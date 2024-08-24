What's Hot

How to Care for Your Shoes to Make Them Last

Learn how to care for your shoes to extend their lifespan. Discover the best stylish shoes of 2024 from Puma, Liberty, Reebok, Clarks, and Adidas, and follow essential shoe care tips.

How to Care for Your Shoes to Make Them Last
How to Care for Your Shoes to Make Them Last
info_icon

A good pair of shoes can elevate your style and add the right spice to your attire, but if you really want them to last long and be in impeccable condition, taking care of them is crucial. This guide helps you to highlight the best stylish shoes of 2024 with all the branding tips on how we can take care of our branded shoes so that they last long.

Best Stylish Shoes in 2024 That Will Elevate Your Overall Style Quotient

Puma Men’s Rapid

Puma Men's Rapid shoes offer a blend of style and performance to players with a streamlined shape and an array of premium comfort details. These shoes cover the need for casual or active dressing.

Key Features:

  • Sleek and modern design

  • Breathable mesh upper

  • Excellent Comfort Level: Midsole with Cushion

  • Improved Rubber Outsole.

Puma Men’s Rapid
Puma Men’s Rapid Photo: Myntra
info_icon

Liberty Warrior Envy

These shoes, which are crafted with only the finest materials and attention to detail in mind, make them perfect for both looking good and feeling good at the same time.

Key Features:

  • Premium leather construction

  • Padded insole for optimum comfort

  • Durable rubber outsole

  • Stylish and versatile design

Liberty Warrior Envy
Liberty Warrior Envy Photo: Myntra
info_icon

Reebok Men’s Speed Runner

Reebok Men's Speed Runner is probably the best choice for those who appreciate elegance and sporty looks at a good level. Not only are they built to perform great in a wide range of activities, but they also look amazing.

Key Features:

  • Sporty and stylish design

  • High-quality synthetic upper

  • Lightweight: EVA midsole

  • Durable rubber outsole for grip

Reebok Men’s Speed Runner
Reebok Men’s Speed Runner Photo: Myntra
info_icon

Clarks Men Leather Formal

The Clarks Men Leather Formal has a classic style and masterful craftsmanship. For the rest of your dressy events and work outfits, these shoes are very comfortable while not sacrificing style.

Key Features:

  • Premium leather upper

  • Padded footbed for long-lasting comfort

  • Durable and slip-resistant sole

  • Classic formal design

Clarks Men Leather Formal
Clarks Men Leather Formal Photo: Myntra
info_icon

Adidas Women’s Azurewalk

Adidas Women's Azurewalk Shoes combine sporty performance with a casual style that is best for the style-minded. These designer kicks to go with your fashionable lifestyle by providing high-grade comfort and support.

Key Features:

  • Sleek and modern design

  • Breathable mesh upper

  • Comfortable, lightweight cushioning

  • Durable rubber outsole

Adidas Women’s Azurewalk
Adidas Women’s Azurewalk Photo: Myntra
info_icon

How to Care for Your Shoes to Make Them Last

Taking care of your shoes the right way keeps them in good shape and also prolongs their life. Thus, here are a few ways in which you can keep your shoes from wearing out:

Clean Regularly

After each use, wipe your shoes with a soft cloth to remove dirt and dust. For a more thorough clean, you can use the same shoe cleaner that is suitable for your specific material. Leather, suede, and fabric shoes require different cleaning methods as well.

Protect Against Moisture

To protect your shoes from any spill or rain, you should use a water-repellent spray to waterproof them. Do not forget that mould thrives in wet shoes; hence, when donning the same shoes, they should be dry. A slow, adequate drying process is recommended. Do not place leather items close to a heat source, as it weakens the leather.

Use Shoe Trees

Use shoe trees in your shoes when not worn. A pair of shoe trees helps retain the original shape, knocks out creases and wicks away sweat.

Rotate Your Shoes

Do not wear the same pair of shoes every day. Rotate your shoes so that they have an opportunity to be used and aired out.

Store Properly

Simply store it in a cool and dry place out from direct sunlight. Place them in dust bags or boxes to protect them against the accumulation of dust and scratches.

Polish and Condition

Polish your leather shoes regularly to keep the shine and protect the material. Polish in a shade that matches your shoe colour. Be sure to also condition the leather now and again so it stays nice and supple.

