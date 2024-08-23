What's Hot

How To Safely Use Face Massagers

Learn all about face massagers that help with facial muscle tension and improve skin. Discover how face massagers should be used safely

Using a face massager on your skin can improve the overall health of your skin, help reduce facial tension and, most importantly, give you that youthful radiance. In addition, some tips on how to use a face massager effectively and safely. 

But first, let's look at some of the best face massagers available for you:

Best Face Massagers for Relieving Facial Tension

EPISKEY Ice Roller For Face, Ice Roller For Face Massager

The EPISKEY Ice Roller allows for a cooling massage, reducing puffiness and inflammation. It will tighten pores and soothe the skin. It also relieves facial tension and stress.

Key Features:

  • Cooling massage

  • Reduces puffiness and inflammation

  • Tightens pores and soothes the skin

EPISKEY Ice Roller For Face, Ice Roller For Face Massager
EPISKEY Ice Roller For Face, Ice Roller For Face Massager Photo: Myntra
WBC WORLDBEAUTYCARE Face and Neck Beauty Device

WBC WORLD BEAUTY CARE Face and Neck Beauty Device targets the face and neck. This uses mild vibrations to stimulate blood to go with the flow and loosen up facial muscles, relieving tension so you can appear much less care-urgent.

Key Features:

  • Target face and neck

  • Gentle vibrations for blood circulation

  • Relaxes facial muscles and reduces tension

WBC WORLDBEAUTYCARE Face and Neck Beauty Device
WBC WORLDBEAUTYCARE Face and Neck Beauty Device Photo: Myntra
RAS Luxury Oils Jade Gua Sha Face Massage Tool

RAS Luxury Oils Jade Gua Sha is designed to enhance your lymphatic drainage and blood circulation. This tool is made to reduce muscle tension and promote a radiant, glowing face.

Key Features:

  • Enhances lymphatic drainage

  • Improves blood circulation

  • Reduces muscle tension

RAS Luxury Oils Jade Gua Sha Face Massage Tool
RAS Luxury Oils Jade Gua Sha Face Massage Tool Photo: Myntra
PIARA 5-in-1 Portable Electric Facial Cleaner

PIARA 5-in-1 Portable Electric Facial Cleaner has a rechargeable sonic vibration waterproof and silicone face brush for deep cleaning and massage. This helps to improve elasticity, relieve stress in the face and body, neuromuscular functions, and increase skincare product absorption.

Key Features:

  • Multiple attachments for various skin care needs

  • It improves skin texture and reduces tension

  • Enhances product absorption

PIARA 5-in-1 Portable Electric Facial Cleaner
PIARA 5-in-1 Portable Electric Facial Cleaner Photo: Myntra
HealthSense Electric Face Massager for Women

This face massager provides a gentle massage that goes easy on your skin. It promotes relaxation of facial muscles and enhances blood circulation. It is fit for daily use.

Key Features:

  • Gentle and effective massage

  • Relaxes facial muscles

  • It improves blood flow and reduces stress

HealthSense Electric Face Massager for Women
HealthSense Electric Face Massager for Women Photo: Myntra
Safety Tips for Using Face Massagers

Face massagers can work wonders for your skin but can also do serious damage if not used correctly. Here are some safety tips to keep in mind 

Start with Clean Skin

You should ensure your skin is fresh and clean before you start massaging. Cleanse your face and take off any makeup. You need to clean dirt or bacteria from your pores before massage. This will help to prevent breakouts or skin irritation.

Apply a Serum or Oil

Applying a facial serum or oil allows it to slide easily and enhance the absorption of the product. This helps the massager to glide nicely and encourages your skin.

Use Gentle Pressure

Always be very gentle, especially when using a face massager. You have gentle skin that covers your face, and if you press too hard, it causes irritation or damage. Allow the tool to complete the task, and avoid applying too much force.

Follow the Right Direction

Rubbing here and there may not do any good. Massage the right way to put an end to your depression. Most face massagers, however, generally suggest moving upward and then out. It helps to lift and drain lymph fluid in the skin. Be careful not to pull it downwards, as that encourages sagging.

Keep it Clean

Wash your face massager properly to avoid bacterial growth. If the material permits, clean them with warm water, mild soap, or a disinfectant wipe. Once it is 100% dry, store your krimper away.

Limit the Duration

 Limit your massage session to around 5-10 minutes. Massaging for this time can ensure enough circulation to your blood and will help unscrew that facial muscle screw without harm.

Conclusion

The benefits of the face massager also include smoother blood circulation and no facial tension.  Among some more reliable options, products like  EPISKEY Ice Roller and WBC Face & Neck Beauty apparatus are quality devices with very good price points. The above safety tips will help you to keep your skin out of harm. Always follow some recommendations or precautions given above before using a face massager.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is contributed by indixital and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Outlook; and Outlook claims no responsibility for the content of this article.

