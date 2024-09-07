Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is contributed by indixital and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Outlook; and Outlook claims no responsibility for the content of this article.Most of the modern AC units will have everything from cooling your home to being able to control it remotely and get fancy stats about that AC device. In this post, we have gathered a list of the top air conditioners that are smarter and cooler than usual. They present intelligent solutions to fight heat in 2024.
Best Smart Air Conditioners of 2024: Intelligent Cooling
Hitachi's 1.5-ton AC is an additional smart air conditioner with high cooling efficiency as well. While it is not amongst the top performers, its 5-star energy rating still makes for an efficient air conditioner.
Key Features:
1.5 Ton capacity
5 Star energy rating
Remote Control Via Wi-Fi
Smart diagnostics
State-of-the-art air purification
Panasonic Smart Air Conditioner is a Powerful AC with Wi-Fi. Your smartphone or voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant can also be used to control this AC.
Key Features:
1.5 Ton capacity
5 Star energy rating
Controlled by a Smart System with Wi-Fi
Voice assistant compatibility
Eco-friendly R32 refrigerant
This is an energy-efficient dual inverter technology-powered air conditioner. Some of the smart features it has include Wi-Fi connectivity, which means you can control the unit from your phone as well and anywhere whenever required.
Key Features:
1 Ton capacity
3 Star energy rating
Dual inverter technology
Remote (Wi-Fi)
SmartThinQ AI technology
Voltas 1 Ton 5 Star inverter Split AC is one of the best choices when it comes to cooling and smart features. Being such a great energy-efficient product, it will keep your electricity bills low, and with the smart control options, you will have convenience and flexibility.
Key Features:
1 Ton capacity
5 Star energy rating
Energy efficiency with Inverter technology
Wi-Fi connectivity
Smart app control
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star smart AC comes with Precision Cooling Technology combined with Smart Connectivity for Today's Modern Home.
Key Features:
1.5 Ton capacity
5 Star energy rating
Thermostat functions are smart controls enabled through Wi-Fi
Precision cooling technology
Anti-corrosive blue fins
How to Maintain Your Air Conditioner for Optimal Performance
You will want to ensure that your AC is efficiently running for as long as possible with the right upkeep. Here are some tips to Maintain your AC and keep you cool:
Clean or Replace Air Filters
Change the air filters every 1-2 months to minimise airflow and cooling ability, in addition to supporting your system at peak efficiency. Clogged filters make the system work harder to pull air through it, thus using more energy. The filters can become dirty and blocked over time. If you use your AC regularly, especially in summer, then they will need weekly cleaning to ensure that it runs efficiently.
Inspect and Clean the Coils
Dirt and debris on your evaporator or condenser coils can impede their ability to absorb heat. So, Clean them once a year for efficiency. A professional technician can clean the coils in a way that is safe and efficient for you.
Clear the Condensate Drain
Monitor the condensate drain to make sure it is free from debris. A blocked drain can lead to water damage and low efficiency in your AC. You can also use a bleach solution to unclog the line and keep mould or algae growth at bay.
Inspect the Thermostat
Make sure the thermostat is working. Make sure that you program your thermostat for the temperature and schedule. If you find something wrong, then have a professional calibrate the thermostat to ascertain that the temperature reading is accurate.
Schedule a Regular Professional Maintenance Plan
Have a pro give your system the once-over in an annual maintenance service. Having an expert technician complete a full check and service discovers potential problems before they turn into significant issues.
Conclusion
Investing in a new air conditioning system that you can control from your phone can make life at home more comfortable and convenient. Hitachi, Panasonic, LG, and Blue Star also have more expensive models featuring Wi-Fi Connectivity that allows you to control the AC via your phone or voice assistants. Proper maintenance of your air conditioning is also something that you need to have every now and then.
Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is contributed by indixital and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Outlook; and Outlook claims no responsibility for the content of this article.