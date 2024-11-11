How to Choose the Best Geyser for Your Home in India: A Complete Guide

The Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 25L Water Heater combines durability and advanced technology for an efficient water heating solution. Designed for high-rise buildings, it comes with a 5-star energy rating, ensuring power savings and reliable performance. With multiple safety features and a sturdy glassline inner tank that resists rust and corrosion, this geyser delivers durability and safety while keeping water hot for longer. Perfect for home use, it’s equipped with a child safety cut-off and energy-saving features.

Specifications

Capacity : 25 liters

Power : 2000 Watts

Voltage : 230 Volts

Dimensions : 38.3W x 52.3H cm

Weight : 12.8 kg

Warranty: 10 years on tank, 6 years on heating element, 4 years on product

Key Features

Glassline inner tank with titanium armor for durability

Swirl Flow Technology for 20% more hot water

PUF insulation to retain heat longer

Safety valve and fire-retardant cable

Adjustable thermostat for precise temperature control

Why It’s Worth Buying

This geyser’s robust build, advanced energy-saving technology, and multiple safety features make it a top choice for households. With added protection against corrosion and a high pressure capacity, it’s especially suited for high-rise apartments and families prioritizing safety and efficiency.