As the seasons change, so do your skin texture and its requirements. Therefore, you must tweak your skincare routine to keep your skin looking its best throughout the year. Each season highlights various skin issues with its changing temperature, humidity levels, and other such weather-related factors. In summer, your skin reacts to the harsh sun; in winter, it goes through dryness; and in monsoon, it can become oily. We will discuss the cause and effect of such skin issues in this blog to help you understand the protection your skin needs.
Best Skin Care Products for Reducing Signs of Ageing
This serum takes anti-ageing to the next level, targeting fine lines and wrinkles with advanced ingredients. It’s perfect for anyone focused on improving skin texture, as it boosts cell turnover—an essential factor in both preventing and addressing signs of ageing. Plus, its lightweight formula makes it ideal for daily use.
Key Features:
High concentration of retinol
Promotes cell turnover
Reduces fine lines and wrinkles
Enhances skin texture
It is great at reducing blemishes and oil production and improving your overall skin texture. Its anti-inflammatory properties render it perfect for mature as well as pimple-prone skin. The serum is capable of lightening the skin, and what makes it even better is that you can use this easily in your daily skincare routine for long-lasting results.
Key Features:
Reduces blemishes
Controls oil production
Improves skin texture
Anti-inflammatory properties
This is a 100% pure natural clay mask that helps detoxify skin, removes excess oil, and improves skin texture. It is wonderful for a cool and cleansing treatment, especially in the hot and sweaty months. Use it as a mask or spot treatment for your all-around fantastic skin.
Key Features:
Natural clay mask
Detoxifies skin
Absorbs excess oil
Improves skin texture
Based on the success of its serum predecessor, this exclusive skin-brightening moisturiser is perfect for daytime use, delivering hydration and illuminating vitamin C to ensure your complexion stays radiant all day long. This is a great one to incorporate into your daily routine for any season — it keeps your skin hydrated and glowy! It is made of a lightweight formula, which works across all skin types, feeding your face nutrients without causing build-up.
Key Features:
Provides hydration
Nourishes the skin
Brightens skin tone
Suitable for all seasons
This balm removes makeup, dirt, and impurities with ease while giving a radiant glow to the skin. It is the ideal cleanser to keep your skin healthy and glowing all year round. This thick balm turns into a smooth oil when applied for an indulgent cleansing experience.
Key Features:
Gently removes makeup and dirt
Brightens skin
Hydrates skin
Suitable for year-round use
How to Address Your Seasonal Skin Concerns
With every changing season, our skin starts behaving differently to the external weather conditions. The skin issues that are generally observed in particular seasons are listed below. You can keep these issues in mind while changing the products you buy for each season.
Acne and Breakouts During Monsoons
Other than being a perpetual nuisance, an increase in humidity during the rainy season can cause seasonal acne and breakouts. Switch to products that have salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide in cleansers and spot treatments that can help unclog pores, reducing inflammation.
Key Products:
Acne Squad Spot Corrector for Active Acne
Deconstruct Soothing Cleansing Balm
Hyperpigmentation Due to Harsh Summers
Though sunblocks are a year-round must-have, you definitely have to incorporate a product that prevents sunburn and tanning in summer. Brightening and broad-spectrum products containing ingredients like a high SPF, vitamin C, niacinamide, and licorice extract can be great additions to your skin regime. These ingredients help to fade dark spots and even skin tone.
Key Products:
Khadi Natural Herbal Sandalwood and Mulethi Face Pack
Plum 1% Retinol Anti-Aging Night Face Serum
Dry and Sensitive Skin in Chilling Winter
Winter for people with dry skin can be a nightmare. It causes your skin to flake and form body dandruff. Covered with woollens all the time, our skin doesn’t get enough room to breathe. Switch to products with hyaluronic acid, chamomile, aloe vera, and shea butter to keep your skin moisturised.
Key Products:
Deconstruct Soothing Cleansing Balm
Kama Ayurveda Amarrupa Wrinkle Repair & Firming Face Oil (Available on Amazon discounts)
Conclusion
You know changing seasons means transitioning your skincare routine to counter seasonal skin challenges. With the proper products and tweaks to your routine, you can keep your skin looking fresh all year round.