Clear and glowing skin is not always easy to achieve, but it can be done with the right skincare routine and products. You also need to understand the order in which certain skin products should be used for them to serve their purpose effectively. In this blog, we have listed some of the best products that you can add to your skincare regime to get soft and healthy-looking skin. It also tells you the right order in which different skin-related products should be used.
The Most Effective Skin Care Products for Clear Skin
All the natural ingredients in this face pack help reduce acne-causing bacteria, soothe sunburn and suntan, and reduce signs of ageing like fine lines and dryness.
Key Features:
Brightens and evens out skin tone
Soothes the skin and reduces blemishes
Controls sebum production
This face serum promotes collagen production, helps diminish fine lines and wrinkles, and improves the tone of your complexion. It is best for all skin types.
Key Features:
Stimulates collagen production
Smoothes fine lines and wrinkles
Improves skin texture
This oil has properties that prevent the skin from aging. It contains natural components like saffron and lotus extracts that help reduce wrinkles and get fairer skin, which makes you look younger.
Key Features:
Deeply nourishes and repairs the skin
Reduces wrinkles and firms the skin
Leaves skin radiant and youthful
This cream specifically treats active acne while diminishing redness and fighting bacteria that lead to breakouts. It is formulated with salicylic acid, tea tree oil, and niacinamide, known to clean out the pores, reduce inflammation, and lighten the post-acne marks.
Key Features:
Reduces active acne and prevents breakouts
Unclogs pores and reduces inflammation
Lightens post-acne marks
This everyday cleansing balm doubles as a makeup remover, thoroughly emulsifying makeup, dirt, and impurities without disrupting the skin's natural oils. Its formula is also packed with calming components like chamomile and shea butter, particularly for sensitive skin.
Key Features:
Gently removes makeup and impurities
Does not strip the skin of natural oils
Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin
How to Layer Your Products to Get a Glowing Skin
Cleansing your Skin
For any other skin product, like moisturisers or serums, to work effectively on your skin and seep through its layers, you need to get rid of the dirt and grime or residual makeup on your face to open the pores. Use a cleanser that suits your skin type. Especially for acne-prone skin, use a cleanser that is not oil-based. The cleansing balm mentioned in this blog is a good example to be used on oily or sensitive skin.
Toning your Skin
Toners help hydrate your skin and cleanse your pores further. But it also depends on the composition of the toner you are using. Alcohol-based toners tend to remove excess oil from the skin, which can be good for acne-prone skin, but high alcohol levels can also cause dryness and itchy sensation. Be careful in choosing the right product.
Spot Corrector or Treatment
These products target small areas of your skin to rectify any dark spots or acne marks. They sometimes also come with a formulation that prevents further breakouts. The Acne-Squad Spot Corrector mentioned above is an effective product you can add to your regime as a corrector.
Serum and Retinol Treatment
Serums are multi-purpose products that serve various purposes, such as hydration, softening of fine lines, brightening, balancing oil production, etc. Using a serum right after cleansing helps in better absorption even though they are usually water-based for easy application. Use a serum like the Plum 1% retinol night serum mentioned in the list because it not only helps with hydration but also ensures collagen production.
Moisturising and Sun Protection
Last but not least, use an appropriate moisturiser. For oily skin, use a product that is gel-based and is absorbed quickly. Similarly, for dry and combination skin, you can use a face oil, which can help you with signs of ageing and keep your skin hydrated.
Conclusion
In order to address and prevent common skin concerns, you need a tailored routine with the right products. The inclusion of high-quality products, such as the Khadi Natural Herbal Sandalwood and Mulethi Face Pack or the Plum 1% Retinol Anti-Aging Night Face Serum, can make a huge difference in terms of your skin health. Many of these are available on Amazon. With the product information given in this blog, you will be able to create a customised skin regime to keep glowing.
Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is contributed by indixital and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Outlook; and Outlook claims no responsibility for the content of this article.