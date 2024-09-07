How to Care for Your Headphones to Extend Their Lifespan

Once you put your money into a good set of headphones, it will be of great improvement as far as you are concerned. If you wish your headphones to give you a long-lasting service and make all your music sound great always, then you need to take good care of them. In this post, we will list down the five most long-lasting headphones and also discuss how to properly maintain them to have them last much longer.
Top Long lasting Headphone Selections of 2024
JBL Tune 520BT wireless headphones with pure bass sound are perfect for music lovers who want a good battery life and comfort. It is also ideal to make a call with ease since it comes with a microphone.
Key Features:
Bluetooth connectivity for wireless design
Immersion with Pure Bass Sound
Comfortable on-ear fit
Quick Charge enables long battery life
In-Built Microphone For Hands-Free Calling
These Skullcandy Push Active earbuds are a durable set of buds with great battery life. The in-ear wireless earbuds are designed for the active listener, which means that they offer a secure grip as well as water resistance.
Key Features:
Bluetooth connectivity for wire-free design
Secure and comfortable fit
Water and sweat-resistant
The charging case adds an additional 43 hours of battery uptime
Easy to operate with intuitive controls
The Philips Audio Upbeat Tauh is top-loaded with excellent sound quality and comfort in a wired design. These on-ear headphones are lightweight and durable, suited perfectly for everyday listening or travel.
Key Features:
Closed-back, on-ear design for cutting-edge sound
Breathable And Lightweight Fit
Long life build
A more customised fit is achieved with the adjustable headband
Affordable and reliable
The Galaxy Buds Fan Edition by Samsung brings high-quality audio and perfect wearing comfort to the gadget owner on a budget. These true wireless earbuds are built for all-day listening, with long battery life and quick pairing.
Key Features:
Completely wireless Bluetooth headphones
Comfortable and fits all ear tip sizes
Clean sound quality with heavy bass
Great battery life with charging case
The great things about the CrossBeats Slide Wireless Earphones are their sound quality and fit - two important points if you have a more active lifestyle. The earbuds are also rated with an IPX6 rating for water resistance, so they should hold up well in sweaty workout conditions or even just normal daily activities.
Key Features:
Bluetooth 5.0, True wireless design
Secure and comfortable fit
Perfect for the active, sweat and water-resistant
High-fidelity sound quality
Fast Charging with Long Battery Life
Tips to Look After Your Headphones to Make Them Last Longer
To make your headphones last longer and work well, they need to be handled with care. How is how you can care for your headphones:
Regular Cleaning
Clean your earphones of basic grime, sweat and any other gunk. You should use a soft and dry cloth to clean the exterior and an even smaller brush or cotton swab to finally get into those tiny crevices around ear tips.
Proper Storage
Make sure you store your headphones in a protective case when not using them. This helps keep them undamaged, untangled, and free from dust or moisture. If you have wired headphones, make sure to loop the cable loosely and avoid creating kinks in a way that they may end up broken.
Avoid Moisture
Avoid water and excess moisture in your headphones. They can handle a splash, but sweat or rain will eventually destroy the internal components. Use a moisture-absorbing pouch or silica gel packets in the storage case.
Handle with Care
Do not pull the cables or yank them, and always handle your headphones gently. They are delicate and can easily get spoiled by high-pressure handling, which shortens their life expectancy.
Battery Maintenance
Do not overcharge nor fully discharge the battery. If you do not use the earphones for a long time, please charge them and save them in a pluggable state.
Conclusion
Well, the very first point that needs your consideration is its durability, which assures you a hassle-free and user-friendly experience when buying good headphones. In this guide, the best headphones in 2024 provide top durability and sound quality, which are especially perfect for everyday use.
