Microwave Ovens Under ₹10,000: Affordable Yet Powerful Options for Every Home

The Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven (MG23A3515AK/TL) in sleek black is perfect for families of 3-4 members. Offering versatile cooking with grill and microwave functions, it features auto cook programs, quick defrost, and a keep warm function. The ceramic enamel cavity ensures easy cleaning, while the ECO mode helps reduce energy consumption. Its compact design and efficient performance make it a great choice for everyday cooking needs.

Specifications

Brand : Samsung

Colour : Black

Capacity : 23L (ideal for 3-4 members)

Heating Method : Grill

Finish Type : Painted

Fuel Type : Electric

Warranty: 1-year product, 10 years on ceramic enamel cavity

Key Features

ECO Mode minimizes power usage, reducing electricity bills.

Browning Plus function ensures food gets crispy and golden-brown in just 30 extra seconds.

The Keep Warm function keeps food at the perfect temperature without overcooking.

Quick Defrost rapidly and evenly defrosts food, saving time.

Ceramic Enamel Cavity makes cleaning easier and maintains hygiene.

Deodorization function removes lingering odors from the microwave.

Why It's Worth Buying

The 23L capacity is perfect for small to medium families, and the advanced features like Browning Plus and Keep Warm make it versatile for various cooking needs. Additionally, the 10-year warranty on the ceramic enamel cavity provides peace of mind, making it a long-lasting investment.