Best Face Toners in India

Struggling with dull, uneven skin despite your best efforts? Face toners could be the missing piece in your skincare routine. This often-overlooked product is a no compromise when it comes to boosting hydration for a radiant glow.
The best face toner can work wonders for your skin, be it if you're dealing with oiliness, dryness, or uneven texture. They remove any lingering impurities and prep your skin for better absorption of serums and moisturizers. Plus, many toners come packed with soothing ingredients like aloe vera or witch hazel, providing additional calming and anti-inflammatory benefits.
We’ve sifted through countless options to find the best face toners tailored for Indian skin so that you can make an informed choice.
Our Top Picks
Best Overall: The Beauty of Joseon Ginseng Essence Water stands out as the best face toner due to its potent 80% ginseng root water, which effectively nourishes and revitalizes the skin, reduces the appearance of pores, and provides anti-aging benefits for all skin types.
Best Budget: The Minimalist 8% Glycolic Acid Toner offers exceptional value with its advanced 8% glycolic acid formula, which delivers smooth, glowing skin and gentle exfoliation at a more affordable price point.
What is a face toner and what does it do?
A face toner is a skincare product that helps balance the skin’s pH, tighten pores, and remove any remaining impurities after cleansing. It can also enhance hydration and prepare the skin for better absorption of serums and moisturizers. Toners often contain soothing ingredients that calm and refresh the skin.
When and how to use a face toner for optimal results
Start by cleansing your face with a gentle cleanser to remove dirt and makeup
Pat your skin dry with a clean towel, ensuring it’s slightly damp but not wet
Apply a small amount of face toner to a cotton pad or directly to your palms
Gently sweep the toner across your face and neck, avoiding the eye area
Allow the toner to absorb into your skin for a few moments
Follow up with your serum or moisturizer to lock in hydration and additional skincare benefits
How we chose these toners for you
Thorough Research: We analyzed top-reviewed face toners from various sources, including skincare experts and user feedback.
Ingredient Analysis: We examined the ingredients of each toner, focusing on effectiveness and suitability for different skin types.
Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation of the brands for quality and reliability in the skincare industry.
User Reviews: We reviewed customer feedback to gauge real-world performance and satisfaction.
Price and Value: We evaluated the cost in relation to the benefits offered, ensuring you get the best value.
Below is a detailed list of the best face toners in India
Dermafique Pore Minimizing Face Toner will become your go-to for clearer, smoother skin. This toner is perfect for oily and acne-prone skin, thanks to its exfoliating properties that help unclog and tighten pores. It will remove dirt, excess sebum, and restore your skin’s pH balance. Enriched with niacinamide and Vitamin E, it will leave your skin soft, hydrated, and free from unwanted shine. Plus, it’s alcohol-free, paraben-free, and silicone-free, making it a gentle choice for all skin types. With this toner, you’ll get brighter skin with minimized pores and a more balanced complexion.
Specifications:
Price: ₹455 (
M.R.P.: ₹59924% Off)
Brand: Dermafique
Active Ingredients: Niacinamide, Glycolic Acid
Skin Type: Oily, Acne-Prone
Volume: 150 Millilitres
Free From: Alcohol, Parabens
Product Benefits: Hydrating, Exfoliating
Pros:
Effectively tightens and unclogs pores
Balances skin's pH and removes excess oil
Enhances skin clarity with regular use
Dermatologist-tested for safety on Indian skin
Leaves skin soft and non-oily
Cons:
Some may find it drying if overused
Strong scent
User Feedback: I've been using Dermafique Pore Minimizing Face Toner for a few weeks, and it’s made a noticeable difference in my skin's texture. My pores look smaller, and my skin feels smoother and more balanced without any irritation.
Minimalist 8% Glycolic Acid Toner will quickly become a favorite in your skincare routine. This powerful toner, infused with glycolic acid, will gently exfoliate and smooth your skin, tackling dullness and uneven texture. You’ll love how it brightens your complexion and helps with spot removal. It’s boosted with soothing bamboo water to calm and refresh, making it suitable for all skin types, even sensitive ones. Plus, it's fragrance-free and free from dyes and parabens. Whether you use it on your face, body, underarms, or scalp, you’ll enjoy glowing, rejuvenated skin with every use.
Specifications:
Price: ₹474 (
M.R.P.: ₹4995% Off)
Brand: Minimalist
Active Ingredients: Glycolic Acid
Key Additive: Bamboo Water
Skin Types: All Skin Types
Free From: Alcohol, Parabens
Item Volume: 150 ml
Scent: Fragrance Free
Pros:
Exfoliates skin gently
Soothes sensitive skin
Improves texture and smoothness
Non-comedogenic, won’t clog pores
Cons:
High concentration may irritate sensitive skin
User feedback: It's a good product worked well for me, my skin is much clearer now. And I also used it for my underarms and though there's still a tan i can definitely see a difference. I really recommend this product!
The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Moisturizing Face Toner will be a staple in your skincare routine. Infused with rice extracts and ceramide, it’ll deeply hydrate your skin, brighten your complexion, and refine your pores. This toner suits all skin types, offering a non-sticky moisture boost that leaves your skin feeling soft and refreshed. It balances your skin’s pH, evens out your skin tone, and helps prep your face for the next steps in your routine. Expect a healthy glow and smoother texture with every use. Perfect for anyone wanting to embrace the best of Korean skincare!
