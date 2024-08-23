What's Hot

How to Layer Your Skincare Products for Maximum Effectiveness

Know about the best skin care tips to get clear and glowing skin. Read this guide for the best product suggestions and solve your biggest skin issues to get a perfect canvas.

How to Layer Your Skincare Products for Maximum Effectiveness
How to Layer Your Skincare Products for Maximum Effectiveness
info_icon

Clear and glowing skin is not always easy to achieve, but it can be done with the right skincare routine and products. You also need to understand the order in which certain skin products should be used for them to serve their purpose effectively. In this blog, we have listed some of the best products that you can add to your skincare regime to get soft and healthy-looking skin. It also tells you the right order in which different skin-related products should be used.

The Most Effective Skin Care Products for Clear Skin

Khadi Natural Herbal Sandalwood and Mulethi Face Pack

All the natural ingredients in this face pack help reduce acne-causing bacteria, soothe sunburn and suntan, and reduce signs of ageing like fine lines and dryness.

Key Features:

  • Brightens and evens out skin tone

  • Soothes the skin and reduces blemishes

  • Controls sebum production

Khadi Natural Herbal Sandalwood and Mulethi Face Pack
Khadi Natural Herbal Sandalwood and Mulethi Face Pack Photo: Myntra
info_icon

Plum 1% Retinol Anti-Aging Night Face Serum

This face serum promotes collagen production, helps diminish fine lines and wrinkles, and improves the tone of your complexion. It is best for all skin types.

Key Features:

  • Stimulates collagen production

  • Smoothes fine lines and wrinkles

  • Improves skin texture

Plum 1% Retinol Anti-Aging Night Face Serum
Plum 1% Retinol Anti-Aging Night Face Serum Photo: Myntra
info_icon

Kama Ayurveda Amarrupa Wrinkle Repair & Firming Face Oil

This oil has properties that prevent the skin from aging. It contains natural components like saffron and lotus extracts that help reduce wrinkles and get fairer skin, which makes you look younger.

Key Features:

  • Deeply nourishes and repairs the skin

  • Reduces wrinkles and firms the skin

  • Leaves skin radiant and youthful

Kama Ayurveda Amarrupa Wrinkle Repair & Firming Face Oil
Kama Ayurveda Amarrupa Wrinkle Repair & Firming Face Oil Photo: Myntra
info_icon

Acne Squad Spot Corrector for Active Acne

This cream specifically treats active acne while diminishing redness and fighting bacteria that lead to breakouts. It is formulated with salicylic acid, tea tree oil, and niacinamide, known to clean out the pores, reduce inflammation, and lighten the post-acne marks.

Key Features:

  • Reduces active acne and prevents breakouts

  • Unclogs pores and reduces inflammation

  • Lightens post-acne marks

Acne Squad Spot Corrector for Active Acne
Acne Squad Spot Corrector for Active Acne Photo: Myntra
info_icon

Deconstruct Soothing Cleansing Balm

This everyday cleansing balm doubles as a makeup remover, thoroughly emulsifying makeup, dirt, and impurities without disrupting the skin's natural oils. Its formula is also packed with calming components like chamomile and shea butter, particularly for sensitive skin.

Key Features:

  • Gently removes makeup and impurities

  • Does not strip the skin of natural oils

  • Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin

Deconstruct Soothing Cleansing Balm
Deconstruct Soothing Cleansing Balm Photo: Myntra
info_icon

How to Layer Your Products to Get a Glowing Skin

Cleansing your Skin

For any other skin product, like moisturisers or serums, to work effectively on your skin and seep through its layers, you need to get rid of the dirt and grime or residual makeup on your face to open the pores. Use a cleanser that suits your skin type. Especially for acne-prone skin, use a cleanser that is not oil-based. The cleansing balm mentioned in this blog is a good example to be used on oily or sensitive skin.

Toning your Skin

Toners help hydrate your skin and cleanse your pores further. But it also depends on the composition of the toner you are using. Alcohol-based toners tend to remove excess oil from the skin, which can be good for acne-prone skin, but high alcohol levels can also cause dryness and itchy sensation. Be careful in choosing the right product.

Spot Corrector or Treatment

These products target small areas of your skin to rectify any dark spots or acne marks. They sometimes also come with a formulation that prevents further breakouts. The Acne-Squad Spot Corrector mentioned above is an effective product you can add to your regime as a corrector.

