuum cleaner with decent suction power to effectively pick up dirt and debris from various surfaces.
Type of Vacuum: Decide whether you need an upright, canister, handheld, or stick vacuum based on your cleaning needs and preferences.
Attachments and Accessories: Check for included attachments such as crevice tools, upholstery brushes, and extension wands to ensure versatility in cleaning different surfaces and areas.
Filtration System: Look for vacuum cleaners with efficient filtration systems, such as HEPA filters, to trap dust, allergens, and other particles, especially if you have allergies or pets at home.
Dustbin Capacity: Consider the size of the dustbin or bag and choose one that suits the frequency and intensity of your cleaning sessions.
Cord Length and Maneuverability: Evaluate the cord length for convenience in reaching distant areas and assess the vacuum's manoeuvrability, especially if you have tight spaces or multiple levels in your home.
Build Quality and Durability: Opt for a vacuum cleaner with sturdy construction and durable materials to ensure longevity and reliability.
Noise Level: Consider the noise level of the vacuum cleaner, especially if you prefer quieter operation or have noise-sensitive family members or neighbours.
Energy Efficiency: Look for energy-efficient models with lower power consumption to reduce electricity bills and environmental impact.
How we picked them for you
Performance Evaluation: We evaluated the performance of each vacuum cleaner, considering factors such as suction power, cleaning efficiency, and versatility across different surfaces.
Feature Comparison: We compared the features and functionalities of various models, including attachments, filtration systems, dustbin capacity, and manoeuvrability, to ensure they meet your cleaning needs.
Value Assessment: We assessed the value proposition of each vacuum cleaner, weighing its performance, features, and durability against the price of under 5000 to ensure you get the best bang for your buck.
Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation of the brands behind the vacuum cleaners, prioritising those known for quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.
User Feedback: We took into account user feedback and ratings to gauge real-world performance and customer satisfaction levels, ensuring that our recommendations align with your expectations.
Below is a list of best vacuum cleaners under 5000 in India
The INALSA Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is a versatile cleaning solution that effortlessly tackles both dry dust and wet spills. With a powerful 1400W motor and 20-litre capacity, this vacuum cleaner delivers strong suction power for efficient cleaning. Its blower function is ideal for drying and cleaning hard-to-reach areas, making it suitable for indoor and outdoor use.
The HEPA filtration system ensures that 99.97% of particles are captured, making it ideal for asthma and allergy sufferers. The vacuum cleaner is equipped with a durable stainless-steel tank and features Safe Buoy technology, which stops the suction when the liquid capacity reaches a critical point, protecting the machine from damage. With its easy-to-use controls, ergonomic design, and array of accessories, including a telescopic tube, floor brush, and crevice nozzle, it is a reliable and efficient cleaning companion for your home or office.
Specifications:
Price: 4,994 (
MRP 14,99567% Off)
Brand: INALSA
Wattage: 1400 Watts
Capacity: 20 Litres
Filter Type: HEPA
Surface Recommendation: Hard Floor
Power Source: Corded Electric
Voltage: 240 Volts
Colour: Yellow/Silver
|Pros
|Cons
|Strong suction power
|May be heavy when full
|Efficient cleaning of wet spills
|No cordless option
|Durable stainless-steel tank
|Convenient and flexible manoeuvrability
|Safe Buoy technology prevents damage
|HEPA filtration helps with clean air
User’s Testimonial: The vacuum cleaner is sturdy and big enough for all your household needs. It comes with many attachments required for cleaning of different places in the home. Also has a blower and wet function. Changing from dry to wet cleaning is easy as you need to change the filter only.
Why it's worth buying: With over 9000 ratings on Amazon, this vacuum cleaner is worth buying for its powerful suction, versatile functionality, and durable design. Enhance your cleaning experience today and make your purchase now!
The Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner is a powerful cleaning solution designed to tackle daily cleaning needs with ease. With its 1200 Watts powerful suction, it effectively removes deep embedded dust and dirt from upholstery, floors, and carpets. This canister vacuum cleaner comes with three free reusable dust bags, providing added value to your purchase.
Equipped with convenient features like the dust bag full indicator and auto cord winder, it ensures hassle-free operation and timely dirt disposal. The vacuum cleaner includes multiple accessories, such as a flexible hose pipe, extension tubes, and various nozzles, enabling versatile cleaning for every corner of your home. With its swivel wheels and lightweight design, the Quick Clean DX offers easy manoeuvrability and portability, making it an ideal cleaning companion for your household.
