Buy Best Wet And Dry Vacuum Cleaners In India: Best Picks For 2024

Price: ₹36,400 (Original price: ₹79,999)

Specifications:

Suction Power - 5000W

Sound Level - 60dB

Run Time - 60 mins

Special Features - Advanced LiDAR Navigation, Anti dropping & Anti-collision, Smart carpet pressurization

Why buy this product?

IILIFE T20s is a Two-in-one Vacuum Cleaner that offers a precise cleaning path through its advanced LiDAR navigation. With a self-emptying station and a 3.5 L dust bag, this vacuum cleaner ensures efficient cleaning. This robot vacuum has a 5,200 mAh battery capacity, its cleaning session can last up to 260 mins.

Pros:

Self-Emptying

LiDAR Navigation

Reusable Dust Bag

Cons:

App Dependence

Complex Setup

Our Verdict: Best wet and dry robot vacuum cleaner

FAQs

Question: Which is better dry or wet vacuum cleaner?

Answer: A dry vacuum cleaner can only clean dust and small particles, whereas a wet vacuum cleaner can clean both wet and dry messes and is excellent for deep cleaning.

Question: Which wet and dry vacuum cleaner is best?

Answer: According to our verdict, ILIFE T20s is one of the best wet and dry vacuum cleaner in the market. It is worth noting that there are other great options available as well like Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner wet and dry, American Micronic, etc.

Question: Is it worth it to buy a wet and dry vacuum cleaner?

Answer: Buying a wet and dry vacuum cleaner can be absolutely worth it for homes with children, pets, or frequent spills.

