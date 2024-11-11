How to Choose the Best Geyser for Your Home in India: A Complete Guide

With winter approaching, you’re probably contemplating investing in a geyser to keep your showers warm and cozy. Now’s the perfect time to go ahead and buy one. A good geyser can make a huge difference in your daily comfort, providing you with hot water whenever you need it.
Choosing the best geyser, however, can be tricky with so many options available. From storage heaters to instant ones, energy efficiency to safety features, there’s a lot to consider. But don’t worry – this guide will help you make an informed choice so you can enjoy a warm winter without the hassle!
Types of Geysers: Which One is Right for You?
1. Storage Water Heaters
Storage geysers are designed to store hot water in a tank for later use. They work by heating the water in the tank, which can hold anywhere from 10 to 25 liters or more. This type is suitable for larger families with regular hot water needs, as it ensures a steady supply. These geysers maintain the temperature of stored water for hours and are ideal for daily use in bathrooms and kitchens.
2. Instant Water Heaters
Instant geysers heat water directly as it passes through the unit, providing hot water on demand. They do not store water, making them compact and energy-efficient. Best for smaller households, instant geysers are perfect for quick use, like handwashing or brief showers. They are ideal for homes with limited space or those needing hot water in smaller quantities.
3. Gas Geysers
Gas geysers use natural gas or LPG to heat water, offering quick and efficient heating. They are ideal for areas with frequent power cuts and for homes looking to reduce electricity usage. These geysers work continuously as long as gas is available, making them suitable for households needing uninterrupted hot water supply.
4. Solar Water Heaters
Solar geysers use solar energy to heat water, making them the most eco-friendly and cost-effective option in the long run. They are perfect for sunny climates and environmentally conscious homeowners looking to reduce electricity consumption.
Key Factors to Consider When Buying a Geyser
Capacity: Choose a geyser based on your family size and daily water usage. A 10-15L geyser is ideal for small families, while larger families may need 25L or more to ensure adequate hot water.
Energy Efficiency (BEE Star Rating): Look for high BEE star ratings for better energy efficiency. A higher rating reduces electricity consumption, helping you save on utility bills over time.
Water Pressure Compatibility: Ensure the geyser matches your home’s water pressure. Some are designed for high-pressure areas, while others work best in low-pressure zones.
Safety Features: Choose a geyser with safety features like thermal cut-off, automatic shutoff, and pressure relief valves to prevent overheating, electrical hazards, and water leakage.
Build Quality & Durability: Opt for geysers with corrosion-resistant tanks made from stainless steel or enamel coatings, ensuring a longer lifespan and minimal maintenance.
Installation and Maintenance: Consider whether the geyser is easy to install and maintain. Models that require less upkeep and are easy to clean can save you time and effort in the long run.
Heating Element Type: Geysers come with either copper or steel heating elements. Copper is more durable and heats faster, but steel elements are more cost-effective. Choose according to your needs and budget.
Warranty: A good warranty period is important for long-term peace of mind. Look for brands offering warranties on both the product and the heating element for added reliability.
Smart Features: Some geysers come with digital controls, temperature display, and Wi-Fi connectivity for remote operation. These features offer added convenience but may increase the cost.
Size & Space Consideration: Check the physical size of the geyser to ensure it fits in your bathroom or kitchen space. Compact models are great for smaller homes, while larger models are suited for bigger spaces.
Best Geyser Brands in India to make a choice from: What to Look For
The Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 25L Water Heater combines durability and advanced technology for an efficient water heating solution. Designed for high-rise buildings, it comes with a 5-star energy rating, ensuring power savings and reliable performance. With multiple safety features and a sturdy glassline inner tank that resists rust and corrosion, this geyser delivers durability and safety while keeping water hot for longer. Perfect for home use, it’s equipped with a child safety cut-off and energy-saving features.
Specifications
Capacity: 25 liters
Power: 2000 Watts
Voltage: 230 Volts
Dimensions: 38.3W x 52.3H cm
Weight: 12.8 kg
Warranty: 10 years on tank, 6 years on heating element, 4 years on product
Key Features
Glassline inner tank with titanium armor for durability
Swirl Flow Technology for 20% more hot water
PUF insulation to retain heat longer
Safety valve and fire-retardant cable
Adjustable thermostat for precise temperature control
Why It’s Worth Buying
This geyser’s robust build, advanced energy-saving technology, and multiple safety features make it a top choice for households. With added protection against corrosion and a high pressure capacity, it’s especially suited for high-rise apartments and families prioritizing safety and efficiency.
The AO Smith HSE-SHS-010 10L Water Heater combines advanced heating technology with a compact design, ideal for smaller households. Its Blue Diamond Glass Lining ensures superior corrosion resistance and durability, while the 5-star BEE rating maximizes energy efficiency. The heater is equipped with a high-pressure capacity, making it suitable for high-rise buildings. Its ABS outer body resists rust and provides a sleek finish, while multiple safety features guarantee reliable performance.
Specifications
Capacity: 10 liters
Power: 2000 Watts
Voltage: 230 Volts
Dimensions: 38.6W x 28.9H cm
Weight: 9 kg
Warranty: 5 years on tank, 2 years on heating element, 2 years comprehensive
Key Features
Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank for 2X corrosion resistance
BEE 5-star rating for high energy efficiency
Thermal cut-out and multi-function safety valve
ABS plastic outer body with superior finish
High pressure (8 bars) suitable for high-rise buildings
Why It’s Worth Buying
This water heater’s energy efficiency, durability, and robust safety features make it an excellent investment. Its compact design, combined with advanced corrosion resistance and suitability for high-rise buildings, ensures long-lasting use with minimal maintenance.