Replace Insoles and Laces:

Insoles and laces generally degrade after regular use in due course of time. Change them up whenever necessary to keep your comfort and appearance intact. To improve support, add new laces. They also give your shoes a fresh look.

Conclusion

Buying elegant and good quality shoes makes sense for anyone who loves both comfort and style. Your shoes will remain looking the best and last longer without quickly wearing down. Check out these best selections and instructions on how to take care of them so that you can have quality shoes in your closet for years.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is contributed by indixital and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Outlook; and Outlook claims no responsibility for the content of this article.

indixital
indixital
info_icon
Tags
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
PHOTOS

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL 1st Test Day 3: Jamie Smith's Maiden Century Helps England Tighten Grip
  2. Triple Super Over In Maharaja Trophy! Hubli Tigers Win In Unprecedented Finish: Watch
  3. PAK Vs BAN 1st Test Day 3: Bangladesh Cut Pakistan Lead With Defiant Batting
  4. ICC Mulling Multi-Million Dollar Fund Dedicated To Test Cricket: Report
  5. Samoa Vs Vanuatu Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 12
Football News
  1. Mikel Merino's Emotional Farewell From Real Sociedad Fuels Arsenal Transfer Speculation
  2. Jordan Ayew Signs Permanent Contract With Premier League New Boys Leicester
  3. Transfer News: Jonathan Rowe Swaps Norwich For Marseille In Season-long Loan Deal
  4. La Liga: Conor Gallagher Feeling At Home After Atletico Madrid Switch
  5. Antonio Conte Focused On Verona Redemption Amid Napoli Transfer Criticism
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Ons Jabeur Withdraws From Flushing Meadows With Shoulder Injury
  2. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Eyes To Defend Her Title After Poor Stint At Paris Olympics
  3. US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers
  4. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  5. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: Statewide ‘Bandh’ Today Against Badlapur Incident; Transport, Schools, Hospitals To Remain Open
  2. Maharashtra: Police Exhumes Body Of 3-Year-Old Girl After Driver, Parents Bury Her Following Car Accident
  3. Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Main Accused Roy’s Mother Says 'If I Had Been More Strict, This Would Not Have Happened'
  4. 'There Are Kids Inside': Family Screams As Angry Man Shatters Car's Windows In UP | Video
  5. Mpox Outbreak: Singapore, India Among Countries On Alert; 1,300 Deaths Since Jan 2023
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Watch: Bright Meteor Streaks Across Sky, Reports Surge From Kentucky, Indiana, And Beyond After Blue-Green Fireball Appears
  2. Instagram Notes Changing Color To Pink When Using 'Demure' And More | How A Viral Trend Took Over Social Media
  3. Watch: Logan Paul Addresses Viral Controversy Over Old Dog Video: 'I Would NEVER'
  4. Krispy Kreme Scores Big With New Dr Pepper Kickoff Doughnut Collection – Enjoy Free Delivery August 23-25!
  5. Dunkin' Announces Fall Menu 2024 Release Date | Here's What To Expect From Their 'Very Demure' Pumpkin Spice Offerings
World News
  1. Germany Stabbing: 3 Killed After Man With Knife Attacks People During Festival In Soligen; 6 Others Injured
  2. Watch: Bright Meteor Streaks Across Sky, Reports Surge From Kentucky, Indiana, And Beyond After Blue-Green Fireball Appears
  3. Instagram Notes Changing Color To Pink When Using 'Demure' And More | How A Viral Trend Took Over Social Media
  4. Watch: Logan Paul Addresses Viral Controversy Over Old Dog Video: 'I Would NEVER'
  5. Krispy Kreme Scores Big With New Dr Pepper Kickoff Doughnut Collection – Enjoy Free Delivery August 23-25!
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, August 23, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Uttar Pradesh: Over 13 Lakh Government Employees May Lose Salaries | Know Why
  3. Tripura: Centre Approves Rs 40 Crore Fund After Devastating Floods Kill 22, Displace Thousands
  4. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  5. Kolkata Doctor Death: Ceasework Continues In Bengal; 'Animal Like Instinct' Says Psychoanalysis Of Accused
  6. Centre Bans 156 Popular Fixed-Dose Cocktail Drugs Claiming To Involve 'Risk To Human Beings'
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: BAN 316/5 At Stumps; Rahim-Das Partnership Frustrate PAK In Rawalpindi
  8. PM Modi Ukraine Visit | Highlights: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place'