What's Hot

Buy Best Wet And Dry Vacuum Cleaners In India: Best Picks For 2024

In this article, we will help you buy the best wet and dry vacuum cleaner available on Flipkart. We will cover all wet and dry vacuum cleaners that suit your cleaning needs and budget.

Best Wet And Dry Vacuum Cleaners
Best Wet And Dry Vacuum Cleaners
info_icon

Keeping a house clean can be quite challenging, especially in India due to varying weather conditions coupled with high levels of dust and pollution. Indian homes definitely need a dependable companion for cleaning. A wet and dry vacuum cleaner can be a perfect partner for you to handle both liquid spills and dry debris with ease, letting you be stress-free from all the extra cleaning.

Whether you live in a metro city with a lot of pollution or a quieter city with seasonal dust, having a good wet and dry vacuum cleaner can help you keep your homes clean. These advanced vacuum cleaner in the market comes with powerful suction power, self-cleaning, and HEPA filtration making them very ideal for efficient cleaning.

In this article, we will help you buy the best wet and dry vacuum cleaner available on Flipkart. We will cover all wet and dry vacuum cleaners that suit your cleaning needs and budget. Keep reading to find the best vacuum cleaner to keep your lovely home clean.

Our Recommendations: 

Category

Product

Price

Ratings

Best for Focused Spot Cleaning

Haier TH27U1 Robotic Floor Cleaner

₹12990

3.8

Best for Pet Owners

ECOVACS DEEBOT_U2PRO Robotic Floor Cleaner

₹12400

3.9

Best for Smart Self-Cleaning

TINECO Floor One S3 Cordless Handheld Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner

₹19900

4.1

Best for Portability

 

Karcher WD 3 V-17/4/20 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner (Yellow)

₹11907

N/A

Best Affordable Robotic

AGARO Ace 1600W Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner with Reusable Dust Bag (Yellow)

₹5299

4.3

Best for Multi-Purpose Cleaning

Eureka Forbes bold wet and dry vacuum cleaner (Blue Silver Black)

₹5499

4.1

Best for HEPA Filtration

American Micronic Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner with Blower & HEPA filter over & HEPA Filter- Dry Vacuum Cleaner (Red Black)

₹8999

4.3

Best for Versatile Cleaning

ILIFE W90 3-in-1 Wet & Dry Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with 2 in 1 Mopping and Vacuum Anti-Bacterial Cleaning (White)

₹17672

3.3

Best wet and dry robot vacuum cleaner

ILIFE T20s Self-Emptying LiDAR Robot Vacuum & Mop

₹36400

4.5

1. Haier TH27U1 Robotic Floor Cleaner

Haier TH27U1
info_icon

Price: ₹12,990 (Original price: ₹22,999)

Specifications:

  • Motor and Suction Power - 2200 Pa Powerful Suction

  • Battery - 2600 mAh Battery

  • Connectivity - WiFi Connectivity with Google Assistant and Alexa

  • Dustbin Capacity - Detachable Industry's Biggest Dustbin 600ml with 350 ml water tank with 0.6 Capacity

  • Special Features - Focused Spot Cleaning

Why buy this product?

The Haier TH27U1 is an efficient robotic vacuum cleaner with powerful suction and smart connectivity options, perfect for Indian homes. This robotic vacuum cleaner easily detects obstacles with proximity sensors. The spot-clean feature allows you to target problematic areas with precision.

Pros:

  • High suction power

  • Smart connectivity

  • Large bin capacity

Cons:

  • Limited battery life

Our Verdict: Best for Focused Spot Cleaning

Buy Now

2. ECOVACS DEEBOT U2PRO Robotic Floor Cleaner

ECOVACS DEEBOT U2PRO
info_icon

Price: ₹12,400 (Original price: ₹61,900)

Specifications:

  • Battery - 3200 mAh Battery

  • Connectivity - WiFi Connectivity with Google Assistant and Alexa

  • Dustbin Capacity - 800 ml XL Dustbin

  • Special Features - Self Docking & Charging, Pet Hair Kit Included

  • Run Time: 150 Minutes of Cleaning Time

Why buy this product?

