How to Combat Dry Skin in Winter: Best Moisturizers for Indian Skin Types

As the air becomes dry and humidity levels drop, skin often loses moisture, leading to dryness and discomfort. With diverse climates across India—from the colder north to the milder south—different moisturizers are needed to address varying skin concerns.
Indian skin types, too, have unique needs, requiring formulas that offer both hydration and protection. To help you navigate these challenges, we’ve rounded up some of the best moisturizers that cater to different skin types and provide optimal care this season.
Understanding Why Winter Affects Skin Dryness
During winter, the primary cause of dry skin is the reduced humidity in the air, which leads to moisture being drawn out from the skin. Cold air can dehydrate the skin, as it has lower water content compared to warmer weather.
Additionally, indoor heating systems, often used during winter months, further exacerbate the dryness by creating dry, warm air inside homes and offices. This combination strips the skin of its natural oils, weakening the skin’s moisture barrier and leaving it more vulnerable to moisture loss.
As a result, skin becomes dry, flaky, and prone to irritation, redness, and itching. Proper moisturization is essential to restore hydration and protect the skin from the harsh effects of winter weather.
Key Ingredients to Look for in a Moisturizer for Dry Skin
Hyaluronic Acid: Helps retain moisture by drawing water into the skin, keeping it hydrated and plump.
Glycerin: A powerful humectant that attracts water to the skin, providing long-lasting moisture.
Ceramides: Essential for restoring the skin's natural barrier, preventing moisture loss, and enhancing hydration.
Shea Butter: Rich in fatty acids, it deeply nourishes and hydrates, making it ideal for very dry skin.
Cocoa Butter: Known for its moisturizing properties, it softens and smooths the skin, preventing dryness.
Natural Oils (Coconut, Almond, Jojoba): Provide a protective layer that locks in moisture and nourishes the skin, leaving it soft and supple.
Aloe Vera: Soothes and hydrates the skin, reducing irritation and redness while promoting moisture retention.
Below is a comprehensive list of the Best Moisturizers for Dry Skin in India
The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Moisturizing Cream is a nourishing cream packed with rice extracts, rice bran oil, and ceramide. Designed to provide intense moisture, it deeply hydrates the skin, leaving it soft and plump. Its creamy texture absorbs quickly without any stickiness, making it perfect for dry to extremely dry skin. It also helps lock in the benefits of previous skincare products and prevents early signs of aging, leaving the skin rejuvenated and protected.
Specification
Brand: The Face Shop
Volume: 50 ml
Skin Type: All skin types
Form: Cream
Age Range: Adult
Item Dimensions: 154.9 x 154.9 x 124.5 cm
Special Features: Travel size
Key Ingredients: Rice Extracts, Ceramide, Rice Bran Oil, Lecithin
Free From: Parabens & Paraffins
Key Features
Intensely moisturizing with rice extracts and ceramide
Smooth, non-sticky texture for easy absorption
Deeply nourishes and hydrates dry to extremely dry skin
Helps lock in the benefits of previous skincare products
Prevents early signs of aging
Suitable for all skin types, unisex
Free from harmful chemicals like parabens and paraffins
Why It's Worth Buying
This moisturizer is perfect for anyone with dry skin, as it offers deep hydration and nourishment. Enriched with rice extracts and ceramide, it helps repair the skin barrier and provides a smooth, silky finish. Its quick absorption makes it an ideal daily moisturizer, especially in winter. Plus, the travel-size packaging makes it convenient to carry wherever you go. With its skin-plumping and anti-aging benefits, it’s a great investment for long-lasting, healthy skin.
ILEM JAPAN Glowing Light Moisturizer is a lightweight cream designed for oily and combination skin. Infused with niacinamide and anti-aging ingredients like Sea Holly Plant Stem Cells, it tightens pores and restores the skin’s natural balance. This nourishing moisturizer hydrates and refreshes, making it perfect for daily use to maintain a smooth, glowing complexion. Its gentle formula is ideal for both men and women seeking healthy, hydrated skin without the heaviness of traditional moisturizers.
Specification
Brand: ILEM JAPAN
Volume: 50 ml
Skin Type: Oily and Combination Skin
Form: Cream
Key Ingredients: Niacinamide, Sea Holly Plant Stem Cells
Special Features: Lightweight, Anti-aging, Tightening Pores
Item Dimensions: 6 x 6 x 5 cm
Age Range: Adult
Key Features
Niacinamide helps reduce pores and even out skin tone
Anti-aging ingredients like Sea Holly Plant Stem Cells promote skin rejuvenation
Lightweight formula that hydrates without feeling greasy
Restores skin balance and enhances glow
Suitable for both men and women
Three-phase emulsification for smooth, easy absorption
Why It's Worth Buying
Ideal for daily use, it leaves your skin feeling refreshed and balanced, with a natural glow. The gentle, non-greasy formula makes it an excellent choice for both men and women, enhancing skin texture and providing nourishment all day.
LANEIGE Water Bank Hyaluronic Acid Intensive Moisturizer is a replenishing face cream designed specifically for extreme dry skin. Infused with micro-sized blue hyaluronic acid, it provides deep, lasting hydration while enhancing the skin’s moisture barrier. This lightweight cream also contains squalane, Omega Peptide Complex, and purified cica, offering soothing and nourishing relief. Dermatologist-tested, this moisturizer delivers intense hydration, making it ideal for individuals looking to combat severe dryness and restore skin balance.
