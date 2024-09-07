What's Hot

How to Maintain Your Home Appliances for Longevity

Explore how to maintain your home appliances for longevity. Know the best home appliances for small families from Philips, Pigeon by Stovekraft, AGARO, iBELL, and Usha, and learn essential maintenance tips.

Discover the best home appliances for small families and learn how to maintain them for longevity. From Philips blenders to Usha air fryers, explore top picks for compact living. Follow essential maintenance tips to keep your appliances running efficiently, ensuring they last longer and perform at their best.

If you’re looking to buy some home appliances for your compact family, check out this curated list: 

Best Home Appliances for Homes With Small Families

Philips Viva Collection

This collection features superior home appliances intended to strengthen everyone's kitchen experience. This collection has appliances of all kinds, including some blenders, juicers that are rarely on sale, and a few good air fryers.

Key Features:

  • High-quality materials and construction

  • Energy-efficient designs

  • Easy-to-use controls

  • Versatile and multifunctional

  • Durable and long-lasting

Philips Viva Collection
Philips Viva Collection Photo: Amazon
Pigeon by Stovekraft Oven Toaster Grill

The Pigeon by Stovekraft Oven Toaster Grill is a small yet versatile appliance perfect for smaller families. It is useful in baking, toasting, and preparing a wide range of dishes very efficiently, making cooking quick at home.

Key Features:

  • Space-saving design ideal for compact kitchens

  • Various cooking functions: Roast, Toast and BBQ

  • Offers Adjustable Temperature control

  • Easy-to-clean design

  • Affordable and efficient

Pigeon by Stovekraft Oven Toaster Grill
Pigeon by Stovekraft Oven Toaster Grill Photo: Amazon
AGARO Regency Electric Rice Cooker, 5L

This cooker is a small family kitchen appliance with its roomy 5-liter capability to make rice and other preparations quickly. It can perform various functions and take up valuable space in the kitchen.

Key Features:

  • 5 Liters is appropriate for small family sizes.

  • Multipurpose: rice cooking, steaming, and so on.

  • Simple one-touch operation

  • Keep-warm function

  • Hygiene non-sticky internal pot

AGARO Regency Electric Rice Cooker, 5L
AGARO Regency Electric Rice Cooker, 5L Photo: Amazon
iBELL DF620P Deep Fryer Electric 12 Litre

This fryer is great for homes that like to consume fried dishes. The generous 12-liter capacity of this deep fryer means you can cook big batches at a time, and it also boasts modern features that keep frying safe and efficient.

Key Features:

  • 12-litre oil capacity

  • Thermostat-controlled heat settings

  • Stylish cool-touch handle and overheat protection

  • Oil drain box, which comes as a separate piece to be cleaned easily

  • This stainless-steel construction is very long-lasting and will last about forever.

iBELL DF620P Deep Fryer Electric 12 Litre
iBELL DF620P Deep Fryer Electric 12 Litre Photo: Amazon
Usha iChef Smart Air Fryer 4.5L

This appliance is ideal for small families as it has a 4.5-litre capacity and uses modern air frying technology to save oil consumption, making preparing meals easier for everyone who lives in that home.

Key Features:

  • 4.5-liter capacity

  • The healthier way to enjoy your favorite fried foods

  • All those contrasts, static clipping, and digital control for fine cooking.

  • Multiple preset cooking modes

  • Easy to clean with dishwasher-safe parts

Usha iChef Smart Air Fryer 4.5L
Usha iChef Smart Air Fryer 4.5L Photo: Amazon
When appliances in your home are well taken care of, they operate more efficiently and increase their lifespan. So, how do you maintain your appliances so that they last longer?

Regular Cleaning

Regular cleaning is important if you want your appliances to last longer and perform well. Continually clean your machines using the right cleaning items and adhere to any directions the maker sets. For instance, wash your oven & microwave every after use; weekly wipe down your refrigerator and monthly cleaning of the filter in the washing machine.

Stick with the Directions

Follow the manufacturer's instructions for installing, operating, and maintaining appliances. This involves mainly using recommended detergents, cleaning agents, and replacement components.

Check and Replace Filters

Nearly all typical home devices, such as air purifiers, refrigerators, and hoovers, feature filters requiring routine checking and substitutes. Having dirty filters can hinder the performance of your appliance and can even lead to breaking down.

Avoid Overloading

If a washing machine, dishwasher, or dryer is consistently overloaded, the equipment may not work efficiently and could break down. Comply with the manufacturer's load capacities and do not overload the appliances.

Check Cords And Plugs

Check the cords, plugs, and your electrical appliances regularly for damage. A damaged or compromised cord is a hazard and should never be used; replace it. Make sure plugs are firmly in place to prevent any electrical problems.

Conclusion

The lives of small families benefit too much from picking the right home appliances. We recommend the highlighted appliances for their functionality, efficiency, and affordability. So, regular maintenance practice is key to running these appliances efficiently and prolonging their shelf lives.

