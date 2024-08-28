What's Hot

Must-Have Gold Earrings for Every Jewellery Lover

Let’s explore the must-have gold earrings for every jewellery lover. From elegant studs to luxurious designs, find your perfect pair today.

Gold earrings
Gold earrings are one of the classic pieces that should be included in any women’s jewellery collection. Whether it is the case of putting on a costume for a fancy dress event or merely putting on that tuxedo for work, a pair of gold earrings pulls everything together.

The top 5 best gold earrings are listed below. The timeless elegance of these must-have gold earrings is perfect for every jewellery lover's collection.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22k Yellow Gold Stud Earrings for Women

 Malabar Gold & Diamonds have beautifully packaged 22K yellow gold stud earrings for women. They are handy for all occasions due to the gracey-looking design that depicts nobility. The material is of high-quality gold, which makes the work long-lasting. It has been specially styled to have a never-ending look. You can avail of a 14% Amazon discount on this product.

Key Features:

  • 22k yellow gold

  • Intricate design for added elegance

  • High-quality craftsmanship

  • Suitable for various occasions

Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22k Yellow Gold Stud Earrings for Women
CANDERE Kalyan 14K/18K BIS Hallmark Yellow Gold Stud Heart Earring

CANDERE Kalyan gold stud heart earrings have been produced using a combination of 14K & 18K yellow gold. These BIS Hallmark earrings have a beautiful heart shape that can be a lovely gift for the lady you care about or a beautiful adornment for you as a lady. 

Key Features:

  • Available in 14K/18K yellow gold

  • BIS Hallmark certification

  • Delicate heart shape design

  • Ideal for gifting and daily wear

CANDERE Kalyan 14K/18K BIS Hallmark Yellow Gold Stud Heart Earring
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 18kt Gold Earrings for Kids

The kids can go for the non-miniature but equally cute 18kt gold earrings, which are exclusively available at Malabar Gold & Diamonds. The earrings are silver and tiny, so they do not weigh much. They can be worn all day without any pinching or hurting. The appealing outlook of the earrings is paired with simplicity, which makes them appropriate for various occasions. 

Key Features:

  • 18-carat gold

  • Lightweight and comfortable

  • Simple and stylish design

  • Perfect for everyday wear

Malabar Gold & Diamonds 18kt Gold Earrings for Kids
Malabar Gold & Diamonds 18kt Gold Earrings for Women

These are another beautiful creation from Malabar Gold & Diamonds. They are 18kt classy jewellery for the classy women. The shapes of these earrings are elaborate, and the gold used in their making is of excellent quality. This means these earrings are unisex and would complement any occasion, formal or informal. 

Key Features:

  • 18-carat Gold

  • Elegant and versatile design

  • High-quality craftsmanship

  • Suitable for both formal and casual wear

Malabar Gold & Diamonds 18kt Gold Earrings for Women
Joyalukkas 22K (916) Purity Luxe Leaflet Gold Stud For Women

The Joyalukkas Luxe Leaflet Gold Studs are adorned with 22K (916) gold purity, thus providing an exquisite and superior feel. These ear accessories are designed in the shape of leaflets to make your accessories collection a natural one. You get a 14% discount on Amazon.

Key Features:

  • 22K (916) purity gold

  • Unique leaflet design

  • Luxurious and high-quality finish

  • Ideal for any occasion

Joyalukkas 22K (916) Purity Luxe Leaflet Gold Stud For Women
Considerations Before Buying Gold Earrings

Buying gold earrings is one of the best investment options. However, the following factors should be taken into consideration:

Purity of Gold: 

Gold has a purity of 24 karats and is called pure gold; others are impure or alloyed products. But pure gold is somewhat fragile and cannot be used for everyday jewellaries. As to the style and sturdiness, the choice lies between 18K and 22K gold, which, though not as pure as other varieties, is not prone to damage.

Design and Style: 

Select the particular style that is suitable for you and the variety of clothes that you have in your wardrobe. As for the type of studs, there is quite a range – starting from classics to more detailed patterns. Depending on the events in which these earrings will be worn, there is a need to choose the appropriate design.

Hallmark Certification: 

Check that the gold earrings that you are purchasing are hallmarked. This is proof that the gold is pure and original.

Comfort and Fit: 

The earrings should be decent to wear; this is particularly relevant if you plan to wear them daily. If the designs are going to be worn for long periods, lighter designs would be appreciated more in comparison to the heavier designs that are worn during occasions that require formal dressing.

Budget: 

Bearing in mind that gold is sold according to its purity and weight, and also depending on the design of the earrings, it can be derived that there is a great deal of variability in the prices of gold earrings. It is good to make a prior budget to eliminate your chances of being misdirected when choosing your items.

Conclusion 

Gold earrings are one of the most popular and universal items of jewellery that can be found in every woman’s jewellery box. As we have seen, the options range from simple to contemporary styles of fashion; thus fulfilling the requirements of a diverse market. The purity of gold earrings must be considered, as well as the design, the certification and the brand. So, choose your pick and go shine!

  8. Mamata Says 'Sorry' Over Kolkata Rape Case, Promises Law Ensuring Death Penalty For Rapists