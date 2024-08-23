What's Hot

How to Transition Your Skincare Routine for Different Seasons

Find out the best skin care products to reduce signs of ageing and find out ways to effectively transition your skincare routine for different seasons.

skincare
How to Transition Your Skincare Routine for Different Seasons
info_icon

As the seasons change, so do your skin texture and its requirements. Therefore, you must tweak your skincare routine to keep your skin looking its best throughout the year. Each season highlights various skin issues with its changing temperature, humidity levels, and other such weather-related factors. In summer, your skin reacts to the harsh sun; in winter, it goes through dryness; and in monsoon, it can become oily. We will discuss the cause and effect of such skin issues in this blog to help you understand the protection your skin needs.

Best Skin Care Products for Reducing Signs of Ageing

Lakme Absolute 10% Pro-Retinol

This serum takes anti-ageing to the next level, targeting fine lines and wrinkles with advanced ingredients. It’s perfect for anyone focused on improving skin texture, as it boosts cell turnover—an essential factor in both preventing and addressing signs of ageing. Plus, its lightweight formula makes it ideal for daily use.

Key Features:

  • High concentration of retinol

  • Promotes cell turnover

  • Reduces fine lines and wrinkles

  • Enhances skin texture

Lakme Absolute 10% Pro-Retinol
Lakme Absolute 10% Pro-Retinol Photo: Myntra
info_icon

Foxtale 5% Niacinamide Face Serum

It is great at reducing blemishes and oil production and improving your overall skin texture. Its anti-inflammatory properties render it perfect for mature as well as pimple-prone skin. The serum is capable of lightening the skin, and what makes it even better is that you can use this easily in your daily skincare routine for long-lasting results.

Key Features:

  • Reduces blemishes

  • Controls oil production

  • Improves skin texture

  • Anti-inflammatory properties

Foxtale 5% Niacinamide Face Serum
Foxtale 5% Niacinamide Face Serum Photo: Myntra
info_icon

Old Tree Multani Mitti Powder

This is a 100% pure natural clay mask that helps detoxify skin, removes excess oil, and improves skin texture. It is wonderful for a cool and cleansing treatment, especially in the hot and sweaty months. Use it as a mask or spot treatment for your all-around fantastic skin. 

Key Features:

  • Natural clay mask

  • Detoxifies skin

  • Absorbs excess oil

  • Improves skin texture

Myntra
Old Tree Multani Mitti Powder Photo: Old Tree Multani Mitti Powder
info_icon

HAAPPY HERBS - BEAUTIFUL NATURALLY Ujvala Skin Brightening Moisturizer

Based on the success of its serum predecessor, this exclusive skin-brightening moisturiser is perfect for daytime use, delivering hydration and illuminating vitamin C to ensure your complexion stays radiant all day long. This is a great one to incorporate into your daily routine for any season — it keeps your skin hydrated and glowy! It is made of a lightweight formula, which works across all skin types, feeding your face nutrients without causing build-up.

Key Features:

  • Provides hydration

  • Nourishes the skin

  • Brightens skin tone

  • Suitable for all seasons

HAAPPY HERBS - BEAUTIFUL NATURALLY Ujvala Skin Brightening Moisturizer
HAAPPY HERBS - BEAUTIFUL NATURALLY Ujvala Skin Brightening Moisturizer Photo: Myntra
info_icon

Lotus Organics Brightening Cleansing Balm

This balm removes makeup, dirt, and impurities with ease while giving a radiant glow to the skin. It is the ideal cleanser to keep your skin healthy and glowing all year round. This thick balm turns into a smooth oil when applied for an indulgent cleansing experience.

Key Features:

  • Gently removes makeup and dirt

  • Brightens skin

  • Hydrates skin

  • Suitable for year-round use

Lotus Organics Brightening Cleansing Balm
Lotus Organics Brightening Cleansing Balm Photo: Myntra
info_icon

How to Address Your Seasonal Skin Concerns 

With every changing season, our skin starts behaving differently to the external weather conditions. The skin issues that are generally observed in particular seasons are listed below. You can keep these issues in mind while changing the products you buy for each season.

Acne and Breakouts During Monsoons

Other than being a perpetual nuisance, an increase in humidity during the rainy season can cause seasonal acne and breakouts. Switch to products that have salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide in cleansers and spot treatments that can help unclog pores, reducing inflammation.

