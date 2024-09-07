Using the Face Massager

Use the face massager in upward strokes on your neck, moving up towards your forehead. This technique is used to tighten the skin and uplift it so that you can restore your youth. Especially be sure to focus on areas that benefit from increased attention, such as the under-eye area and both sides of your face along the cheekbones down onto your jawline. Massagers like Renpho Hand Held Cordless Massager or Ladista Facial Massager Jade Roller are good examples.