Specification
Brand: LANEIGE
Volume: 20 ml
Skin Type: Dry Skin
Form: Cream
Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Squalane, Omega Peptide Complex, Purified Cica
Special Features: Lightweight, Dermatologist-Tested
Item Dimensions: 43 x 43 x 56 mm
Age Range: Adult
Key Features
Micro-sized blue hyaluronic acid for deep, lasting hydration
Omega Peptide Complex and squalane nourish and soothe dry skin
Purified cica promotes skin healing and moisture retention
Dermatologist-tested, safe for sensitive skin
Lightweight formula absorbs quickly without greasiness
Perfect for extreme dry skin
Why It's Worth Buying
This moisturizer is ideal for those battling severe dryness, as it hydrates deeply and enhances the skin’s natural barrier. Its lightweight texture absorbs quickly, making it suitable for daily use without feeling heavy. Dermatologist-tested and safe for sensitive skin, LANEIGE Water Bank is a must-have for anyone looking to combat dry skin effectively.
Pilgrim 24K Gold Gel Moisturizer is a luxurious cream infused with pure 24K gold flakes, hyaluronic acid, alpha arbutin, and niacinamide. It helps reduce dark spots, improve skin texture, and provide a healthy, radiant glow. This lightweight, non-greasy formula deeply hydrates the skin, leaving it soft, smooth, and luminous. Suitable for both men and women, it’s perfect for achieving clear, glowing skin with regular use. Ideal for all skin types, especially those struggling with dark spots and dullness.
Specification
Brand: Pilgrim
Volume: 50 gm
Form: Gel-Cream
Skin Type: All
Key Ingredients: 24K Gold Flakes, Hyaluronic Acid, Alpha Arbutin, Niacinamide
Product Benefits: Moisturizing, Dark Spot Reduction, Brightening, Softening, Smoothening
Recommended Use: Face and Neck
Special Features: Lightweight, Non-Greasy
Key Features
24K Gold Flakes for a luxurious glow and radiant skin
Alpha Arbutin and Niacinamide work to fade dark spots and even skin tone
Hyaluronic Acid provides deep hydration and smooths skin texture
Non-Greasy, Lightweight Formula absorbs quickly without heaviness
Softens and smoothens skin for a clear, healthy appearance
Suitable for both men and women, and all skin types
Why It’s Worth Buying
Its lightweight, non-greasy formula is perfect for everyday use, leaving skin soft, smooth, and glowing without any oily residue. Ideal for all skin types, it’s a great addition to your skincare routine for achieving a luxurious, healthy glow.
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream is a rich, non-comedogenic formula designed to hydrate and repair dry to very dry skin. Infused with three essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid, it helps restore the skin's natural barrier, locking in moisture for up to 24 hours. This fragrance-free, non-sticky cream is ideal for both face and body, offering deep nourishment and long-lasting hydration. Dermatologist-approved, it's perfect for sensitive skin, addressing dryness and irritation effectively.
Specification
Brand: CeraVe
Volume: 50 ml
Form: Cream
Skin Type: Sensitive, Dry
Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Ceramides
Fragrance: Unscented
Special Features: Non-Comedogenic, Non-Sticky
Recommended Use: Face and Body
Packaging: 50 ml tube
Key Features
3 Essential Ceramides restore and maintain the skin's natural protective barrier
Hyaluronic Acid deeply hydrates and retains moisture
Non-Comedogenic and Fragrance-Free making it safe for sensitive skin
Provides 24-Hour Hydration, preventing moisture loss throughout the day
Non-Sticky Texture, ideal for everyday use
Dermatologist-Approved, suitable for both face and body
Why It’s Worth Buying
Dermatologist-tested and affordable, this moisturizer offers effective hydration for both face and body, making it a reliable skincare staple.
How to Choose the Right Moisturizer for Your Skin Type
Know Your Skin Type: Identify if your skin is oily, dry, combination, or sensitive to choose the right product.
Look for Hydrating Ingredients: Opt for ingredients like hyaluronic acid or glycerin to keep your skin hydrated.
Choose Oil-Free Formulas for Oily Skin: Lightweight, oil-free moisturizers hydrate without clogging pores.
Consider Fragrance-Free Products for Sensitive Skin: Go for fragrance-free moisturizers to avoid irritation.
Pick Non-Comedogenic Products for Acne-Prone Skin: Choose moisturizers that won’t clog pores to prevent breakouts.
Opt for Rich Creams for Very Dry Skin: Thick, rich moisturizers provide extra hydration for dry skin.
Go for Light Gel Creams for Combination Skin: Gel-cream formulas balance hydration for both dry and oily areas.
Check for SPF if Using During the Day: Choose moisturizers with SPF for sun protection throughout the day.
Test Before Committing: Patch-test new products to avoid irritation and ensure compatibility with your skin.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How often should I moisturize my skin in winter?
It’s recommended to moisturize at least twice a day—once in the morning and once before bed—since winter air can strip your skin of moisture.
Can oily skin still need moisturizer during winter?
Yes, oily skin needs moisture too. Choose a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer to hydrate without making your skin greasy.
What’s the best time to apply moisturizer?
The best time to apply moisturizer is right after showering, while your skin is still damp, to lock in moisture effectively.
Can I use the same moisturizer for face and body?
While you can use the same moisturizer, facial skin is more delicate, so it’s often better to use a lightweight formula for the face and a richer one for the body.
Should I moisturize after using a face mask?
Yes, after using a face mask, especially if it’s drying, apply moisturizer to restore hydration and lock in the benefits of the mask.
In Conclusion
Maintaining a winter skincare routine is essential to combat dryness and protect your skin from the harsh cold weather. Choosing the right moisturizer with key ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and nourishing oils can help lock in moisture and prevent irritation, especially for Indian skin prone to dryness.
By selecting the right products, you can keep your skin smooth, hydrated, and glowing throughout the season. Don’t wait—make small adjustments to your skincare routine today and try one of our recommended moisturizers to ensure your skin stays healthy and nourished all winter long.
