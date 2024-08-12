As you head into the third week of August, Mercury retrogression is going on in the fifth house, making it necessary for you to pay attention to communication and possible issues in the technical arena. You will have to make additional efforts to ensure clear communication and avoid confusion. You can use this week to enhance your romantic life and if you have wanted to reconnect with romantic partners from your past, this is the right time to do so. If you are into creative projects, you may need to put in more effort than usual. You will also receive networking opportunities but will be required to reconsider your strategies. This week, you will be engaged with youth groups, social gatherings and creative projects while, at the homefront, you may focus on some real estate deals. There may be some repairing and fixing work to be completed, in an attempt to improve your lifestyle. Additionally, you may be required to look after elderly female figures in your family.
As Mercury retrogrades, family matters will take on heightened significance for you. Pay special attention to the elderly members of your family, as they may have some concerns that need addressing. The retrograde can lead to communication problems, so be prepared for potential disagreements and work hard to reduce miscommunication. Additionally, with the third house of multitasking being active, expect a significant increase in your workload. This week, short trips are likely, but delays may occur due to Mercury's retrograde influence so be prepared for such complications. Those employed in media-related fields should be ready for a busy period, and job seekers in these areas should stay vigilant and prepared for possible opportunities.
For Gemini natives, financial concerns will be particularly sensitive as Mercury retrogrades in your second house, with Venus also influencing this area. It is important to maintain transparency in your financial dealings to avoid potential errors. Be prepared for exhausting short trips that could be either personal or professional. Minor health issues, such as discomfort in your neck or shoulders, might arise. This week is significant for professionals in media-related sectors so be prepared for important updates, if you are in these verticals. It's also an opportune time for students to focus on supplementary exams, so make sure to utilise this opportunity. It is advisable to avoid purchasing new electronic devices during this retrograde phase.
In this week of August, your personal life may cause you some concerns, due to the solar transit through the first house. Utilise this event to focus more on your physical health and improve your fitness as this is a great opportunity for the same. You may also face some challenges with your partner but even as you deal with these troubles, remember to also prioritise your health. You may face financial concerns and it is advisable to remain cautious as transit Mercury continues on its retrograde journey. If you are undertaking financial dealings, ensure that everything is done in a legal manner. If you have been looking for a job, this week will bring you new opportunities. However, you will have to deal with some blocks in your career, due to the placement of the planets, so focus on avoiding all arguments at your workplace.
With the Sun transiting your twelfth house of emotions, this period will usher in significant transformations. All Leo natives should be prepared for changes as you engage in activities focused on renewal, such as prayer and meditation. Mercury's transit through your first house may lead to some personal confusion, making it advisable to avoid starting new ventures for now. However, you might encounter new projects during this time, which could help you build your career and portfolio. Additionally, the transit could bring minor physical issues, so maintaining a healthy diet and exercising for proper fitness will be beneficial.
Virgo
Mercury and Venus are currently transiting through Leo, with Mercury in retrograde and this configuration may introduce some confusion into your life, so it’s essential to consult with knowledgeable individuals about your decisions. Your emotional needs will be prominent, making this an excellent time to address and resolve any emotional issues. Engage in prayer and meditation for a renewed sense of clarity, while dealing with the confusion triggered by the placement of the planets. The solar transit will also spotlight your collective projects, offering insights into your long-term plans and international collaborations. This is a favourable period for joining new teams, both personally and professionally, though it is advisable to beware of potential disagreements.
This period will be pivotal for your career and long-term goals, as the transits are strongly influencing your professional sphere. If you are currently unemployed, especially in fields like library sciences, you will find increased activity in your job search. Networking will be extremely important, so engage actively in both online and offline groups to enhance your career prospects. Your visibility will be prominent in various networks, making this an excellent time for establishing new professional connections. This period is particularly significant for those Libra natives who are working in sports, administration, and politics. While building robust social contacts is highly recommended, be cautious of potential conflicts with friends and team members. To avoid creating unnecessary tension, focus on maintaining harmonious relationships in your social and professional circles.
The current transit opens up numerous opportunities for interactions with individuals from abroad. You may find yourself more inclined to explore new subjects and areas of study, making it an advantageous time for students. However, Mercury's retrograde in your tenth house could create obstacles in your professional life. Be wary of potential disagreements with managers, as these could lead to dissatisfaction at work. The retrograde can also cause technical issues and communication breakdowns, which may present various challenges. Those in the communication and media fields might experience a heightened workload, so approach your tasks with extra diligence.
Financial matters will be under scrutiny as the Sun transits through your eighth house. This period is likely to bring unexpected expenses, so it's important to manage your finances carefully. You may seek additional income opportunities, such as freelance projects, but exercise caution with financial experiments to avoid significant losses. Mercury's retrograde will impact long-distance travel, making it essential to have contingency plans. For students preparing for supplementary exams, this period is favourable for focused study and preparation.
This week will bring back focus on your personal and professional partnerships. With the Sun in your seventh house, you might encounter issues in your love life, potentially leading to arguments with your partner. Mercury's retrograde can introduce confusion in financial matters, so it's wise to postpone significant financial transactions until Mercury turns direct. You may also reconnect with former lovers or past business partners. It is advisable to be prepared for sudden financial needs that might arise during this time – remember that handling financial transactions with care will help prevent unnecessary complications.
The solar transit will affect your workplace and health, prompting you to pay more attention to both areas. It's an excellent opportunity to enhance the quality of your work and explore new job prospects. Additionally, consider initiating new health care routines. Mercury's retrograde in your seventh house may bring up concerns in your love life and cause you to reconnect with ex-partners or former business associates. Be mindful of any necessary corrections to existing projects, and ensure that all work is thoroughly reviewed before final submission to avoid errors.
The Sun's transit through your fifth house of creativity and children will foster increased interaction with younger individuals and encourage you to engage in creative pursuits. However, avoid risky ventures or investments that could lead to financial losses. Mercury's retrograde through your sixth house might cause minor health issues, often related to work stress. During this period, errors at work are more likely, so take extra precautions to ensure that your projects are completed accurately and without any mistakes.
Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DMCL, and DMCL claims no responsibility whatsoever.