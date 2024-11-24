What's Hot

How to Combat Dry Skin in Indian Winters: Best Products to Buy

Winter in India can leave your skin feeling dry and rough. With a few simple tips and tricks, you can keep your skin soft, hydrated, and healthy all season.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Best skincare routine for winters in India
Best skincare routine for winters Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The drop in humidity and cool temperatures during Indian winters often leave skin feeling dry, tight, and uncomfortable. These conditions can strip away natural oils, leading to flaky and rough skin. Without proper care, this dryness can cause irritation and long-term damage.

Keeping your skin healthy is crucial to avoid these issues and maintain its natural glow. With a few targeted changes to your routine, you can easily protect and nourish your skin. This guide is packed with expert tips and tricks and some of the best products tailored for Indian skin and climates to help you enjoy soft, hydrated skin all winter long.

Understanding the Causes of Dry Skin in Winter

Dry skin in winter is often caused by environmental factors like cold winds, dry air, and frequent temperature changes. Lifestyle habits such as taking long hot showers, not drinking enough water, and using harsh soaps can strip the skin of its natural oils. These combined factors make the skin more prone to flakiness, irritation, and discomfort.

Key Ingredients to Look for in Winter Skincare Products

  • Hyaluronic Acid: Retains moisture, keeping skin plump and hydrated.

  • Glycerin: A humectant that draws moisture into the skin.

  • Ceramides: Strengthen the skin barrier to lock in hydration.

  • Shea Butter: Rich in fatty acids, providing deep nourishment and softness.

  • Almond Oil: Soothes and moisturizes dry, flaky skin.

  • Argan Oil: Packed with antioxidants and Vitamin E, ideal for hydration and skin repair.

  • Aloe Vera: Calms irritated skin and adds lightweight hydration.

  • Oatmeal: Soothes dryness and itchiness with its anti-inflammatory properties.

  • Vitamin E: Protects against environmental damage while hydrating skin.

  • Squalane: Lightweight oil that mimics skin’s natural moisture.

  • Coconut Oil: Deeply hydrates and repairs skin naturally.

  • Honey: A natural humectant that attracts moisture to the skin.

Factors to Consider When Buying Products

  • Skin Type: Choose products that cater to your specific skin type (dry, oily, combination, sensitive).

  • Hydration Needs: Opt for moisturizing products with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and oils.

  • Non-irritating Formula: Look for gentle, fragrance-free, and hypoallergenic products, especially for sensitive skin.

  • Nourishing Ingredients: Ensure the product contains nourishing elements like shea butter, almond oil, or ceramides for deep hydration.

  • Sun Protection: Even in winter, UV rays can damage the skin, so look for moisturizers with built-in SPF.

  • Texture and Consistency: Choose thicker creams or oils for dry skin, and lighter lotions for combination or oily skin.

  • Absorption Rate: Products should absorb easily without leaving a greasy or sticky feeling.

  • Climate Consideration: Consider your region’s winter climate (dry, humid, or cold) when selecting products.

  • Multi-purpose Products: Look for versatile products that can be used on both face and body for convenience.

  • Brand Reputation: Choose trusted brands known for their quality and skin-friendly formulations.

Best Products To Buy for Indian Winters

1. ILEM JAPAN Gentle Face Cleanser For Men & Women

ILEM JAPAN Gentle Face Cleanser For Men & Women
info_icon

ILEM JAPAN Gentle Face Cleanser is a gel-based formula designed for normal to dry skin. Infused with Japanese Yuzu Extract and Grape Leaf Extract, it provides anti-aging benefits while removing makeup and impurities. This gentle cleanser leaves your skin feeling soft, smooth, and radiant, while addressing signs of aging like roughness and wrinkles. Ideal for daily use, it ensures your skin is thoroughly cleansed and nourished, revealing a youthful glow.

