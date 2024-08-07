There are many ways that a smartwatch can improve your lifestyle, from being able to tell the time just like any other watch because of how it evolved. Smartwatches have a plethora of features to track your fitness goals and keep you up-to-date.
This guide contains the best smartwatches that are offered at sweet discounts of 50% to 80% in this Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale this August from August 06 to August 11.
Experts' Top Picks for Smartwatches, From Low Cost to High-End
This watch is a budget-friendly fitness tracker designed to help you achieve all of your health and wellness goals. It brings along a number of features, from heart rate monitoring to sleep tracking and activity tracking, in a slim form factor that's stylish as well. Most importantly, this watch costs much less than what it looks.
Key Features:
It tracks heart rate all day and night to track calorie burn, optimise workout plans, and check your heart health.
Monitors your sleep stages and offers tips on how to finish the day strong so you can have a better night's rest.
The Pedometer feature lets you know how many steps/distance/calories consumed.
Up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge
This watch is a classic style on the outside and a motorsport-inspired function on the inside. Designed for high-caliber wrists that appreciate subtle complexities with a powerful punch of wonderful chronograph goodness on the side. We recommended this watch from Fossil not just because of its great looks, but also because of the fact that it blends with various dress codes.
Key Features:
With a stainless steel case and leather strap, this timepiece is fashion-proof
Has a stopwatch system that allows for accurate timing
Suitable for short periods of recreational swimming and showering
Built from high-end materials for long-lasting durability
Alerts you of the date which adds to its functionality
This model features a colourful AMOLED screen and is loaded with an array of smart functions that'll be useful to anyone who's too lazy to rely on their smartphone. This watch is among the most durable ones at this cost. In terms of activity tracking, it is also superbly accurate.
Key Features:
Offers a sharp readout that is easily readable from all angles and in any light
Track your health metrics to help you stay on course with good exercise
Accurate outdoor activity tracking so that you don't need to bring your phone
Get call, text, and app notifications on the watch screen
It is a watch that allows you to get comfortable in your favourite style
The Fitbit Versa 4 is a premium fitness watch that offers advanced health and fitness tracking features. It’s perfect for fitness enthusiasts who want a comprehensive tool to help them achieve their health goals. If you’re more into swimming, then this watch is recommendable to you.
Key Features:
There is SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, stress management
Precise measurement of your run or other outdoor pursuits
Gives you a detailed sleep level analysis
Play your music and podcasts right from the watch
Best for swimming & water recreation
Making Your Smart Watches Work To The Fullest
1. Customize Your Settings
Spend some time customising your smartwatch preferences. The watch face, notification preferences, and app layout are all customisable to better fit your life.
2. Health and Fitness Features
Set goals and keep a tally of them regularly in order to capitalise on the health & fitness features of your smartwatch.
3. Sync with Other Devices
Make sure that it syncs with your smartwatch and other devices. That allows for notifications, music controls or apps to work easily and without delay.
4. Explore Third-Party Apps
Find and install third-party apps to add site-specific services or expand the functions of your smartwatch. Many apps like fitness, productivity, entertainment, and so on are available.
Conclusion
Smartwatches are essential companions, enhancing daily life with customisable features, health-tracking capabilities, device synchronisation, and diverse app options.
Whether you prefer budget-friendly models or high-end designs, each smartwatch offers unique benefits to suit individual needs, along with heavy discounts with Amazon Great Festival Freedom sale. Embrace the convenience and functionality on your wrist, and discover how these devices can enrich your everyday experiences.
