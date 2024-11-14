Microwave Ovens Under ₹10,000: Affordable Yet Powerful Options for Every Home

The microwave oven has become an indispensable appliance in every modern kitchen, offering convenience and speed for everyday cooking. But with so many options available, finding the right one that balances both price and performance can be tricky, especially when you're working within a budget.
If you're looking for a microwave oven that doesn't break the bank but still delivers on functionality and power, you're in the right place.
In this article, we'll explore some of the best microwave ovens under ₹10,000 in India, offering you affordable yet powerful options for your kitchen.
What to look for when buying a microwave oven under 10000
Power & Wattage: A higher wattage means quicker cooking times. Look for microwaves with at least 700-800 watts for efficient performance.
Size & Capacity: Choose a microwave with the right capacity for your household. For small families, a 20-23L capacity is sufficient, while larger families may need a 25L or more.
Cooking Functions: Microwaves offer various functions like solo, grill, and convection. A grill function adds versatility for browning and crisping, while a convection model lets you bake and roast.
Energy Efficiency: Look for energy-efficient models that consume less power while delivering optimal performance. Microwaves with high energy ratings help save electricity in the long run.
User-Friendly Controls: Intuitive controls, whether mechanical or digital, make cooking easy. Digital models with preset cooking options allow for more convenience, while mechanical dials are simple and easy to use.
Brand Reputation & Warranty: Trusted brands like LG, Samsung, Bajaj, and IFB offer durability and reliability. Ensure the microwave comes with a good warranty, typically 1-2 years, for peace of mind.
Additional Features: Features like auto-cook menus, quick-start buttons, and child safety locks are useful for convenience and safety, especially for families.
Here's a detailed list of the best microwave ovens under ₹10,000
The Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven (MG23A3515AK/TL) in sleek black is perfect for families of 3-4 members. Offering versatile cooking with grill and microwave functions, it features auto cook programs, quick defrost, and a keep warm function. The ceramic enamel cavity ensures easy cleaning, while the ECO mode helps reduce energy consumption. Its compact design and efficient performance make it a great choice for everyday cooking needs.
Specifications
Brand: Samsung
Colour: Black
Capacity: 23L (ideal for 3-4 members)
Heating Method: Grill
Finish Type: Painted
Fuel Type: Electric
Warranty: 1-year product, 10 years on ceramic enamel cavity
Key Features
ECO Mode minimizes power usage, reducing electricity bills.
Browning Plus function ensures food gets crispy and golden-brown in just 30 extra seconds.
The Keep Warm function keeps food at the perfect temperature without overcooking.
Quick Defrost rapidly and evenly defrosts food, saving time.
Ceramic Enamel Cavity makes cleaning easier and maintains hygiene.
Deodorization function removes lingering odors from the microwave.
Why It's Worth Buying
The 23L capacity is perfect for small to medium families, and the advanced features like Browning Plus and Keep Warm make it versatile for various cooking needs. Additionally, the 10-year warranty on the ceramic enamel cavity provides peace of mind, making it a long-lasting investment.
The LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven is a compact and efficient option for small families, singles, or couples. With features like Health Plus Menu, Anti-Bacterial Cavity, and Steam Clean, it offers a healthier and cleaner cooking experience. The 700W power output and 44 auto cook menus, including Indian recipes and snacks, make it a versatile addition to your kitchen. It’s perfect for everyday tasks like reheating, defrosting, and cooking.
Specifications
Brand: LG
Colour: Black
Capacity: 20L (ideal for small families or singles)
Heating Method: Solo
Power Output: 700W
Microwave Power Levels: 5
Warranty: 1-year on product
Special Features: i-wave technology, Anti-Bacterial Cavity, Steam Clean
Dimensions: 45.5 CM X 25.2 CM X 32 CM (W X H X D)
Included in the Box: Microwave Oven, Owner's Manual, Cook Book, Glass tray, Rotating Ring, Shelf
Key Features
Health Plus Menu provides a range of healthy dishes like Lemon Chicken and Nutrinuggets.
Anti-Bacterial Cavity reduces bacteria growth inside the microwave, ensuring hygienic cooking.
Steam Clean function makes it easy to wipe and clean the cavity.
i-wave Technology ensures even cooking for faster and healthier meals.
44 Auto Cook Menus offer a variety of Indian and international dishes for quick preparation.
Energy Saving and Child Lock features make it user-friendly and safe.
Why It's Worth Buying
It offers a healthier cooking experience with its Anti-Bacterial Cavity and Steam Clean function. The 44 auto-cook menus, including Indian and healthy recipes, add convenience to daily cooking. Its compact size, energy-saving features, and affordable price make it a perfect fit for small households.
The Haier 19L Solo Microwave Oven (HIL1901MBPB) is an energy-efficient, compact appliance designed for small families. It features Inverter Technology for even cooking, Auto-Defrost for convenience, and operates quietly with low noise. Its lightweight design (6.5 kg) ensures easy portability, and its 700W power output helps save energy. This microwave is ideal for reheating, defrosting, and basic cooking tasks while delivering consistent performance with minimal electricity consumption.
