Shop Smart on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Top Tips and Tricks

Plan Ahead: Before Prime Day begins, create a list of items you need or want to buy. Research current prices to gauge true discounts.

Set Budget Limits: Decide on a budget to avoid overspending. Stick to this limit when browsing deals.

Compare Prices: Check prices on multiple platforms before purchasing to ensure you're getting the best deal. Use price comparison tools if needed.

Check Reviews: Read product reviews to understand quality and performance. Don't solely rely on star ratings; read actual user experiences.

Monitor Lightning Deals: These limited-time offers can provide steep discounts. Keep an eye on upcoming and ending lightning deals.

Utilise Bank Offers: Take advantage of special discounts or cashback offers by using designated credit cards such as ICICI and SBI Bank cards.

Prioritise Essential Purchases: Focus on buying items you genuinely need rather than being swayed by flashy discounts on unnecessary products.

Be Cautious of Impulse Buys: Avoid purchasing items solely because they're on sale. Stick to your planned purchases unless you find a genuine need.

Check Return Policies: Verify return policies before making purchases, especially for electronics and other high-value items, to ensure hassle-free returns if needed.