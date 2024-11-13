How to Combat Dry Skin in Winter: Best Moisturizers for Indian Skin Types

The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Moisturizing Cream is a nourishing cream packed with rice extracts, rice bran oil, and ceramide. Designed to provide intense moisture, it deeply hydrates the skin, leaving it soft and plump. Its creamy texture absorbs quickly without any stickiness, making it perfect for dry to extremely dry skin. It also helps lock in the benefits of previous skincare products and prevents early signs of aging, leaving the skin rejuvenated and protected.

Specification

Brand : The Face Shop

Volume : 50 ml

Skin Type : All skin types

Form : Cream

Age Range : Adult

Item Dimensions : 154.9 x 154.9 x 124.5 cm

Special Features : Travel size

Key Ingredients : Rice Extracts, Ceramide, Rice Bran Oil, Lecithin

Free From: Parabens & Paraffins

Key Features

Intensely moisturizing with rice extracts and ceramide

Smooth, non-sticky texture for easy absorption

Deeply nourishes and hydrates dry to extremely dry skin

Helps lock in the benefits of previous skincare products

Prevents early signs of aging

Suitable for all skin types, unisex

Free from harmful chemicals like parabens and paraffins

Why It's Worth Buying

This moisturizer is perfect for anyone with dry skin, as it offers deep hydration and nourishment. Enriched with rice extracts and ceramide, it helps repair the skin barrier and provides a smooth, silky finish. Its quick absorption makes it an ideal daily moisturizer, especially in winter. Plus, the travel-size packaging makes it convenient to carry wherever you go. With its skin-plumping and anti-aging benefits, it’s a great investment for long-lasting, healthy skin.