Specifications:
Active Ingredients: Rice Extracts, Ceramide
Skin Type: All Types
Item Form: Liquid
Volume: 150ml
Hydration Level: Deep Moisture
Texture: Non-Sticky
Pros:
Brightens skin tone effectively
Provides deep, non-sticky hydration
Balances skin’s pH level well
Helps minimize pore size visibly
Smooths and softens skin texture
Cons:
May not suit extremely oily skin.
Scent might not be appealing for some.
User Feedback: This toner is over priced, but is the best, it evened my skin tone and skin texture, it has a mild smell that is quite pleasant. It also acts as a well base for my serum skin care routine. Would Totally recommend this toner. Really hydrating and smoothens the skin texture. Not that much of glow but definitely a must for healthy skin.
Forest Essentials Facial Tonic Mist Pure Rosewater is best to give your face that much needed refreshing boost. This alcohol-free toner, made from high-quality steam-distilled rosewater, will hydrate and soothe your skin after cleansing. It’s perfect for all skin types and will help minimize pores while giving your face a natural, floral fragrance. You’ll love how it cools and moisturizes your skin, making it feel soft and refreshed. Use it daily or over makeup for an instant pick-me-up. This toner will quickly become a favourite in your skincare routine, delivering a touch of luxury with every spritz.
Specifications
Active Ingredients: Rosewater
Item Form: Liquid
Skin Type: All skin types
Material Feature: Alcohol-free
Volume: 130 ml
Scent: Floral
Pros
Hydrates skin without feeling heavy
Effectively minimizes pores
Gentle and refreshing for daily use
Can be applied over makeup easily
Leaves skin feeling soft and soothed
Cons
Fragrance may not suit everyone
Slightly higher price for the quantity
User Feedback: Forest Essentials Rosewater has been a part of my morning and evening regime, post face cleanse and is undoubtedly the purest form of Rosewater available in the market. Ideal tonic for the skin.
The Beauty of Joseon Ginseng Essence Water will transform your skincare routine with its nourishing and soothing properties. Formulated with 80% ginseng root water, this toner will deliver powerful anti-aging benefits, reducing the appearance of pores and smoothing your skin. It will stimulate collagen production to help reduce wrinkles while calming inflammation and breakouts. Suitable for all skin types, it will gently hydrate and leave your skin looking plump, refreshed, and revitalized. If you’re looking for a traditional Korean skincare product that promotes a youthful glow, this essence water will be an excellent addition to your routine.
Specifications
Active Ingredients: Ginseng root water
Skin Type: All skin types
Formulation: Liquid
Volume: 150 ml
Focus: Anti-aging, soothing
Origin: Korean skincare
Pros
Lightweight and easy-to-apply
Reduces appearance of pores effectively
Soothes skin and calms irritation
Hydrates without leaving a sticky feel
Helps boost skin’s natural glow
Cons
Slightly watery texture might require layering
User Feedback: I've used it for a few months now and noticed change. Everything that they say it legit and it's worth buying. It doesn't irritate my skin and also hydrates it for as long as 12 hours.
Things to consider when looking for a face toner
Skin Type: Ensure the toner matches your skin type, whether it's oily, dry, combination, or sensitive.
Ingredients: Look for beneficial ingredients like glycolic acid, niacinamide, or rose water, and avoid harsh chemicals like alcohol or parabens.
Skin Concerns: Pick a toner that addresses specific concerns like acne, large pores, or dullness.
pH Balance: Opt for toners that help maintain your skin's natural pH balance.
Hydration: For added moisture, choose toners with hydrating properties like hyaluronic acid or ceramides.
Fragrance-Free: If you have sensitive skin, a fragrance-free option might be best to avoid irritation.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Can men use face toner?
Yes, men can use a face toner daily as part of their skincare routine. It helps maintain clear skin, reduces excess oil, and provides hydration without stripping the skin of its natural moisture.
Can face toner help with acne?
Yes, face toners with ingredients like salicylic acid or witch hazel can help control acne by reducing excess oil and unclogging pores. They can also soothe inflammation and prevent future breakouts when used regularly.
Can face toner replace a moisturizer?
No, face toner cannot replace a moisturizer. While it helps to balance and prepare the skin, a moisturizer is necessary to lock in hydration and provide long-lasting skin protection.
Are there any side effects of using face toner?
Most face toners are safe when used as directed, but some may cause dryness, irritation, or an allergic reaction, especially if they contain alcohol or strong astringents. Always patch test new products and discontinue use if you experience adverse effects.
Is it necessary to use a face toner in my skincare routine?
While not strictly necessary, using a face toner can enhance your skincare routine by providing additional cleansing, balancing the skin’s pH, and improving the effectiveness of other products. It is particularly beneficial for achieving a more refined and even complexion.
In conclusion
Face toners are a fantastic addition to any skincare routine, helping to balance your skin, refine pores, and prepare it for the next steps in your regimen. They’re like that finishing touch that ensures your skin is ready to absorb all the goodness from your moisturizers and serums. Our list of recommended toners includes a variety of options, each chosen to address different skin needs and concerns. By picking one from our list, you'll get a reliable product that’s been vetted for quality and effectiveness. Trust me, incorporating the right toner can make a noticeable difference in your skin’s texture and overall appearance.