The Racold Omnis DG 25L Water Heater offers a premium experience with advanced digital controls, a touch display, and Titanium Plus Technology for lasting durability. Ideal for high-rise buildings, this geyser features an auto-diagnosis system and Silver-Ion Technology to ensure clean, bacteria-free water. Its Flexomix function conserves hot water and maintains temperature efficiently. With multiple safety levels and smart corrosion protection, the Omnis DG combines performance, safety, and convenience in one sleek, energy-efficient unit.
Specifications
Capacity: 25 liters
Power: 2000 Watts
Voltage: 230 Volts
Dimensions: 40.1W x 44.7H cm
Weight: 12.4 kg
Warranty: 7 years on tank, 4 years on heating element, 2 years on product
Key Features
Titanium Plus Technology for enhanced durability and impurity resistance
Silver-Ion Technology to prevent bacterial growth in water
Auto Diagnosis for added safety and automatic shut-off
Flexomix feature provides 10% more hot water by optimizing mixing
5-star BEE rating for high energy efficiency
Digital display and touch control for easy temperature adjustments
Why It’s Worth Buying
This geyser’s digital convenience, high durability, and energy efficiency make it a reliable option for modern households. With its advanced safety features and bacteria protection, the Racold Omnis DG is ideal for families looking for a worry-free, clean, and energy-saving water heating solution.
The Racold Omnis DG 25L Water Heater offers a premium experience with advanced digital controls, a touch display, and Titanium Plus Technology for lasting durability. Ideal for high-rise buildings, this geyser features an auto-diagnosis system and Silver-Ion Technology to ensure clean, bacteria-free water. Its Flexomix function conserves hot water and maintains temperature efficiently. With multiple safety levels and smart corrosion protection, the Omnis DG combines performance, safety, and convenience in one sleek, energy-efficient unit.
Specifications
Capacity: 25 liters
Power: 2000 Watts
Voltage: 230 Volts
Dimensions: 40.1W x 44.7H cm
Weight: 12.4 kg
Warranty: 7 years on tank, 4 years on heating element, 2 years on product
Key Features
Titanium Plus Technology for enhanced durability and impurity resistance
Silver-Ion Technology to prevent bacterial growth in water
Auto Diagnosis for added safety and automatic shut-off
Flexomix feature provides 10% more hot water by optimizing mixing
5-star BEE rating for high energy efficiency
Digital display and touch control for easy temperature adjustments
Why It’s Worth Buying
This geyser’s digital convenience, high durability, and energy efficiency make it a reliable option for modern households. With its advanced safety features and bacteria protection, the Racold Omnis DG is ideal for families looking for a worry-free, clean, and energy-saving water heating solution.
The Crompton Amica Pro 25L water heater is designed for high efficiency and durability, featuring a powerful 2000W heating element and a 5-star energy rating. Its superior glassline-coated tank prevents scaling, making it ideal for hard water areas. With a rust-proof plastic body, LED display, and advanced 3-level safety system, it’s built for performance, safety, and longevity. Suitable for high-rise buildings, this water heater provides reliable hot water access in any environment.
2. Specifications
Capacity: 25 liters
Power: 2000 Watts
Dimensions: 41W x 44.5H cm
Warranty: 5 years on tank, 2 years on heating element, 2 years on product
3. Key Features
5-star rating ensures low energy consumption
Protects against scaling, ideal for hard water
Thermostat, thermal cut-out, and multi-functional valve
Suitable for up to 8 bar pressure in high-rise buildings
Durable plastic body with LED display
Why It’s Worth Buying
With advanced safety features, durable materials, and energy efficiency, the Crompton Amica Pro is a smart choice for any household. Its ability to handle hard water and high pressures makes it suitable for diverse needs, ensuring longevity and reliable performance.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is the best geyser for a small family?
For a small family, a storage geyser with a capacity of 10-15 liters is ideal, as it provides sufficient hot water without consuming excessive energy. Brands like AO Smith, Bajaj, and Crompton offer efficient models in this range.
How long does a geyser last?
With regular maintenance, a good-quality geyser typically lasts between 8 to 12 years. Factors like water quality, usage frequency, and material durability can affect its lifespan.
Can I use an instant geyser for a large family?
Instant geysers are better suited for small or single-use applications, like kitchens or single showers. For larger families, a storage geyser with higher capacity is recommended to ensure a consistent supply of hot water.
How do I maintain my geyser to ensure its longevity?
Regularly clean the tank, check the anode rod, and schedule annual servicing to prevent scale buildup and corrosion. Following these steps can help extend your geyser’s life.
Is it safe to install a geyser in a high-rise building?
Yes, many modern geysers are designed to withstand high pressures, making them suitable for high-rise buildings. Look for models with a pressure rating of at least 8 bars for safe operation.
In Conclusion
Investing in the right geyser can make all the difference in comfort and energy savings. Whether you’re looking for instant heating or reliable storage options, choosing a model that fits your home and family size ensures efficient performance and longevity. Take time to explore your options, compare features, and select a geyser that aligns with your needs. Start your search today, and enjoy the warmth, convenience, and long-term savings a quality geyser brings to your home!
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change