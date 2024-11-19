How to Choose the Best Perfume for Men in India Based on Your Body Chemistry

Skinn by Titan Raw Eau De Parfum for men captures the essence of bold masculinity with a refined wood scent. This long-lasting fragrance blends cool citrus top notes with earthy patchouli and rich woody undertones, making it perfect for the modern, confident man. Ideal for daily use, Raw leaves a fresh, distinct impression throughout the day, enhancing both confidence and elegance.

Specifications

Price: ₹1,695

Brand: Skinn by Titan

Item Form: Liquid

Volume: 50 ml

Scent: Wood

Special Feature: Long-lasting fragrance

Key Features

Fresh citrus top notes for an invigorating start

Rich woody and patchouli base for a masculine finish

Long-lasting wear, suitable for all-day use

Elegant and bold fragrance, perfect for confident men

Ideal for daily wear or special occasions

Why It's Worth Buying

It is a versatile fragrance that perfectly balances freshness and depth, making it ideal for any occasion. Its unique woody scent is perfect for those who appreciate a sophisticated, long-lasting fragrance that complements their confident, masculine persona.