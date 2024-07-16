What's Hot

5 Lesser Known Facts About Travel Bags

Discover five things you need to know about what your travel bags could do. Unlock hidden features and maximise your travel experience with these versatile travel bags.

travel bags
Photo: AI
A travel bag is a loyal companion for everyone who ventures into the world. In addition to their basic function of moving your stuff from Point A to Point B, many travel bags also include secret features that make it easier - and even more fun!

Today, we will reveal five unexpected things your travel bags can do for you that you might not know. But, before that, let us have a look at some of the popular travel bags.

FATMUG Foldable Duffel Luggage Bag

FATMUG Foldable Duffel Luggage Bag is compact yet roomy enough for the essentials. It is a great choice if you prefer looking stylish while travelling. The foldable design only takes up a little space, even when unused.

Key Features:

  • It folds up for easy storage

  • Several pockets inside the main zippered compartment 

  • Durable composition 

  • Small & lightweight to carry around.

  • Good for short trips.

Duffel luggage bag for travel
FATMUG Foldable Duffel Luggage Bag for Travel Photo: Amazon
Aristocrat Oasis Plus Medium Size Soft Check-in Luggage

The Aristocrat Oasis Plus Medium-size soft check-in luggage is perfect for frequent travellers and combines style and utility. It is made of a soft material to give flexibility and makes it easy to pack.

Key Features:

  • Flexible packaging

  • Lots of pockets in a roomy main compartment.

  • Quick and smooth using wheels.

  • Telescopic handle (aluminium) for a comfortable dragging height.

  • Constructed for lightweight and easy use.

Aristocrat Medium Size Soft Check in Luggage
Aristocrat Oasis Plus Medium Size Soft Check in Luggage Photo: Amazon
M MEDLER Kwid Polyester 32.5litres Waterproof Duffle Bag

The M MEDLER Kwid polyester duffle bag is a perfect waterproof and durable option. The compact body and hard material make it a highly sought-after product.

Key Features:

  • Waterproof polyester material 

  • With 32.5 litres of storage space, there is enough room to store all your essentials.

  • Lightweight and sturdy 

  • Lots of pockets

  • Ideal for travel and gym use.

Polyester Waterproof Duffle Bag
M MEDLER Kwid Polyester 32.5litres Waterproof Duffle Bag Photo: Amazon
Safari Astra 8 Wheels 76 Cms Large Check-in Trolley Bag

Safari Astra 8 Wheels 76 Cms Large Check-in Trolley is perfect for long journeys, as this bag offers plentiful space and exceptional durability. It moves effortlessly on its 8-wheel system.

Key Features:

  • Composite hard shell

  • Eight spinner wheels for effortless rolling.

  • Multiple compartments for easy organisation 

  • Comfortable handling, telescopic handle.

  • TSA lock for added security.

Large Check-in Trolley Bag
Safari Astra 8 Wheels 76 Cms Large Check-in Trolley Bag Photo: Amazon
Discovering the Unknown Facts About Travel Bags

Now that you know top travel bag models, it is time to discover what makes them so special. Their utility comes with some facts which might be unknown to you. Keep scrolling to explore.

Charge Your Devices on the Go

These days, many travel bags feature integrated USB ports and power banks. This way, you can charge your electronics on the go. These bags keep your phone, tablet, or e-reader charged no matter where you are or where you go. 

These travel bags include a special compartment with your power bank inside and an external USB port connecting it directly to your device. All you have to do is plug your device's charging cable into the port. 

Wireless charging is also available in higher-end models and is great for people who want to keep their gadgets juiced up without cables.

How to Avoid Wrinkles in Your Clothes

What could be more frustrating than coming to the hotel or Airbnb and seeing your meticulously packed clothes crumbled, wrinkled mess? Addressing this concern, many travel bags now offer garment compartments or integrated garment bags to ensure that your clothing stays fresh and neat when you arrive. 

An easy-to-use garment compartment with hanger hooks and straps helps keep your clothes looking their best. You might also see extra padding in certain bags that help keep your outfits stabilised and wrinkle-free.

Smart Locks to the Rescue

When going anywhere, theft or tampering can be a threat. In response, most travel bags include a smart lock, ensuring sensible security. They can be operated through your smartphone. Thus, it gives you additional reassurance and a higher level of convenience.

With a smart lock on your bag, they are connected via Bluetooth to your smartphone, and you can just tap the button to lock or release them instantly. 

These models may additionally include fingerprint recognition or combination lock for extra safety. Most smart locks have built-in alarms and will notify you on your phone if someone attempts to open it without permission.

Put it in a Mobile Workspace

A separate workspace could tip the scales for business travellers and remote workers. But some of the poshest travel bags can even transform into mobile workstations. They are replete with fold-out tables, laptop compartments, and dedicated organisation pockets for your office supplies.

They usually have a stable folding platform for your laptop or document table. They consist of a padded compartment to keep your electronics safe and sound and plenty of pockets to organise your charger, pen drive or notebook.

Integrated Water Bottle Holders to Keep You Hydrated

It is very important to keep yourself hydrated during travel. The biggest problem with travelling will be when you drink water. Most travel bags now include water bottle holders, allowing you to have your drink handy without cramming it in with all your other stuff.

Usually constructed of a stretchy, long-lasting material, they are generally located on the sides or front part of the bag for easy accessibility. Some bags even come with insulated holders to keep your drinks chilled or heated.

Conclusion

With these tips, your travels and adventures remain comfortable and convenient. So, the next time you pack your backpack, remember these five things. Happy travels!