Specification

  • Brand: ILEM JAPAN

  • Age Range: Adult

  • Skin Type: All

  • Item Form: Gel

  • Net Quantity: 120 ml

  • Package Type: Tube

  • Recommended Use: Face

  • Special Feature: Anti-aging

Key Features

  • Gel-based formula suitable for normal to dry skin

  • Contains Japanese Yuzu Extract to enhance skin texture and protect from irritants

  • Grape Leaf Extract for antioxidant protection and to improve skin elasticity

  • Marula Oil for deep hydration and nourishment

  • Helps remove makeup and impurities without stripping the skin

  • Provides a smooth and youthful glow

Why It’s Worth Buying

With its rich blend of antioxidants, it not only cleanses but also protects and nourishes the skin. The addition of Yuzu and Grape Leaf Extract makes it a must-have for enhancing skin texture, while Marula Oil keeps your skin hydrated, making it an essential part of your skincare routine.

2. COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer

COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer
info_icon

COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer is a daily face gel-cream that works wonders for dry, sensitive skin. Infused with 92% snail secretion filtrate and hyaluronic acid, it deeply hydrates, soothes, and repairs damaged skin. This paraben-free, sulfate-free formula helps improve skin elasticity, reduce redness and inflammation, and promotes healing. The lightweight gel-cream absorbs quickly, leaving skin soft, nourished, and glowing.

Specification

  • Brand: COSRX

  • Volume: 100 ml

  • Item Dimensions: 7 x 7 x 4.4 cm

  • Age Range: Adult

  • Skin Type: All, Dull, Oily, Sensitive, Dry

  • Item Form: Gel-Cream Hybrid

  • Active Ingredients: 92% Snail Secretion Filtrate, Hyaluronic Acid (1000ppm)

  • Special Feature: Paraben-Free, No Artificial Fragrance

  • Number of Items: 1

Key Features

  • Contains 92% snail secretion filtrate for skin repair and hydration

  • Helps improve skin elasticity and promotes healing

  • Hydrates and soothes dry, sensitive skin

  • Reduces redness, inflammation, and promotes a clearer complexion

  • Free from parabens, sulfates, and phthalates

  • No artificial fragrance

  • Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin

Why It’s Worth Buying

With consistent use, it helps reduce irritation and redness while providing deep nourishment. Its gentle formula, free from harmful chemicals, makes it ideal for everyday use, leaving your skin feeling soft, calm, and rejuvenated.

3. LANEIGE Cream Skin Toner

info_icon

LANEIGE Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer is a dual-purpose product that softens and deeply moisturizes while boosting the skin’s moisture barrier. Enriched with Ceramides and Peptide Complex, it nourishes and supports the skin, making it feel hydrated and smooth. This unscented formula is perfect for all skin types and can be applied after cleansing for a refreshed, plump, and hydrated complexion.

Specification

  • Brand: LANEIGE

  • Volume: 50 ml

  • Item Form: Liquid

  • Skin Type: All

  • Product Benefits: Nourishes and supports the skin’s moisture barrier with Ceramides and Peptides

  • Scent: Unscented

  • Net Quantity: 50 ml

  • Manufacturer: LANEIGE, Amorepacific Corporation, Seoul, South Korea

  • Number of Items: 1

Key Features

  • Combines toner and moisturizer in one product

  • Contains Ceramide and Peptide Complex to nourish and support skin

  • Helps reinforce the skin’s moisture barrier for long-lasting hydration

  • Suitable for all skin types

  • Unscented formula for sensitive skin

  • Lightweight, non-greasy texture that absorbs quickly

Why It’s Worth Buying

The powerful combination of Ceramides and Peptides works to nourish and strengthen the skin, while providing essential hydration. Its gentle, unscented formula is perfect for all skin types, especially sensitive skin, and helps maintain a healthy, moisturized complexion.

4. Pilgrim Squalane Niacinamide & Vitamin C Glow Moisturizer for face 

Pilgrim Squalane Niacinamide & Vitamin C Glow Moisturizer for face
info_icon

Pilgrim Squalane Niacinamide & Vitamin C Glow Moisturizer is designed to hydrate and brighten dry skin. This non-greasy cream features a potent blend of Squalane, Niacinamide, and Vitamin C to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots while boosting the skin’s natural glow. Fast-absorbing and nourishing, it helps improve skin texture and tone, leaving your face feeling soft, supple, and radiant.

Specification

  • Brand: Pilgrim

  • Volume: 50 ml

  • Item Dimensions: 11 x 9.5 x 19 cm

  • Age Range: Adult

  • Skin Type: Dry

  • Item Form: Cream

  • Special Feature: Vitamin C for glowing skin

  • Active Ingredients: Niacinamide, Vitamin C, Squalane

  • Scent: Unscented

  • Number of Items: 1

Key Features

  • Contains a powerful combination of Squalane, Niacinamide, and Vitamin C

  • Hydrates dry skin while providing a youthful glow

  • Brightens skin tone and reduces pigmentation

  • Smooths and firms skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

  • Fast-absorbing formula that leaves skin soft and non-greasy

  • Ideal for use in both morning and evening skincare routines

Why It’s Worth Buying

Its lightweight and non-greasy formula make it easy to incorporate into your daily skincare routine, giving you a glowing, youthful complexion with every use.

5. Ilem Japan Nourishing Eye Cream

Ilem Japan Nourishing Eye Cream
info_icon

ILEM JAPAN Nourishing Eye Cream is specially formulated to target dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines around the delicate under-eye area. Enriched with Japanese Rice Lees Extract, Swish Apple Stem Cells, and Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid, this lightweight cream helps firm, hydrate, and restore the skin’s youthful radiance. Its three-phase emulsification and botanical ingredients work together to reduce signs of aging while providing a soothing and refreshing effect.

Specification

  • Brand: ILEM JAPAN

  • Volume: 100 grams

  • Item Dimensions: 38 x 25 x 120 mm

  • Skin Type: All

  • Age Range: Adult

  • Item Form: Cream

  • Net Quantity: 100 grams

  • Number of Items: 1

Key Features

  • Reduces puffiness and dark circles under the eyes

  • Packed with botanical ingredients for nourishment and hydration

  • Utilizes Japanese Rice Lees Extract for improved moisture levels

  • Contains Swish Apple Stem Cells to regenerate skin and preserve youthfulness

  • Features Acetyl Tetrapeptide-5 to firm and improve skin elasticity

  • Light, airy texture that absorbs easily and provides a refreshing sensation

  • Free from harsh chemicals, suitable for sensitive skin

Why It’s Worth Buying

The smooth, non-greasy texture makes it easy to apply, while the calming citrus herbs provide a refreshing experience. Regular use will restore the skin’s youthful appearance and keep it moisturized and bright throughout the day.

Lifestyle Tips to Keep Skin Hydrated

  1. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated from within.

  2. Use a gentle, hydrating cleanser to avoid stripping natural moisture from your skin.

  3. Apply a moisturizer right after showering to lock in moisture while your skin is still damp.

  4. Include foods rich in water and healthy fats, like cucumbers, avocados, and berries, in your diet.

  5. Avoid long hot showers, as they can dry out your skin; opt for lukewarm water instead.

  6. Use a humidifier indoors, especially during winter, to prevent the air from drying out your skin.

  7. Protect your skin from the sun by using SPF daily to prevent dehydration and damage.

  8. Exfoliate your skin gently to remove dead cells, allowing moisturizers to penetrate better.

  9. Get enough sleep to promote skin repair and hydration overnight.

  10. Opt for hydrating face masks or serums once a week for an extra moisture boost.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

  1. Why is skin hydration important?
    Skin hydration helps maintain its elasticity, softness, and healthy appearance. Without proper hydration, skin can become dry, dull, and more prone to fine lines and wrinkles.

  2. How can I keep my skin hydrated throughout the day?
    Drink plenty of water and apply a hydrating moisturizer suited for your skin type. Using a mist or hydrating spray during the day can also help replenish moisture.

  3. Can I hydrate my skin without drinking water?
    While drinking water is crucial, you can also hydrate your skin through topical products like moisturizers, serums, and masks that contain ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin. These ingredients help to attract and lock in moisture.

  4. Does oily skin need hydration too?
    Yes, oily skin can still be dehydrated. It’s important to use lightweight, oil-free moisturizers that hydrate without clogging pores or making your skin feel greasy.

  5. How often should I apply moisturizer to my skin?
    Ideally, you should apply moisturizer twice a day—once in the morning and once before bed—to maintain optimal hydration levels. You can also reapply throughout the day if your skin feels dry.

In Conclusion

Keeping your skin hydrated is essential for maintaining its health, glow, and elasticity. By incorporating simple hydration practices, choosing the right skincare products, and adopting healthy lifestyle habits, you can protect your skin from dryness and improve its overall appearance throughout the year.

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

Tags
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
PHOTOS

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025 Auction LIVE Updates, Day 1: David Warner Unsold; KL Rahul Goes To DC At 14 Crores; Rishabh Pant SOLD To LSG At 27 Crores
  2. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Pips Shreyas Iyer To Become Costliest-Ever Player At INR 27 Crore
  3. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: KL Rahul Sold To Delhi Capitals For INR 14 Crore
  4. ZIM Vs PAK, 1st ODI LIVE Score: Rain Stops Play; Pakistan Tottering In Pursuit Of 206-Run Target
  5. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Virat Kohli Registers His Seventh Test Hundred In Australia, Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar
Football News
  1. Punjab FC 1-2 NorthEast United Highlights, Indian Super League: Highlanders Beat Shers In Delhi
  2. Diego Simeone Reflects On 700th Game In Charge As Atletico Madrid Edge Deportivo Alaves 2-1
  3. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
  4. Man City Transfer Update: Ballon d'Or Winner Rodri Keeps Door Ajar For Potential Real Madrid Move In Future
  5. Arsenal Injury News: Concerned Mikel Arteta Provides Ben White Update
Tennis News
  1. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
  3. Andy Murray To Join Old Rival Novak Djokovic As Coach For 2025 Australian Open
  4. Netherlands Defeat Germany To Secure Maiden Davis Cup Final Spot
  5. Three Nigerian Players Suspended And Fined For Violating Match-Fixing Rules
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand: Hemant Soren Resigns, To Take Oath For Second Consecutive Term On Nov 28
  2. Three Killed In Clashes Over Sambhal Mosque Survey—What’s The Dispute?
  3. Day In Pics: November 24, 2024
  4. Delhi: Main Accused In Cop Stabbing Case Shot Dead In Encounter; Other 2 Arrested
  5. 'Won't Participate In Any Bypolls Until...': Mayawati Alleges Fake Voting In UP; Urges ECI To Step In
Entertainment News
  1. The Way Home: Subodh Gupta's Art Loops In Memory, Longing, And Regret
  2. Sharda Sinha: The Voice Of Bihar
  3. Naga Chaitanya Announces New Film NC24 
  4. I Want To Talk Box Office Collection Day 1: Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Has A Slow Start
  5. Cousins In Resilience: Laal Singh Chaddha, Amar Singh Chamkila And Their Songs Of History
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Airstrikes Kill 20 In Beirut, Over 80 In Gaza | Top Points
  2. Putin Bans Adoption Of Russian Children By Citizens Of Countries Allowing Gender Transition
  3. India Rejects USD 300 Billion Climate Deal For Global South At COP29
  4. West Asia Updates: Israel Bombards Beirut Suburbs, 19 Killed In Gaza
  5. Laos Govt Pledges Justice In Mass Alcohol Poisoning Case That Killed 6 Tourists
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Full List Of Winners Party-Wise
  2. Jharkhand Elections: Why Jairam Mahato Couldn’t Make A Dent
  3. Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Who All Are Winning | Full List
  4. Manipur: Mobile Internet Clampdown Extended For Two More Days
  5. Bypoll Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins Big In Bengal; BJP Redeems Itself In UP | Full List
  6. Assembly Election Result 2024: After Lok Sabha Loss, BJP Wins Strong In UP By-Polls
  7. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 23, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign