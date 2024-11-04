Face Wash for Acne-Prone Skin: What Ingredients to Look For

The Dermafique Acne Avert Foaming Mousse is a gentle yet effective facial cleanser designed to reduce acne lesions and control oil. Enriched with a Bio-Intel System, it disrupts acne-causing bacteria and unclogs pores, leaving your skin clearer and healthier. For targeted treatment, the Acne Avert Spot Corrector features 2.5% Azelaic Acid to rapidly reduce acne severity and prevent future breakouts.

Specifications

Brand: Dermafique

Item Weight: 150 grams

Item Dimensions: 9.9 x 9.9 x 9.9 cm

Scent: Unscented

Age Range: Adult

Skin Type: Sensitive

Item Package Quantity: 1

Product Benefits: Cleansing

Special Features: Oil-free, Paraben-free, Silicone-free

Item Form: Mousse

Key Features

Reduces acne lesions in just 2 weeks

Enriched with a Bio-Intel System to disrupt acne-causing bacteria

Unclogs pores and removes excess oil

Suitable for oily and sensitive skin types

Dermatologist tested for Indian skin

Why It’s Worth Buying

Its gentle, non-irritating ingredients make it suitable for sensitive skin, ensuring a mild cleansing experience. With visible results in just two weeks, this product is a reliable choice for anyone looking to improve their skin’s health and appearance.