The ECOVACS DEEBOT U2PRO is designed to handle both vacuuming and mopping tasks. You will appreciate this special pet hair kit included with this robotic vacuum cleaner. The design of the vacuum cleaner ensures smooth handling of debris, pet hair and dust, making it an excellent choice for pet owners.

Pros:

  • Long battery life

  • Large dustbin capacity

  • Pet hair kit included

Cons:

  • No smart mapping features

Our Verdict: Best for Pet Owners

Buy Now

3. TINECO Floor One S3 Cordless Handheld Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner

TINECO Floor One S3
info_icon

Price: ₹19,900 (Original price: ₹69,900)

Specifications:

  • Run Time - 20-30 min

  • Suction - Adjustable Suction Power

  • Special Features - Smart Self-Cleaning, All-in-1 LED Display with Dirt Monitoring, Smart Battery Management, Maintenance Alerts

Why buy this product?

The TINECO Floor One S3 is one of the best vacuum cleaner for home wet and dry with self-cleaning and real-time monitoring. The vacuum cleaner comes with an LED display that shows alerts and power levels. Tineco vacuum cleaner is also cordless, making it very convenient for daily use.

Pros:

  • Smart self-cleaning

  • Real-time dirt monitoring

  • Adjustable suction power

Cons:

  • Small water tank

Our Verdict: Best for Smart Self-Cleaning

Buy Now

4. Karcher WD 3 V-17/4/20 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner (Yellow)

Karcher WD 3 V-17/4/20
info_icon

Price: ₹11,907 (Original price: ₹13,907)

Specifications:

  • Sturdy German Engineering

  • Easy to Carry & Transport Handle

  • Convenient Compact Storage

  • Extra Long Crevice Nozzle

  • 1 Year Warranty

Why buy this product?

The Karcher WD 3 is a reliable wet and dry vacuum cleaner with excellent portability, perfect for heavy-duty cleaning tasks. Its powerful suction sucks in all kinds of dust and dirt making it convenient to clean all kinds of floors.

Pros:

  • Durable build

  • Easy to transport

  • Compact storage

Cons:

  • Heavier than other models

  • Noise level

Our Verdict: Best for Portability

Buy Now

5. AGARO Ace 1600W Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner with Reusable Dust Bag (Yellow)

AGARO Ace 1600W
info_icon

Price: ₹5,299 (Original price: ₹9,999)

Specifications:

  • Motor and Suction Power - 1600 W(Motor), 1600 W(Suction)

  • Run Time - 30 min

  • Cord Length - 5 Meter Long Power Cord

  • Special Features - Suitable for Both Dry & Wet Cleaning, Reusable Dust Bag

  • Capacity - 21 Ltr Capacity

  • 1 Year Warranty

Why buy this product?

The AGARO Ace is an affordable option for getting one of the best vacuum cleaner for home wet and dry that consumes 1600W ensuring a powerful suction for effective cleaning. This vacuum cleaner is very eco-friendly as it comes with a reusable dust bag promoting a sustainable life.

Pros:

  • Affordable price

  • Large capacity

  • Reusable dust bag

Cons:

  • No suction control

Our Verdict: Best Affordable Robotic

Buy Now

6. Eureka Forbes Bold Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner (Blue, Silver, Black)

Eureka Forbes Bold
info_icon

Price: ₹5,499 (Original price: ₹9,999)

Specifications:

  • Motor and Suction Power - 1400 W(Motor), 16 KPA(Suction)

  • Sound Level - 83 dB

  • Cord Length - 5m

  • Run Time - 25 min

  • Tank Capacity - 20 Liters

  • Special Features - Multipurpose Wet & Dry cleaning, Durable stainless tank

Why buy this product?

The Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner wet and dry is a powerful cleaner designed for deep cleaning at an affordable price. This vacuum cleaner can easily clean both wet and dry surfaces. The double filter system allows to prevent dust from leaking back into the air. The blower function of this vacuum cleaner allows it to blow off the dust sitting on items of furniture and other dusty areas. Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner is already well-trusted for its efficient cleaning in Indian homes.