Specifications:
Price: 3,699 (
MRP 4,49918% Off)
Power: 1200 Watts
Capacity: 2 litres
Suction: 1700 mm
Voltage: 230 Volts
Weight: 3.6 kg
Hose Length: 5 feet
Filter Type: Cloth
Surface Recommendation: Upholstery, All floors, Carpet
|Pros
|Cons
|Convenient auto cord winder
|Makes good amount of noise
|Includes three free reusable dust bags
|Short power cord length
|Swivel wheels provide easy movement
|Dust bag full indicator
|Versatile accessories
|Great performance and quality
|Suction power is excellent
User’s Testimonial: Overall a good product… I have been using it for a week now and don't expect it to clean crystal clear… it's a dry one which means it just sucks up the dust.. we can vacuum floor, tables , and windows … also we can clean bed mattresses as well with one of the nozzles.
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying because of its powerful suction and convenient features. As a best seller on Amazon with 1K recent purchases last month, it's a trusted choice for many.
The AGARO Royal Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner is a reliable cleaning solution designed for home use, specifically targeting pet hair removal. Featuring a cyclonic suction system with 75 Air Watts of suction power, it effectively removes dirt and debris from carpets. Its 170° swivel steering ensures easy manoeuvrability, allowing you to reach tight spaces effortlessly.
With a large 2-litre bagless bin and a long 25-foot power cord, this vacuum cleaner offers convenience and efficiency during cleaning sessions. Additionally, its lightweight, portable, and compact design makes it easy to store and transport. The vacuum cleaner comes with a 3-in-1 accessory tool kit, including a crevice nozzle, brush, and carpet brush, catering to various cleaning needs. Backed by a 1-year warranty, this Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner ensures reliable performance and durability for your home cleaning tasks.
Specifications:
Price: 4,799 (
MRP 9,99952% Off)
Suction Power: 75 Air Watts
Capacity: 2 litres
Cord Length: 25 feet
Special Features: HEPA Filter, Cyclonic System
Weight: 4600 grams
Colour: Gray & Red
Power Source: Corded Electric
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight and easy to manoeuvre
|Noisy operation
|Long cord helps for extended reach
|Limited to dry vacuuming only
|Compact provides convenient storage
|May not be suitable for all surfaces
|Powerful suction capacity
|Includes 3-in-1 accessory tool kit
|Large capacity bin ensures less emptying
User’s Testimonial: The Agaro Royal Upright Vacuum Cleaner is a genuinely inventive device that simplifies house cleaning. The hoover cleaner has an amazing appearance and is lightweight. Suction force is sufficient to collect all of the dry dust on the floor. Because the hoover has wheels on the bottom, moving it around requires less work. All in all, an excellent product. I'm happy that I made the purchase.
Why it's worth buying: With 60% of Amazon users giving it a stellar 5-star rating, this vacuum cleaner's powerful suction, lightweight design, and versatile accessories make it a worthwhile investment for your home cleaning needs. Don't miss out—grab yours today and experience the difference!
The Lyrovo AC/DC Wireless Vacuum Cleaner for Home & Car offers unparalleled convenience and versatility in cleaning. With two usage methods - wireless and wired - and a 25-minute runtime, it ensures efficient cleaning of your entire home, office, or car without interruption. Its powerful suction and low noise operation make quick work of removing pet hair, dust, and debris, while the included LED light aids in cleaning dark or hard-to-reach areas.
The large 700ml dust cup reduces the need for frequent emptying, allowing you to clean uninterrupted. This handheld vacuum cleaner comes with a range of accessories for deep cleaning various surfaces, and its lightweight, portable design makes it easy to use anywhere. Whether it's cleaning upholstery, carpets, or hard-to-reach corners, this Wireless Vacuum Cleaner delivers professional-grade cleaning performance for all your needs.
Specifications:
Price: 2,889 (
MRP 3,99928% Off)
Brand: Lyrovo
Special Feature: Wireless, Washable Filter
Filter Type: HEPA
Included Components: User Manual, Crevice Tool
Cordless: Yes
Capacity: 700ml
Runtime: 25 minutes
Surface Recommendation: Upholstery
Power Source: Battery, Electric
Voltage: 3.7 Volts
Wattage: 106 Watts
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent performance and quality
|Suction is a bit low
|Long battery life
|Portable and lightweight
|Large dust cup capacity
|Versatile cleaning options
|LED light helps with dark areas
User’s Testimonial: I am very happy with this car vacuum cleaner. It is handy and lightweight, but has powerful suction capacity. It comes with various attachments for easy cleaning of different surfaces and corners. It is easy to use and store. I would recommend this product to anyone looking for a good car vacuum cleaner.
Why it's worth buying: With an impressive 4.5-star rating on Amazon, this vacuum cleaner combines long battery life, and versatile cleaning options, making it a worthwhile investment for hassle-free cleaning.
The Amazon Basics Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner is a marvellous cleaning solution for home and office use. With a powerful 1400W suction and 20 kPa power, it effectively removes dirt and debris, while the 15-litre capacity ensures ample storage space. This vacuum cleaner is convenient for daily use, offering wet mopping and dry sweeping capabilities. The blower function helps clean hard-to-reach places, making it suitable for various surfaces such as tiles, wooden floors, rugs, carpets, sofas, and fabric upholstery. With an ergonomic handle, lightweight design, and 360° rotation, it's easy to manoeuvre and clean.
The vacuum cleaner comes with accessories for versatile cleaning, including hard floor brushes, a furniture nozzle, a suction nozzle, a dry floor brush, a wet floor brush, and a dusting brush. Additionally, it features a BIS plug and cable for safety, and a thermostat function to protect from overheating. The Amazon Basics Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner is a reliable and efficient cleaning tool for all your needs.
Specifications:
Price: 4,399 (
MRP 7,00037% Off)
Brand: Amazon Basics
Type: Wet/Dry Vacuum
Capacity: 15 Liters
Suction Power: 20 kPa
Wattage: 1400 Watts
Filter Type: HEPA
Form Factor: Cannister
Included Components: Vacuum Cleaner
Power Source: Corded Electric
Voltage: 220 Volts
Noise Level: 80 dB
Color: Multi-color
Product Dimensions: 14L x 14W x 19.3H cm
Weight: 7.18 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Versatile cleaning options
|High noise level
|Blower function for crevices
|Durability issues
|Ergonomic handle and wheels
|Easy to store and clean
|Good suction power
|Excellent build quality
User’s Testimonial: Good build quality for the price, you won't see cracked plastic like in many brands like karcher, black & decker etc the plastic for the accessories could have been better but i am not complaining. Suction power is amazing and so is the blower thrust. It's as good as any big higher priced vacuum you will buy.
Why it's worth buying: Its ergonomic design, international quality assurance, and high rating of 4 stars from over 6000 reviews on Amazon make it a worthwhile investment. Upgrade your cleaning routine today!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is the ideal suction power for a vacuum cleaner under 5000?
Vacuum cleaners under 5000 typically offer suction power ranging from 1000 to 1500 Watts, which is adequate for everyday cleaning tasks, including removing dust, dirt, and pet hair from various surfaces.
Can vacuum cleaners under 5000 effectively clean carpets and rugs?
Yes, vacuum cleaners in this price range are designed to handle carpets and rugs efficiently. Look for models with adjustable height settings and brush attachments for optimal carpet cleaning performance.
Do vacuum cleaners under 5000 come with HEPA filters for allergy sufferers?
Some vacuum cleaners under 5000 may include HEPA filters, which are beneficial for trapping allergens and improving air quality. However, not all models in this price range may offer HEPA filtration, so it's essential to check the specifications.
Do vacuum cleaners under 5000 have bagless or bagged options?
Both bagless and bagged options are available in the vacuum cleaner under 5000 price range. Bagless models offer convenience and cost savings, while bagged models may provide better dust containment for allergy sufferers.
What are the maintenance requirements for vacuum cleaners?
Maintenance for vacuum cleaners typically includes emptying the dustbin or replacing the bag regularly, cleaning or replacing filters, and checking for clogs in the hose or attachments to ensure optimal performance.
In Conclusion
Vacuum cleaners under 5000 offer a cost-effective solution for maintaining cleanliness in your home or office. With powerful suction, versatile cleaning capabilities, and user-friendly features, these vacuums provide efficient performance without breaking the bank.
Choosing from our list of recommendations ensures quality and reliability, backed by positive ratings and reviews from satisfied customers. With features like HEPA filtration, lightweight design, and long power cords, these vacuum cleaners offer convenience and effectiveness in cleaning various surfaces. Upgrade your cleaning routine today and invest in a budget-friendly vacuum cleaner that delivers on performance and value.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change