Key Products:

  • Acne Squad Spot Corrector for Active Acne

  • Deconstruct Soothing Cleansing Balm

Hyperpigmentation Due to Harsh Summers

Though sunblocks are a year-round must-have, you definitely have to incorporate a product that prevents sunburn and tanning in summer. Brightening and broad-spectrum products containing ingredients like a high SPF, vitamin C, niacinamide, and licorice extract can be great additions to your skin regime. These ingredients help to fade dark spots and even skin tone.

Key Products:

  • Khadi Natural Herbal Sandalwood and Mulethi Face Pack

  • Plum 1% Retinol Anti-Aging Night Face Serum

Dry and Sensitive Skin in Chilling Winter

Winter for people with dry skin can be a nightmare. It causes your skin to flake and form body dandruff. Covered with woollens all the time, our skin doesn’t get enough room to breathe. Switch to products with hyaluronic acid, chamomile, aloe vera, and shea butter to keep your skin moisturised. 

Key Products:

  • Deconstruct Soothing Cleansing Balm

  • Kama Ayurveda Amarrupa Wrinkle Repair & Firming Face Oil (Available on Amazon discounts)

Conclusion

You know changing seasons means transitioning your skincare routine to counter seasonal skin challenges. With the proper products and tweaks to your routine, you can keep your skin looking fresh all year round.

indixital
info_icon
Tags
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
PHOTOS

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: BAN Trail By 421 As PAK Look For Wickets In Rawalpindi
  2. ENG Vs SL: Who Is Harry Singh? Son Of Former India Star And England's Substitute Fielder At Old Trafford
  3. Jemimah Rodrigues' WCPL Stint Helps Her Prepare For Pressure Situation In T20 World Cup
  4. Netherlands vs Canada, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Netherlands T20I Tri-series 2024 Match 1
  5. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test Day 2: Jamie Smith, Harry Brook Inch England Ahead Of Sri Lanka
Football News
  1. Chelsea 2-0 Servette: Noni Madueke's Second Gives Blues Strong Advantage In Qualifying
  2. Thibaut Courtois Refuses To Return To Belgium Duty Under Domenico Tedesco
  3. Europa Conference League: Chelsea 'Played With Fire' In Servette Win, Claims Enzo Maresca
  4. Fulham v Leicester City, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  5. Premier League Transfer News: Brentford Sign Sepp Van Den Berg From Liverpool
Tennis News
  1. US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers
  2. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  3. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
  4. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
  5. Jannik Sinner Doping Probe: World No. 1 'Worn Down Physically And Mentally', Says Coach
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Ukraine Visit Live: Prime Minister On His Way To Kyiv; Meeting With President Zelenskyy Today
  2. Centre Bans 156 Popular Fixed-Dose Cocktail Drugs Claiming To Involve 'Risk To Human Beings'
  3. Kolkata Doctor Death: Ceasework Continues In Bengal; 'Animal Like Instinct' Says Psychoanalysis Of Accused
  4. Tripura: 22 Die, 17 Lakh Affected Due To Flood, Landslides; IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Today
  5. Uttar Pradesh: Over 13 Lakh Government Employees May Lose Salaries | Know Why
Entertainment News
  1. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  2. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  3. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  4. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  5. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
US News
  1. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  2. Best Of The iPhone Photography Awards 2024 Winners | Highlights
  3. Instagram Debuts Myspace-Inspired Music Feature And Color-Changing Notes In Sabrina Carpenter Collaboration | All You Need To Know
  4. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
  5. 3 Teenagers Stabbed At Prospect Playground In Bronx, Investigation On
World News
  1. Nepal Govt Lifts Ban On Tiktok With Certain Conditions
  2. Indonesia Cancels Ratification Of Controversial Election Law Changes As Thousands Protest
  3. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  4. For Sri Lanka, Some Uneasy Parallels In Bangladesh
  5. Pakistan: No Country For Rebellion
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape Case: AIIMS Doctors Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Top Court Say Autopsy Timing Iffy
  2. Badlapur Kindergarten Sexual Abuse: Bombay HC Says 'Even 4-Year-Old Girls Not Being Spared'
  3. 'Factually Not Correct': MEA Quashes Reports Saying Tripura's Gumti River Dam Behind Bangladesh Floods
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Bad Light Ends Day With ENG 23 Runs Ahead
  5. Delhi Police Busts Al Qaeda Module 'Aspiring To Declare Khilafat, Execute Serious Terrorist Activities'
  6. Rahul Gandhi In J&K: Ice Cream Outing, Congress Poll Meet, Tie-Up With NC, Statehood Restoration Push
  7. Horoscope For August 22, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Kolkata Rape Case: FAIMA, AIIMS Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Medics Thank Top Court