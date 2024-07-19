Shop Smart on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Top Tips and Tricks

What's Hot

Amazon Prime Day is going live in just a few hours away, and the excitement is palpable! Before getting swept up in the frenzy, check out these tips to ensure the most efficient shopping experience possible.

Amazon's Prime Day is finally set to kickstart in a few hours, promising a vast array of discounts and deals across numerous products for the prime members. While it ensures significant savings, navigating this event wisely is key to avoiding overpayment amidst the marketing frenzy. 


This guide provides impartial insights to help you pinpoint genuine bargains that offer true value for your money, whether you're eyeing tech gadgets or household essentials. Equip yourself with savvy shopping strategies to make informed decisions during this exciting event

When is Amazon Prime Day in India 2024?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 in India begins at midnight on Saturday July 20th and runs through Sunday July 21st, offering exclusive deals across electronics, fashion, home appliances, and more for Prime members. Act quickly to seize limited-time offers during this two-day event.

Amazon Prime Day Sale Bank Offers and Discounts 


During Amazon Prime Day 2024, customers can avail an additional 10% discount when using ICICI and SBI Bank cards, making the sale even more enticing. The event also includes no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, same-day delivery, and more, adding significant value to your shopping experience.

Tips to shop smart and find the best deals on prime day 


  • Plan Ahead: Before Prime Day begins, create a list of items you need or want to buy. Research current prices to gauge true discounts.

  • Set Budget Limits: Decide on a budget to avoid overspending. Stick to this limit when browsing deals.

  • Compare Prices: Check prices on multiple platforms before purchasing to ensure you're getting the best deal. Use price comparison tools if needed.

  • Check Reviews: Read product reviews to understand quality and performance. Don't solely rely on star ratings; read actual user experiences.

  • Monitor Lightning Deals: These limited-time offers can provide steep discounts. Keep an eye on upcoming and ending lightning deals.

  • Utilise Bank Offers: Take advantage of special discounts or cashback offers by using designated credit cards such as ICICI and SBI Bank cards.

  • Prioritise Essential Purchases: Focus on buying items you genuinely need rather than being swayed by flashy discounts on unnecessary products.

  • Be Cautious of Impulse Buys: Avoid purchasing items solely because they're on sale. Stick to your planned purchases unless you find a genuine need.

  • Check Return Policies: Verify return policies before making purchases, especially for electronics and other high-value items, to ensure hassle-free returns if needed.

  • Enable Amazon App Notifications: Make sure you to enabled the notification for the amazon app so that you are aware whenever your desired product goes live on the prime day sale. 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)


Can I return items purchased on Prime Day? 

  • Yes, most items purchased during Prime Day are eligible for return within the specified return window. Be sure to check the return policy for each item before making a purchase.

How often does Amazon hold Prime Day events?

  • Previously a once-a-year occurrence, Amazon introduced a second Prime Day in both October 2022 and 2023. Additionally, the Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon's second annual Prime Day event, is anticipated to take place during fall 2024.

Is everything discounted during Prime Day?

  • Prime Day does not encompass the entire Amazon catalog. However, Prime members can access hundreds of thousands of discounts across nearly every product category, featuring brands like. It's important to note that Prime membership is required to benefit from these offers.

To Wrap Up 


As Amazon Prime Day approaches, now is the time to start preparing by identifying the products you want and setting your budget. With a wide array of discounts across various categories, Prime Day offers a prime opportunity to save big on your favorite items. Whether you're eyeing electronics, fashion, home essentials, or more, Prime Day is your chance to secure great deals exclusively for Prime members. Start making your list and get ready to shop smart during this exciting event!

