Corded vs. Cordless: What’s Best for Your Indian Home?

The Eureka Forbes SuperVac 1600 Watts Vacuum Cleaner combines powerful suction with advanced cyclonic technology for efficient cleaning. With a 1600W motor, it tackles dust, dirt, and allergens effortlessly. This bagless cleaner comes with a 1L HEPA filter and a set of 7 accessories, making it perfect for various cleaning needs. Its compact, lightweight design makes it easy to store and use, while the 5-meter cord offers flexibility for large areas. Ideal for hard floors, it delivers excellent performance in every corner.

Specifications

Price: ₹6,499

Brand : Eureka Forbes

Wattage : 1600 Watts

Maximum Suction Power : 21 KPA

Capacity : 2 Litres

Filter : HEPA Filter

Power Source : Corded Electric

Voltage : 220 Volts

Cable Length : 5 Metres

Item Weight : 5 Kg

Surface Recommendation : Hard Floor

Included Components : Vacuum Cleaner, Accessories Set, User Manual

Warranty: 1 Year

Key Features

Cyclone System enhances airflow and maintains suction.

1600W motor ensures powerful suction for deep cleaning.

Variable power control allows customization of suction strength.

Easy dirt disposal at the press of a button.

Compact and lightweight for hassle-free use and storage.

1L HEPA filter to trap dust, allergens, and particles.

Why It's Worth Buying

It’s ideal for homes with hard floors and dust-sensitive areas. The 7 accessories and variable power control ensure flexibility for different cleaning tasks, while the bagless feature and easy dirt disposal add convenience. With a one-year warranty and dedicated customer support, it's a reliable, affordable choice for keeping your home spotless.