Pros:

  • Powerful motor

  • Multi-purpose cleaning

  • Large tank capacity

  • Blower

Cons:

  • Slightly noisy

Our Verdict: Best for Multi-Purpose Cleaning

Buy Now

7. American Micronic Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner with Blower & HEPA Filter (Red, Black)

American Micronic
info_icon

Price: ₹8,999 (Original price: ₹11,850)

Specifications:

  • Motor and Suction Power - 28 KPA(Suction)

  • Filtration system - HEPA Filter

  • Run Time - 60 min

Why buy this product?

The American Micronic is a great option for people looking for the best wet and dry vacuum cleaner features HEPA filtration and has a good suction and blower capacity. The vacuum cleaner comes with a shock protection cover that provides extra safety. The blower helps you get rid of dust sitting on hard-to-reach corners of your home, making it very user-friendly.

Pros:

  • HEPA filtration

  • Blower function

  • Quality build

Cons:

  • Higher price point

  • Plastic quality

Our Verdict: Best for HEPA Filtration

Buy Now

8. ILIFE W90 3-in-1 Wet & Dry Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with 2 in 1 Mopping and Vacuum, Anti-Bacterial Cleaning (White)

ILIFE W90 3-in-1 Wet & Dry
info_icon

Price: ₹17,672 (Original price: ₹49,900)

Specifications:

  • Power Consumption - 150W

  • Sound Level - 78dB

  • Filtration system - 4 Layer Filter, High-Efficiency Filter, HEPA, MicroFilter

  • Special Features - 3-in-1 Cleaning - Vacuum, Mop & Wash, One Touch Self Cleaning, Powerful Multi-floor Cleaning, Light and Voice Reminder, Real-time Fresh Water Cleaning, Longer Cleaning with Bigger Dual Tank

Why buy this product?

The ILIFE W90 is one of the best wet and dry vacuum cleaner on the market. This vacuum cleaner offers a three-in-one cleaning system that allows for vacuuming, mopping, and washing functions simultaneously, providing efficiency and convenience. The One-touch Self-cleaning Function allows the vacuum cleaner to clean its brush roller in under 60 seconds.

Pros:

  • Versatile cleaning system

  • Easy maintenance

  • Cordless convenience

Our Verdict: Best for Versatile Cleaning

Buy Now

9. ILIFE T20s Self Emptying LiDAR Robot Vacuum & Mop

ILIFE T20s
info_icon

Price: ₹36,400 (Original price: ₹79,999)

Specifications:

  • Suction Power - 5000W

  • Sound Level - 60dB

  • Run Time - 60 mins

  • Special Features - Advanced LiDAR Navigation, Anti dropping & Anti-collision, Smart carpet pressurization

Why buy this product?

IILIFE T20s is a Two-in-one Vacuum Cleaner that offers a precise cleaning path through its advanced LiDAR navigation. With a self-emptying station and a 3.5 L dust bag, this vacuum cleaner ensures efficient cleaning. This robot vacuum has a 5,200 mAh battery capacity, its cleaning session can last up to 260 mins.

Pros:

  • Self-Emptying

  • LiDAR Navigation

  • Reusable Dust Bag

Cons:

  • App Dependence

  • Complex Setup

Our Verdict: Best wet and dry robot vacuum cleaner

Buy Now

FAQs

Question: Which is better dry or wet vacuum cleaner?

Answer: A dry vacuum cleaner can only clean dust and small particles, whereas a wet vacuum cleaner can clean both wet and dry messes and is excellent for deep cleaning.

Question: Which wet and dry vacuum cleaner is best?

Answer: According to our verdict, ILIFE T20s is one of the best wet and dry vacuum cleaner in the market. It is worth noting that there are other great options available as well like Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner wet and dry, American Micronic, etc.

Question: Is it worth it to buy a wet and dry vacuum cleaner?

Answer: Buying a wet and dry vacuum cleaner can be absolutely worth it for homes with children, pets, or frequent spills.

Flipkart Advantage

  1. Lowest Prices in the market.

  2. Exchange value up to INR 2500.

  3. No-cost EMI available for up to 24 months vs the industry standard of up to 12 months.

  4. Supercoin offer, Flipkart pay later, and many more offers.

  5. Extra 10% off up to 2500 on credit and debit card transactions.

Each of these vacuum cleaners is designed to provide superior cleaning for your home. Choose the one that best fits your needs and take advantage of the amazing offers on Flipkart. Happy cleaning!

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

Tags
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
PHOTOS

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Among Indian Stars To Train Ahead Of ODI Series
  2. Major League Cricket 2024: Washington Freedom Soar To Glory, Clinch Title - Match Report
  3. DDCA Announces Inaugural Delhi Premier League
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Preview: Gautam Gambhir's Wards Eye Clean Sweep In Pallekele
  5. Olympics: Players Will Fight Tooth And Nail To Be At Los Angeles 2028 Games, Says Former India Coach Rahul Dravid
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
  2. Football At Paris Olympics: Heartbroken Priestman Apologises After Canada's Drone-Spying Scandal
  3. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Put Off-field Controversies Aside To Stun Hosts France
  4. Football Transfer: Raphael Varane Joins Como On A Free Transfer After Manchester United Stint Ends
  5. Renato Veiga Calls For Patience During Enzo Maresca's Chelsea 'Process'
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Excited Djokovic Gears Up For Potential Last Dance With Nadal
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Proud Of Thrilling Doubles Comeback
  3. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Extends Career With Thrilling First-round Comeback
  4. Paris Olympics: Coco Gauff Breezes Through Singles Debut To Reach Second Round
  5. Nadal Acknowledges Djokovic Will Be 'Clear Favourite' In Their Blockbuster Paris Olympics Battle
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Score, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men In Blue Meet Los Leones In Second Group Match
  2. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  3. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  4. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team
  5. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: LG Saxena Meets Protesting Students; Fire Dept Cancels NOC For Study Centre
  2. SC Seeks Responses Of Ajit Pawar, 40 MLAs On NCP(SP)'s Plea Against Speaker’s Decision
  3. Jammu & Kashmir: 4 Killed In Blast In Baramulla's Sopore
  4. Haryana Man Inducted In Russian Military On Pretext Of Job, Dies
  5. Patanjali Given 3-Day Deadline By Delhi HC To Take Down Claims On Allopathy And COVID-19
Entertainment News
  1. Nayanthara Under Fire From The Liver Doc For Sharing Alleged Medical Benefits Of Hibiscus Tea, Removes Post
  2. Aryan Khan Buys Two Floors In South Delhi Building, Once Home To Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, For Rs 37 Crore
  3. Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Tanushree Dutta Calling Their Chemistry 'Brotherly': Don't Know What She Was Thinking
  4. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Armaan Malik Has THIS To Say About Payal Malik's Decision To Divorce Him
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Kamal Haasan Looks Unrecognizable As Supreme Yaksin, Nag Ashwin Shares New BTS Pic
US News
  1. Journalist Megyn Kelly Slams Jennifer Aniston And Defends JD Vance Over Childless Women Comments
  2. 'Election interference?': Elon Musk Accuses Google Of Imposing Search Ban On Donald Trump
  3. Campaign For Green Card Holders In US To Become Citizens & Register To Vote
  4. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  5. Apple Reaches First Unionized Store Deal In the US, Needs Employee Approvals
World News
  1. Journalist Megyn Kelly Slams Jennifer Aniston And Defends JD Vance Over Childless Women Comments
  2. Israel-Hezbollah On Brink Of War? Tensions On The Rise After Heights Attack Kills 12
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Vandalism Hits Communication Lines In France
  4. 'Election interference?': Elon Musk Accuses Google Of Imposing Search Ban On Donald Trump
  5. Israel-Hezbollah Escalating Tensions: India Issues Advisory For Its Citizens In Lebanon
Latest Stories
  1. Palghar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's Son Dies Of Heart Attack During Argument With Rickshaw Driver | On Cam
  2. Watch: 3 Masked Men Opens Fire, Loots Jewellery Worth Rs 11 Lakh From Navi Mumbai Shop
  3. Today's Horoscope For July 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Mumbai: Man Succumbs To Injuries Days After Being Hit By Speeding BMW In Worli
  5. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  6. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: LG Saxena Meets Protesting Students; Fire Dept Cancels NOC For Study Centre
  7. Paris Olympics Live Updates: Heartbreak For Arjun; Epic Nadal Vs Djokovic Face-Off Coming Up
  8. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Guide India To Seven-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics