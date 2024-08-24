What's Hot

Stylish and Functional Travel Bags for Women

Discover the best stylish and functional travel bags for women. Explore top picks from SAFARI, Kamiliant, VIP, Skybags, and Wildcraft to enhance your travel experience.

Functionality is a must when it comes to travelling in style. This guide brings the top cool and ergonomic women's travel bags in 2024 and also displays what makes them special from others.

Best Stylish and Functional Travel Bags for Women

SAFARI RAY 67 Cms Check-in Trolley Bag

SAFARI RAY Check-in Trolley Bag offers a unique and attractive design. The special edition Catria duffle bag is perfect for a longer trip as it will allow you to fit all your stuff while travelling in style.

Key Features:

  • An elegant design with the durability of construction

  • Roomy interior with many pockets

  • Easy Roll Wheels for convenient transport

  • Increased security via TSA-approved lock

  • Easy to carry and lightweight

SAFARI RAY 67 Cms Check-in Trolley Bag
SAFARI RAY 67 Cms Check-in Trolley Bag Photo: Myntra
Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier 56 Cms

The Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier is a small and stylish-looking travel bag ideal for short trips or weekend getaways. Besides being waterproof, it has so many compartments that you won’t need to worry about storing extra items during your travels.

Key Features:

  • Sleek and stylish design

  • Small, carry-on-friendly size

  • Roomy packing compartments for clean travel

  • Sturdy handles with durable material

  • Lightweight and easy to carry

Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier 56 Cms
Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier 56 Cms Photo: Myntra
Skybags Polyester Solid Pattern

It is a perfect balance between style and durability as well. The quality of zippers and handles is better than what most of the other brands offer at this price. The interiors are super spacious, thanks to the perfect construction.

Key Features:

  • Good quality polyester material

  • Stylish solid pattern design

  • Designated Pockets to ensure packing in an organised manner

  • Durable zippers and handles

  • Spacious interior

Skybags Polyester Solid Pattern
Skybags Polyester Solid Pattern Photo: Myntra
Wildcraft 45 Ltrs Red Rucksack

The Wildcraft 45 Ltrs Red Rucksack is a great backpack for adventurous women who require reliability and functionality. The glowing red ornament and versatile features make it the perfect companion for outdoor use.

Key Features:

  • Stylish design with bright red colour.

  • Pebbled leather, Water-resistant

  • Shoulder Straps and back construction for discomfort prevention

  • Organised packing with multiple compartments

  • 45-litre capacity

Wildcraft 45 Ltrs Red Rucksack
Wildcraft 45 Ltrs Red Rucksack Photo: Myntra
VIP Zorro Strolly 55Cm

The VIP Zorro Strolly is a very stylish and practical travel bag that has been specifically designed keeping modern women in mind. Its classy appearance and efficient specifications make it the ideal choice for travelling, be it a business trip or vacation.

Key Features:

  • Durable construction

  • Portion organised interior with ample size

  • Easy roll wheels and telescopic pull handle

  • Durable and lightweight for easy handling

VIP Zorro Strolly 55Cm
VIP Zorro Strolly 55Cm Photo: Myntra
Whether it is a colour-twisted wrist or some conch and beads looped from the zip, you can customise your travel baggage with a dash of style. Check out some tips that can make your travel bag even more stylish.

Tips for Customising Your Travel Bag to Make It Even More Stylish!

Use Personal Luggage Tags

Choose luggage tags with your initials or names. A tag that makes your bag easy to spot and quick to be whisked away.

Cute Straps And Handles

Trade out plain straps and handles for designer ones with a twist. Leather-bound straps or handles might even appear a touch fancier in your travel bag with the right twisting and weaving styles!

Dress It Up with Stickers or Patches

Place stickers or patches on your bag. Which can show your character and places you have been to, in turn creating a conversation piece out of your bag.

Accessorise with Bag Charms

Add some cute bag charms or keychains to the zippers/handles. These are small things that can add a little bit of fun and lightheartedness to what you throw in your day bag.

Use Colourful Packing Cubes

Keep your stuff in order with colourful packing cubes. They also help organise and add some colour to the inside of your travel bag.

Attach a Scarf or Ribbon

Knot a scarf or ribbon around the strap of your purse. This will give a trendy feel, and it can also help you easily locate your bag at the baggage claim.

Install Custom Zipper Pulls

Swap out your zipper pulls and use custom designs that suit you. This one simple alteration will not only make your bag unique but will also give it a little extra charm.

Personalising your travel bag with luggage printing lets you wear that item every day of the week, swagging to the ends of the earth.

Conclusion

Every woman must choose a nice travel bag that is also suited for her on-the-go outfit. With the help of this guide, you should be able to choose from some of the top travel bags that are both fashionable and useful for all types of trips.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is contributed by indixital and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Outlook; and Outlook claims no responsibility for the content of this article.

indixital
indixital Photo: Myntra