Specifications
Brand: Haier
Colour: Black
Capacity: 19L (ideal for small families)
Heating Method: Solo
Power Output: 700W
Warranty: 1-year on product, 3-year on magnetron
Dimensions: 436mm (L) x 328mm (B) x 241mm (H)
Weight: 6.5 kg
Fuel Type: Electric
Key Features
Inverter Technology provides consistent cooking by delivering low-wattage waves for even results.
Auto-Defrost function quickly and safely defrosts frozen food with a simple press.
Energy Saving operates at 700W, reducing electricity usage while maintaining efficient performance.
Low Noise operation ensures minimal disruption in your kitchen.
Lightweight Design at just 6.5 kg for easy handling and re-positioning.
Why It's Worth Buying
The Inverter Technology ensures consistent cooking results, and the Auto-Defrost function adds convenience. Its compact size and low noise operation make it ideal for kitchens with limited space. With its lightweight design and energy-saving features, it provides great value while delivering reliable performance for everyday cooking tasks.
The IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S) in black offers powerful cooking and convenience for medium-sized families. With a 24L capacity, it's perfect for 3 to 4 members. It features 69 auto-cook menus, including Indian and Continental dishes, making cooking easier and quicker. The stainless steel cavity ensures durability, while the child safety lock adds peace of mind for families. With a 1-year warranty and 3 years on the magnetron, this microwave provides great value for everyday use.
Specifications
Brand: IFB
Colour: Silver (Stainless Steel Cavity)
Capacity: 24L (ideal for families of 3-4 members)
Heating Method: Radiant
Warranty: 1-year on the microwave, 3-year on magnetron & cavity
Dimensions: 37.5 x 48.2 x 27.6 cm
Weight: 11.8 kg
Fuel Type: Electric
Control Type: Touch membrane pad
Included in Box: Microwave, glass turntable, wire rack, warranty card
Key Features
69 Auto Cook Menus offer a variety of options for both Indian and Continental dishes.
Multi-Stage Cooking allows for seamless cooking processes with automatic adjustments.
Quick Reheat & 30 Sec Express Cook makes reheating meals fast and efficient.
Child Safety Lock ensures added protection, especially in homes with young children.
Power Save & Overheating Protection conserve energy and enhance durability.
Deodorize & Disinfect functions eliminate odors and ensure cleanliness.
Why It's Worth Buying
Its durable stainless steel cavity ensures long-lasting use, and the child safety lock adds an extra layer of protection for homes with little ones. With a solid warranty, this microwave is a reliable and efficient option for everyday cooking.
The Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG) in silver provides an excellent combination of power, convenience, and versatility for bachelors and small families. With 800W power, it ensures fast and even cooking, while the 51 Auto Cook Menus, including Indian and dessert recipes, make meal preparation easy. The Vapor Clean feature ensures an odor-free and stain-free microwave. This compact yet efficient oven is perfect for those looking for a quick and hassle-free cooking experience.
Specifications
Brand: Panasonic
Colour: Silver (Stainless Steel Cavity)
Capacity: 20L (suitable for bachelors and small families)
Heating Method: Solo
Power Output: 800W
Control Type: Touch keypad
Auto Cook Menus: 51 preset recipes
Other Features: Digital display, glass turntable, rotating ring
Warranty: 1-year manufacturer warranty
Fuel Type: Electric
Included in Box: Microwave oven, glass turntable, rotating ring, user manual
Key Features
51 Auto Cook Menus provide a wide variety of preset recipes for snacks, meals, and desserts.
Re-Heat & Defrost functions ensure even reheating and defrosting without compromising texture or flavor.
Vapor Clean helps to keep the oven odor-free and stain-free with a simple button press.
Compact Design saves space while offering ample capacity for small to medium meals.
Healthy Menu includes easy-to-cook recipes for a nutritious diet.
Indian & Dessert Menus make preparing popular dishes and baked treats more convenient.
Why It's Worth Buying
Its compact size fits well in small kitchens, and the healthy and Indian menu options allow for diverse, nutritious meals. This microwave combines convenience, functionality, and ease of use, making it a great addition to any kitchen.
How to Maintain a Microwave Oven
Unplug the microwave before cleaning to ensure safety.
Clean the exterior regularly with a damp cloth to remove dirt and stains.
Wipe the interior with a soft sponge and mild soap to prevent food buildup.
Use a microwave-safe cover when heating to reduce splatter and keep the interior clean.
Clean the turntable and rotating ring after every use to avoid food residue.
Use vinegar or lemon to remove odors by placing a bowl with water and either vinegar or lemon slices and microwaving it for a few minutes.
Check and clean the vents to ensure airflow is not blocked, improving efficiency.
Inspect the door seal for any food particles or debris to ensure it closes properly.
Avoid using harsh chemicals or abrasive materials that can damage the microwave's surface.
Defrost foods properly to avoid excess moisture buildup inside the microwave.
Periodically check the microwave's power levels and settings to ensure they are functioning correctly.
Schedule regular maintenance checks or servicing for longer-lasting performance.
In Conclusion
When choosing a microwave oven under ₹10,000, it’s essential to compare the options based on your specific needs, whether it’s capacity, features, or energy efficiency. Each of the models listed offers unique advantages, so take your time to find the one that best fits your family size and cooking preferences. With the right choice, you can enjoy convenience and efficiency in your kitchen without breaking the budget. Happy cooking!
