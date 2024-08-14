Good and clean water is essential and mostly needed when you are outside or even camping where the water is not clear. The small appliances for water purification are absolutely necessary for the protection from drinking water. In this discussion, we shall look at the characteristics of the portable water purifiers applied when travelling with colleagues or in a camp. These purifiers are good for those who are into hiking, camping or travelling because they will enable you to enjoy clean water hence a healthier life.
LifeStraw Peak Series Personal Water Filter Straws are transportable and fit an active traveller perfectly. The product's ability to eradicate bacteria and parasites in water makes it useful for purifying water from streams and lakes.
Key features:
Membrane microfilter protection Kills 99.99% of bacteria (E.coli and salmonella), 99.99% of parasites (Giardia), 99.99% of microplastics, silt, and cloudiness will take filter capacity up to 4000 Litres (1000 gallons) of water
It can also be attached to most water bottles and standard gravity hoses with removable threaded bottom caps.
Scoop directly from lakes, rivers, and streams, or pour water into a container to use your straw water filter on the move.
Neera Portable Kdf Water Purifier is a multi-functional equipment that can work as a water bottle, straw, gravity filter, and tap water purifier. Due to its versatility, it is ideal for use on different occasions.
Key Features:
Neera Portable KDF Water filter can eliminate 99.99% of waterborne bacteria and 99.99% of giardia, cryptosporidium, fungi, algae, and other undesirable microorganisms.
It also eliminates odour, organic matter, remaining chlorine, and heavy metal ions.
It is fitted on a Standard PET bottle or any used beverage bottle.
It is used on half-inch taps. It can also be used as a gravity filter or straw filter.
The life span of the filter is 1.5 years.
The Waterdrop Water Filter Straw is used for camping and travelling, allowing individuals to drink water from natural sources directly. It is portable because you can carry it in your backpack due to its small size.
Key features:
Kills over 99.99% of bacteria like Escherichia coli, vitriol cholera, salmonella typhi, and protozoans like giardia intestinalis, cryptosporidium, and Entamoeba histolytica.
High-grade coconut shell activated carbon fibre upgrade enhances the smell, taste, water safety, and drinking experience.
Dual-purpose detachable cap for different operations. One Waterdrop Filterstraw can perform all the functions of several water filtrations.
Water bags directly attached to water bottles can filter water for consumption.
With Lifestraw Tritan, one gets a combination of a water bottle and a reliable LifeStraw filter, which makes this product ideal for safe drinking water during travel.
Key Features:
Effective for filtering water up to 4000 litres of water
Removes over 99.99% of waterborne bacteria.
Improves water clarity by filtering up to 0.2 microns
Good flow rate, can be easily cleaned, and has an exceptionally long lifespan.
What Makes a Portable Water Purifier Good for Travel and Camping?
When selecting a portable water purifier for travel and camping, there are some factors to consider. These are important points to help you make the decision:
1. Filtration Efficiency: The most important role of the water purifier is to filter out contaminants from water. Choose the purifiers capable of removing at least 99.99% of bacteria and 99.99% of protozoa. Some of the high-end models also filter out viruses and heavy metals.
2. Capacity: Consider the amount of water the purifier can filter before needing a replacement. Higher capacity filters are more suitable for extended trips or group use.
3. Portability: Select a portable and small-sized purifier that you can carry wherever you go in the backpack or pocket.
4. Durability: Outdoor equipment should be durable to withstand harsh conditions. Choose purifiers with construction that is tough and made from BPA materials that can easily withstand use.
5. Ease of Use: Simplicity is essential, especially in survival situations. Choose the ones that are easy to use and can be cleaned and maintained easily.
Conclusion
Finding water hygienically fit for consumption is sometimes difficult, especially when on a journey or even on a camping expedition. As this blog outlines, portable water purifiers deliver powerful options for reliable water consumption. Some purifiers and filters include the Neera Portable Kdf Water Purifier, and FS-TFC Personal Water Filter Straw, among others. Based on the features and factors discussed above, selecting the right portable water purifier is important during your next outdoor adventure. Be safe, always carry water, and best wishes for your expeditions!
