What's Hot

Reliable Men's Rain Jackets for Any Storm

Uncover the top 5 reliable men's rain jackets perfect for any storm. Stay dry and comfortable with these durable and stylish options.

Reliable Mens Rain Jackets for Any Storm
Reliable Mens Rain Jackets for Any Storm
info_icon

A proper rain jacket ensures you stay dry and sorted whether travelling or doing any other errands during the rainy days. Below are five best-selling men’s rain jackets that are suitable for any weather and make you look great.

The Most Reliable Men’s Rain Jackets for Any Storm

Here are the most reliable men’s rain jackets for any storm:

THE CLOWNFISH Men Raincoat

The CLOWNFISH Men Raincoat is functional and long-lasting wearable during the rainy days. The product comes with a hood that has a drawstring design on it, a front zipper to allow full-length opening, and elasticised cuffs to prevent water infiltration.

Key Features:

  • High-quality waterproof material

  • Hood with adjustable drawstrings

  • Full-length zipper closure

  • Elastic cuffs for added protection

  • Lightweight and easy to carry

THE CLOWNFISH Men Raincoat
THE CLOWNFISH Men Raincoat Photo: Myntra
info_icon

ZEEL Rain Coat for Men

The ZEEL RainCoat for Men is a waterproof and versatile trench coat for the modern gentleman. It is made from polyester material that is relatively sturdy and offers great water resistance. The raincoat has zippers in the front and bottom, a hood with a string around it, and two large pockets.

Key Features:

  • Durable polyester material

  • Lightweight and breathable

  • Front zipper and hood with drawstring

  • Two spacious pockets

  • Comfortable fit for all-day wear

ZEEL Rain Coat for Men
ZEEL Rain Coat for Men Photo: Myntra
info_icon

ZEEL Rain Coat for Bike Riders

This raincoat is exclusively for bike riders. The ZEEL RainCoat gives full protection while travelling during monsoons or rainy days. It is made from high-quality waterproof fabric and has an added reflector, which helps its visibility. It is blue in colour, has a detachable hood, a front zipper, and elastic cuffs.

Key Features:

  • High-quality waterproof fabric

  • Reflective strip for visibility

  • Detachable hood and front zipper closure

  • Elastic cuffs for better fit and protection

  • Ideal for bike riders

ZEEL Rain Coat for Bike Riders
ZEEL Rain Coat for Bike Riders Photo: Myntra
info_icon

CAMISON Men's Raincoat

The CAMISON Men’s Raincoat is a simple yet elegant black jacket that protects you from rain. The jacket is slim and portable. It is ideal for travelling, whether for a long vacation to the countryside, journeying across the country, or for business purposes in the chilling climate regions. 

 Key Features:

  • Durable waterproof material

  • Hood with drawstrings and full-length zipper

  • Two side pockets

  • Lightweight and packable

  • Suitable for all weather conditions

CAMISON Mens Raincoat
CAMISON Men's Raincoat Photo: Myntra
info_icon

HAYBERG Rain Coat

The HAYBERG Rain Coat is economical and can be recommended for those who need simple protection from rainy weather. It is made of waterproof PVC material and other facilities. Accompanying this coat includes a hood with drawstrings, snap button closure, and elastic cuffs. 

Key Features:

  • Waterproof PVC material

  • Hood with drawstrings and snap button closure

  • Elastic cuffs for better fit

  • Affordable and practical

  • Suitable for light to moderate rain

HAYBERG Rain Coat
HAYBERG Rain Coat Photo: Myntra
info_icon

How to Buy a Perfect Rain Jacket

There are several aspects that a person must consider when purchasing a men’s rain jacket to obtain the best one to match the person. Here are some key points to keep in mind:

Waterproofing

The main function of men's rain jackets is to keep the rain off you. Ensure jackets are made using water-resistant fabric, including Gore-Tex and nylon/polyester, and trimmed with DWR. Other aspects, like seams on the clothing, waterproof zippers, and closures, will also assist in avoiding water penetration on the body. Be mindful while making a purchase.

Breathability

Breathability is an important factor too while making a rain jacket purchase decision. Thus, you can block the water droplets on one hand with the rain jacket, and on the other, you should be able to let the sweat out. Ventilation minimises the likelihood of one sweating. Another important factor to consider.

