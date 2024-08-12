As you head into the third week of August, Mercury retrogression is going on in the fifth house, making it necessary for you to pay attention to communication and possible issues in the technical arena. You will have to make additional efforts to ensure clear communication and avoid confusion. You can use this week to enhance your romantic life and if you have wanted to reconnect with romantic partners from your past, this is the right time to do so. If you are into creative projects, you may need to put in more effort than usual. You will also receive networking opportunities but will be required to reconsider your strategies. This week, you will be engaged with youth groups, social gatherings and creative projects while, at the homefront, you may focus on some real estate deals. There may be some repairing and fixing work to be completed, in an attempt to improve your lifestyle. Additionally, you may be required to look after elderly female figures in your family.