As much as the designs of the watches vary, gold watches have always represented the world’s luxury and class. To men, a sophisticated gold watch can be the most appropriate accessory to enhance their dress code for events such as official meetings, business, trading and other occasions.
Elegant Gold Watches for Men: Our Top Choices
Below are our premium picks of classy gold watches for men - a combination of style, durability and elegance:
The OLEVS Watch for Men is the epitome of luxury with a twist of contemporary style. This model has a deployment buckle with a clasp of stainless steel coated in gold that gives it an elegant appearance and a gold dial. It is suitable for official and informal occasions and thus can be worn by any man on any occasion.
Key Features:
Gold stainless steel band
Elegant gold dial
Water-resistant
Suitable for both formal and casual wear
Analog White Dial Men’s Watch by Sonata is a set of watches with gold accents for lovers of a traditional look. Though simple and plain, it has gold figures on the white dial and a gold stainless steel strap making the timepiece dapper and suitable to be dressed up or down.
Key Features:
Gold stainless steel strap
White dial with gold hour markers
Classic design
Durable and stylish
The Casio Men Enticer Analog Black Dial Watch seeks to give out a rich and smart look while still serving its purpose of stating time. The black dial appeals to the eyes. The combination with the gold band gives it an elegant look that everyone would admire. It is amongst the best gold watches for men.
Key Features:
Gold band
Black dial
Date display function
Water-resistant
One simple yet stylish watch from the Sonata collection is this fully refined gold watch. The simplicity of the dial and the fact that it is made of gold combined with a gold band means that it is perfect for use on occasions such as formal events. That way, it is a confirmed bet that it will always be trendy but simple at the same time.
Key Features:
Full gold design
Elegant and timeless
Water-resistant
Ideal for formal events
Sapphero Watch for Men is made for those with artistic appreciation and the aspiration of luxury. The watch includes a gold band and a detailed gold dial, which makes this a beautiful accessory for men. To sum up, this watch will suit those who like stylish accessories and are ready to be the centre of attention.
Key Features:
Gold band
Detailed gold dial
Water-resistant
Fine craftsmanship
What Outfit Will Suit the Elegant Gold Watches?
Formal Suit
Gold watch as an accessory is most appropriate where the man is dressed formally, for instance, in a formal suit. However, no matter what the colour of the suit is – black, navy or grey, the gold watch synchronises the formal appearance and, therefore, is appropriate for business sessions and official ceremonies.
Casual Blazer and Jeans
If you want to combine the sporty style with the business one, you can combine your gold watch with the black Brioni blazer, the white business casual shirt, and the dark jeans. It is that casual yet respectable attire that is ideal for dates, cocktail dinners or an informal party.
Traditional Attire
Gold watches for men especially add to style when one is dressed in ethnic wear like sherwanis, kurtas, and dhotis. This rich gold tone complements the classical styles of the groom and bride’s outfits which make it appropriate for weddings and other ethnic ceremonies.
Minimalist Style
For a gold watch, it is advisable to wear it with classy apparel such as a white shirt and black trousers. That being said, the minimalism of the attire gives focus on the watch as an accessory which also exhibits the sophistication and relative opulence of the piece.
Conclusion
Anyone will testify to the fact that the right gold watches for men can enhance one’s looks and give him or her that extra touch of class. The options shared here are elegant, functional, and timeless designs. These watches can be worn for any event, ranging from corporate events to sporting activities and even to informal outings. Choose one that appeals to your taste, because after all, there is no elegance as that of a gold watch on your wrist.
Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is contributed by indixital and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Outlook; and Outlook claims no responsibility for the content of this article.