Fit and Comfort

Rain jackets must be comfortable in that you should not be restricted in your movements and have room to put on layers beneath your rain jacket. Think about if you’ll be putting the black jacket men over a thick sweater or simple T-shirt. 

Durability

Durability is another aspect that you should consider when choosing men's jacket. If you are going to use yours often you would want one that will not get destroyed easily. Padding includes accessories such as the shoulders and elbows to increase the jacket's sturdiness. 

Price

Rain jackets can be economical or expensive, depending on the manufacturer or retailer. As long as you get the features you are looking for, rain jacket does not necessarily have to be very expensive. 

Conclusion 

The choice of a rain jacket becomes crucial to ensure one does not get drenched when it rains. Whether you are looking to trail run in a thin jacket that is best packed away or need a biking jacket, there is a perfect fit for you out there.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is contributed by indixital and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Outlook; and Outlook claims no responsibility for the content of this article.

indixital
indixital
info_icon
Tags
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
PHOTOS

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: BAN Cross 400; Mushfiqur Brings Up Century Against PAK In Rawalpindi
  2. Shikhar Dhawan Retires: From Mohali Magic To Galle's Sandstorm - Listing Gabbar's 5 Best Knocks Across All Formats
  3. ENG Vs SL 1st Test Day 3: England March Towards Victory After Jamie Smith's Maiden Test Ton - In Pics
  4. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: Ian Bell Lauds 'World Class' Jamie Smith After Maiden England Test Century
  5. PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test: Visitors Fightback Against Pakistan On Day 3 - In Pics
Football News
  1. PSG 6-0 Montpellier: Bradley Barcola Ready To Replicate Difference Maker Mbappe At Paris Saint-Germain
  2. Football Transfers: Sergi Roberto Completes Como Move After Barcelona Exit
  3. Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Leeds United: Aaronson, James Seal Visitors First Win Of The Season
  4. Gladbach 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen: Wirtz Late Show Secures Winning Start For Champions
  5. PSG 6-0 Montpellier: Who Needs Mbappe? Barcola Stars For Paris Saint-Germain In Ligue 1 - Data Debrief
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Coco Gauff And Billi Jean King Amid Kids Ahead Of Start Of Tournament - In Pics
  2. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Fired Two Members Of His Staff Over His Positive Steroid Tests In March
  3. US Open 2024: Ons Jabeur Withdraws From Flushing Meadows With Shoulder Injury
  4. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Eyes To Defend Her Title After Poor Stint At Paris Olympics
  5. US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Were Assaulted For 15 Days, Says Report
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: CBI Begins Polygraph Test Of Accused Sanjay Roy And 6 Others
  3. Kolkata Hospital Case: CCTV Footage Shows Accused Sanjay Roy With Earphones At Crime Scene
  4. NEET PG Results 2024: NBEMS Declares Scores | Direct Link Inside
  5. Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Watch: Bright Meteor Streaks Across Sky, Reports Surge From Kentucky, Indiana, And Beyond After Blue-Green Fireball Appears
  2. Instagram Notes Changing Color To Pink When Using 'Demure' And More | How A Viral Trend Took Over Social Media
  3. Watch: Logan Paul Addresses Viral Controversy Over Old Dog Video: 'I Would NEVER'
  4. Krispy Kreme Scores Big With New Dr Pepper Kickoff Doughnut Collection – Enjoy Free Delivery August 23-25!
  5. Dunkin' Announces Fall Menu 2024 Release Date | Here's What To Expect From Their 'Very Demure' Pumpkin Spice Offerings
World News
  1. The Fight For Bangladesh's 'Second Independence': A First Person View
  2. The Art And The Artists In Bangladesh Protests  
  3. Muhammad Yunus Faces A Monumental Task In Bangladesh
  4. Bangladesh Diary: The Best Of Times And The Worst Of Times
  5. 'After Many Wars, Dawn Arrives Like A Consolation': Poem By Imtiaz Mahmud
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket
  5. Kolkata: Biker Harasses Bengali Actor, Attacks Car; Detained By Police | Video
  6. Uttar Pradesh: SP-Congress Begin Deliberations Over By-poll Seat Sharing
  7. Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights
  8. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Were Assaulted For 15 Days, Says Report