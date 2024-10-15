What's Hot

Best Ultrabooks for Business Professionals

Are you looking for an ultrabook laptop that is thin, lightweight and offers longer battery life? Here, we will provide you with multiple options to choose from.

The latest and greatest ultrabooks out there today are featured on our list of the best. Using Intel technology that combines optimal performance and all-day endurance, these lightweight, powerful laptops are perfect for professionals and digital nomads alike. These are made for people on the go.

Ultrabooks are now more broadly used as high-end, lightweight, and sleek computers. Our list focuses on Intel Evo-certified models because they are up-to-date regarding responsiveness, fast charging, and energy economy. Check out our list of the top Ultrabooks for 2024 if you're looking for a stylish, lightweight, and capable laptop.

Our Top Picks in Ultrabooks

We have professionally curated this list of ultrabooks best suited for business professionals. Choose the one that meets your needs.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (Q425M)

With the addition of Intel's most recent Core Ultra chipset with Arc graphics, OLED display, and Harman Kardon audio with Dolby Atmos speakers, Asus has upgraded its Zenbook laptop. Equipped with a 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, and the Core Ultra 7 155H processor, it performs exceptionally well in all tasks—except gaming and content creation. The most recent CPUs from Intel improve file transfers, video transcoding, and multitasking beyond category standards. The Zenbook 14 OLED's thin (12.3 x 8.67 x 0.59 inches) and light (3 pounds) form are complemented by its approximately 16 hours of battery life, which makes it perfect for all-day use. The 14-inch OLED touchscreen improves the visual experience with rich colours and strong contrasts.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (Q425M)
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (Q425M) Photo: Amazon
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus (7440)

A good example of an affordable Ultrabook with good performance and long battery life is the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus. With an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD, it outperforms more expensive models such as the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED and the MacBook Pro 14 with an M3 processor in most benchmark tests. This correlates to strong multitasking abilities and responsive computing. It includes a 14-inch 2.2K display, which is decent but lacks brightness compared to top competitors. Its DCI-P3 colour gamut might be improved. The Inspiron delivers excellent performance and value despite these drawbacks for consumers on a tight budget looking for a competent Ultrabook.

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus (7440)
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus (7440) Photo: Amazon
MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo

As a business laptop with strong MacBook rival capabilities, the MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo impresses. It surpasses rivals like the M3-equipped MacBook Pro 14 in benchmarks thanks to its Intel Core Ultra 7-155H CPU, Intel Arc graphics, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. It is also quite good at multitasking. The Core Ultra chipset's remarkable 13-hour battery life results from its specialised NPU for AI activities, which improves resource management and power economy. With its DTS-tuned speakers and vivid 16-inch 4K OLED display, the Prestige 16 is a highly attractive option for users who require both productivity and enjoyment.

MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo
MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo Photo: Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

A remarkable 16-inch Super AMOLED 2X display and strong Intel-backed performance make the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra a standout Ultrabook. It outperforms benchmarks in general performance and disc speed, especially when equipped with a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. More graphic power for gaming, rendering, and video editing is provided by its separate Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series GPU than laptops with integrated graphics. The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is an exceptional option for productivity and multimedia chores because of its stunning chassis, which weighs less than 4 pounds and is only 0.65 inches thick. These features go well with its powerful internals.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Photo: Amazon
MacBook Air 13-inch (M3)

With the addition of the new M3 CPU, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Air keeps the same price as its predecessor while offering considerably improved speed and economy. It outperforms normal mainstream laptops in benchmarks, showing exceptional multitasking, general performance, and video encoding capabilities. With more than 15 hours of battery life, the MacBook Air's shift to the M-series is still impressive. Though colour reproduction might be improved, the 13.6-inch brilliant Liquid Retina display delivers a resolution of 2560 x 1664. The MacBook Air is still a great option because it is anticipated to improve speed and efficiency even more in the cutthroat laptop industry as Apple gets ready for the next generation of M4 silicon.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M3)
MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) Photo: Amazon
Conclusion 

It’s time for you to unleash peak performance on the go! Our curated list of top Ultrabooks for business professionals is the way to go for you. All of them boast style, power, and battery life to conquer your workday anywhere. So, ahead and choose the one that suits your personality and business needs.

