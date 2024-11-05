LG vs. Samsung Refrigerators: Which Smart Fridge is best for Your Kitchen?

The LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (Model GL-B257HDSY) is a premium choice for large families, priced at ₹72,990 (discounted from ₹1,10,399). With a spacious capacity of 655 liters, it features a 239-liter freezer and a 416-liter fresh food compartment. Its energy-efficient inverter compressor and Multi Air Flow technology ensure your food remains fresh, making it a smart investment for long-term savings. The sleek design and user-friendly features, such as Smart Diagnosis, enhance usability, while the substantial warranty period offers peace of mind.

Specifications

Brand: LG

Model: GL-B257HDSY

Dimensions: 73.5D x 91.3W x 179H cm

Capacity: 655 liters (239L freezer, 416L fresh food)

Weight: 116 kg

Color: Dazzle Steel

Warranty: 1 year on the product, 10 years on the compressor

Key Features

Multi Air Flow: Circulates cool air throughout for consistent cooling.

Inverter Compressor: Enhances energy efficiency and reduces temperature fluctuations.

Smart Diagnosis: Quickly identifies issues for easy troubleshooting.

Tempered Glass Shelves: Durable shelves with ample storage options.

Door Alarm: Alerts if the door is left open, preventing energy loss.

Why It's Worth Buying

It is ideal for families needing ample storage and easy maintenance. With a solid warranty and modern aesthetics, this model offers great value for money, making it a worthwhile investment for any kitchen.