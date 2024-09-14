What's Hot

Steal the secret of the perfect-fitting blazer, which complements and enhances any silhouette.

Whether you’re dressing up for office meetings, casual weekends, or evening events, the right choice of blazer can make you look impressive, flaunting all your best features. Getting the right blazer that suits your body type can significantly enhance your ensemble.

This blog makes it easier for you to find the perfect pick that fits your shape so that wherever you go, you look and feel good. Here is a list of some stylish blazers available to suit different types of body frames.

Best Blazers for Various Body Types

H&M Single-Breasted Fitted Blazer – Best for Hourglass Body Shape

The H&M Single-Breasted Fitted Blazer is highly versatile and is meant to give you an hourglass body type. It has a tailored fit and a sleek design to bring out the natural curve of the body while adding a polished feel. 

Key Features

  • Single-breasted

  • Deep V-neckline for a slimming effect

  • Fitted at the waist to give a curvy look

  • Features shoulder pads, long sleeves with a slit and button at the cuffs

  • Chic jetted front pockets with a flap.

  • Comfort and stretch due to its polyester/elastane blend material

H&M Single-Breasted Fitted Blazer Photo: Myntra
Marks & Spencer Relaxed Fit Blazer – Best for Apple Body Shape

Consider the Marks & Spencer Relaxed Fit Blazer for an apple body type. The relaxed cut of this blazer will even out wider shoulders and midsection areas while streamlining your torso. It is ideal for both comfort and style, whether it's for work or casual wear.

Key Features

  • Relaxed fit with slight shoulder padding for added definition

  • Mid-thigh length to elongate the torso

  • Constructed from soft, breathable fabric for comfort all day long

  • Notch lapels and a single-button closure for classic styling

Marks & Spencer Relaxed Fit Blazer Photo: Myntra
Van Heusen Notched Lapel Blazer – Best for Pear Body Shape

The Van Heusen Notched Lapel Blazer is just perfect for those with a pear-shaped body. This blazer has more structured detail around the top that will help balance the wider hips into a great silhouette. 

Key Features

  • Slightly padded shoulders add balance to the figure

  • Nipped-in waistline to enhance shape without clinging to hips

  • Motched classy lapel collar

  • Long sleeves with two convenient pockets

  • Constructed from a quality poly-viscose blend for a silky-smooth finish

Van Heusen Notched Lapel Blazer Photo: Myntra
Allen Solly Casual Open-Front Blazer – Best for Rectangle Body Shape

If you have the shape of a rectangle or straight body, then this Allen Solly Casual Open-Front Blazer is a catch. The open front with softly tailored lines creates an illusion of curves for this blazer, therefore making it suitable for a rectangle body type. 

Key Features

  • The open-front design creates the illusion of curves 

  • Soft tailoring provides a relaxed yet polished look

  • Comfortable and stretchy fabric material for flexibility and comfort

  • Perfect to wear over the top or dress to add some structure to it

Allen Solly Casual Open-Front Blazer Photo: Myntra
Shaftesbury London Slim Fit Blazer – Best for Athletic Body Shape

Shaftesbury London Slim Fit Blazer was designed for the athletic or inverted triangle body type. Tailored in cut and slim in fit, this jacket accentuates the well-toned physique of a person without making them appear bulky. This is a solid pick for all those who like to present themselves as smart and sleek. 

Key Features

  • The slim fit cut enhances natural shape without feeling too tight

  • Double-button closure

  • Single-breasted with a notched lapel gives way to a modern and streamlined look

  • Two pockets and an attached lining

Shaftesbury London Slim Fit Blazer Photo: Myntra
What Makes a Great Blazer for Various Body Types? 

Several elements go into the selection of the perfect blazer to complement your body type. The following are some of the most important elements to remember: 

  • Fit and structure: The ones that nip in at the waist bring the natural silhouette out in curvier figures, while more relaxed fits will balance out a broader upper body or fuller midsection.

  • Consider the Length: Longer blazers can lengthen the torso on much shorter or more petite frames, while cropped cuts create longer legs and give a flattering shape.

  • Choose the Right Fabric: Go with fabrics that offer comfort and structure, which can include cotton blends, wool, or polyester. 

  • Accessorise it all with a blazer. Adding a belt to a fitted blazer provides extra defining of the waist, while really minimalist jewelry will give attention to the style and cut of the blazer.

Key Takeaways

The whole idea of choosing the right kind of blazer depends on one's body type and how various styles and cuts would look upon different body types. A correct blazer will work wonders for your body, add versatility to your wardrobe, and upgrade your style. Tell us about which style of blazer fits your body type perfectly in the comments below!