Serum and Retinol Treatment

Serums are multi-purpose products that serve various purposes, such as hydration, softening of fine lines, brightening, balancing oil production, etc. Using a serum right after cleansing helps in better absorption even though they are usually water-based for easy application. Use a serum like the Plum 1% retinol night serum mentioned in the list because it not only helps with hydration but also ensures collagen production.

Moisturising and Sun Protection

Last but not least, use an appropriate moisturiser. For oily skin, use a product that is gel-based and is absorbed quickly. Similarly, for dry and combination skin, you can use a face oil, which can help you with signs of ageing and keep your skin hydrated.

Conclusion

In order to address and prevent common skin concerns, you need a tailored routine with the right products. The inclusion of high-quality products, such as the Khadi Natural Herbal Sandalwood and Mulethi Face Pack or the Plum 1% Retinol Anti-Aging Night Face Serum, can make a huge difference in terms of your skin health. Many of these are available on Amazon. With the product information given in this blog, you will be able to create a customised skin regime to keep glowing.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is contributed by indixital and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Outlook; and Outlook claims no responsibility for the content of this article.

indixital
info_icon
Tags
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
PHOTOS

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Rahim-Das Partnership Frustrate PAK In Rawalpindi
  2. Pakistan Cricket Board Sells Broadcast Rights For Next Two Years For Nearly Half Of Reserve Price
  3. United States Vs Canada, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Netherlands T20I Tri-series 2024 Match 2
  4. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand: 1st Test To Contain Scheduled Rest Day For 16 Years - Here's Why
  5. Kuwait Vs Hong Kong, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Tri-Nations Cup Match
Football News
  1. Football Transfers: Ilkay Gundogan Glad To Help Barcelona Financially After Sealing Manchester City Return
  2. Football Transfers: Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Sees 'New Things' From Joe Gomez Amid Exit Rumours
  3. Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs Skipper Son Heung-Min Wants Trophy To Achieve Legendary Status
  4. Chelsea 2-0 Servette, UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifying: Maresca Wants Madueke To Remain A Blue
  5. Football Transfers: Newcastle United Boss Eddie Howe Surprised By Kieran Trippier Talk
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Ons Jabeur Withdraws From Flushing Meadows With Shoulder Injury
  2. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Eyes To Defend Her Title After Poor Stint At Paris Olympics
  3. US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers
  4. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  5. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Indian Army UAV Enters Pak Due To Technical Glitch, Hotline Message Sent Requesting Return
  2. PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: India, Ukraine Sign 4 Agreements; Putin Discussed In Modi-Zelenskyy Meet
  3. What Are A1, A2 Milk Products Whose Labels Were Termed 'Misleading' By FSSAI | Explained
  4. Day In Pics: August 23, 2024
  5. On National Space Day, ISRO Shares How Moon Looks Like Through Chandrayaan 3's Pragyan Rover
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Revised Data Reveals Huge Loophole In US Labor Market | How Will This Affect Federal Reserve Decisions And Economic Policies?
  2. FDA Approves New Covid Vaccines To Combat New Variants | What You Need To Know
  3. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  4. Best Of The iPhone Photography Awards 2024 Winners | Highlights
  5. Instagram Debuts Myspace-Inspired Music Feature And Color-Changing Notes In Sabrina Carpenter Collaboration | All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Pakistan Seeks USD 4 Billion Loan From Middle East Banks To Meet Financial Obligations
  2. Revised Data Reveals Huge Loophole In US Labor Market | How Will This Affect Federal Reserve Decisions And Economic Policies?
  3. Bangladesh Unrest: More Murder Cases Against Deposed PM Hasina, Top Cricketer Shakib Also Charged
  4. Thai Politician Slaps Female Journalist On Camera, Sparks Outrage | Video
  5. Bangladesh Interim Govt Revokes Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina's Diplomatic Passport
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, August 23, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Uttar Pradesh: Over 13 Lakh Government Employees May Lose Salaries | Know Why
  3. Tripura: Centre Approves Rs 40 Crore Fund After Devastating Floods Kill 22, Displace Thousands
  4. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  5. Kolkata Doctor Death: Ceasework Continues In Bengal; 'Animal Like Instinct' Says Psychoanalysis Of Accused
  6. Centre Bans 156 Popular Fixed-Dose Cocktail Drugs Claiming To Involve 'Risk To Human Beings'
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Rahim-Das Partnership Frustrate PAK In Rawalpindi
  8. PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: India, Ukraine Sign 4 Agreements; Putin Discussed In Modi-Zelenskyy Meet