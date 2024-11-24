How to Combat Dry Skin in Indian Winters: Best Products to Buy

ILEM JAPAN Gentle Face Cleanser is a gel-based formula designed for normal to dry skin. Infused with Japanese Yuzu Extract and Grape Leaf Extract, it provides anti-aging benefits while removing makeup and impurities. This gentle cleanser leaves your skin feeling soft, smooth, and radiant, while addressing signs of aging like roughness and wrinkles. Ideal for daily use, it ensures your skin is thoroughly cleansed and nourished, revealing a youthful glow.

Specification

Brand: ILEM JAPAN

Age Range: Adult

Skin Type: All

Item Form: Gel

Net Quantity: 120 ml

Package Type: Tube

Recommended Use: Face

Special Feature: Anti-aging

Key Features

Gel-based formula suitable for normal to dry skin

Contains Japanese Yuzu Extract to enhance skin texture and protect from irritants

Grape Leaf Extract for antioxidant protection and to improve skin elasticity

Marula Oil for deep hydration and nourishment

Helps remove makeup and impurities without stripping the skin

Provides a smooth and youthful glow

Why It’s Worth Buying

With its rich blend of antioxidants, it not only cleanses but also protects and nourishes the skin. The addition of Yuzu and Grape Leaf Extract makes it a must-have for enhancing skin texture, while Marula Oil keeps your skin hydrated, making it an essential part of your skincare routine.