We are here to share some of the top trending lipstick shades of summer and tell you what is going to suit you the best.
Bold and Bright: The Most Trending Lipstick Shades for Summer 2024
For those seeking rich and intense colours that last throughout the day, Maybelline New York has a decent creation. Matte lipstick with intense colour. It offers a bold and long-lasting look.
Key Features:
Intense Colour: Delivers vibrant, highly pigmented shades.
Matte Finish: Provides a long-lasting, shine-free look.
Smooth Application: Glides on easily for even coverage.
Long-lasting: Stays put for hours without fading.
Comfortable Wear: Lightweight formula that doesn’t dry out lips
If you're in the mood and want to brighten up your look to a whole new level, then it's time to choose something like Lakme cushion matte lipstick that gives a nice cushiony texture to your lips. It's a fully comfortable lipstick, and the application is also very smooth.
Key Features:
Cushiony Texture: Provides a soft, comfortable feel.
Bright Pink Shade: Perfect for adding a pop of colour.Matte Finish: Long-lasting and non-drying.
Smooth Application: Glides on effortlessly for even colour.
Hydrating Formula: Keeps lips moisturised and soft
If you want a natural yet vibrant look, then we'd recommend Faces Canada Weightless Creme Finish Lipstick, which helps keep your lips hydrated for a pretty long time.
Key Features:
Weightless Formula: Light and comfortable on the lips.
Rich Pigmentation: Provides bold, vibrant colour.
Creamy Texture: Smooth application and hydrating feel.
Long-lasting: Ensures colour stays vibrant throughout the day.
Wide Range of Shades: Available in various summer-ready colours
MyGlamm LIT Liquid Matte Lipstick is perfect for those who prefer light and easy-on-lips lipsticks. The liquid formula offers a smooth finish. If you want to go with the matte finish, then also there are various colours and shades available. Besides that, this lipstick is smudge-proof.
Key Features:
Bold Colour: Delivers a striking, highly pigmented shade.
Matte Finish: Long-lasting and smudge-proof.
Liquid Formula: Easy application with a smooth finish.
Long-lasting: Stays put all day without fading.
Comfortable Wear: Lightweight and non-drying formula
Benefits of Bold Lipstick Shades
They somewhat add a focal point to your makeup and add a layer of versatility to your character as well. Bold colours are always looked upon as confidence boosters. Bright shades suit perfectly with summer fashion and add a playful element to your looks.
Buying Guide to Choose the Best Lipstick Shades for Summer
When you are stepping forward to choose the right lipstick shade for your upcoming summer, then you need to consider the occasion, your overall look, and, obviously, the skin tone.
Let us give you some superb tips in this section:
Skin Tone: Choosing awkward shades that don't match your skin tone leads to blunders. Fair-skinned ladies must wear bright pinks and corals, whereas medium, dusky skin is perfect for bold oranges and reds.
Occasion: Considering the occasion before putting on any lipstick is very important because you don't want to be looking odd when out.
Finish: For the daytime, one must select bold and bright shades. For example, let's say you're going to a beach or outing, then it's going to suit the best for you. Think deeply about what sort of finish you love.
Experiment: We must never feel scared of experimenting with new finishes and shades. Just make sure that whatever you are experimenting complements your skin tone and attire.
No matter whether you prefer a creamy or matte finish texture, there's always a perfect summer lipstick that would suit you. We wish you to enjoy your summers the best and make it more stunning than ever.
So, go on and make a bold statement by choosing that perfect lipstick that accentuates your style, attire and occasion!