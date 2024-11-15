Is a Gaming Chair Worth the Investment in India? Here's What You Need to Know

The Green Soul Monster Ultimate Series gaming chair combines comfort and functionality with its breathable fabric and ergonomic design. Designed for both gamers and office workers, it provides excellent lumbar and neck support with adjustable pillows. The chair features a durable metal frame, molded foam seat, and customizable adjustments to ensure maximum comfort during long hours. Ideal for people between 5ft.8" and 6ft.5" in height, it is built to support up to 120 kilograms.

Specifications

Price: ₹19,697

Brand : Green Soul

Colour : Black

Material : Faux Leather, Metal

Product Dimensions : 66D x 66W x 142H cm

Seat Material : Faux Leather

Weight : 23 kg

Maximum Weight Recommendation : 120 kg

Adjustability : Height, armrests, backrest, lumbar pillow

Frame : Metal

Caster Size : 60mm Dual Caster Wheels

Suitable Height : 5ft.8" to 6ft.5"

Special Features: Adjustable lumbar, backrest, armrests, rocking feature

Key Features

Breathable nylon-spandex fabric for cool seating and reduced heat build-up

Memory foam lumbar pillow and velour neck pillow for enhanced comfort

Adjustable backrest (90-180 degrees) and armrests for personalized positioning

Heavy-duty metal base and dual caster wheels for smooth movement

Easy-to-clean faux leather and spandex upholstery

Complimentary installation service provided

Why It’s Worth Buying

Its adjustability allows for a personalized fit, while the sturdy construction guarantees longevity. For individuals between 5ft.8" and 6ft.5", this chair offers the ideal combination of style, functionality, and support, making it a great investment for both gamers and office users alike.