What's Hot

Best Travel Bags for Short Casual Trips

Discover the best travel bags for short casual trips. Explore top picks from Skybags, Safari, American Tourister, Wildcraft, and VIP to ensure you efficiently travel in style.

Best Travel Bags for Business Trips
Best Travel Bags for Short Casual Trips
info_icon

When it comes to travel, the one thing that is non-negotiable for any traveller is having the ideal combination of style, functionality, and efficiency in your ideal travelling bag. This is where the ideal travel bag comes in. It should not only accommodate all one’s essential pieces, but should also be easy to carry around and maintain a professional yet comfortable appearance.

Best Travel Bags for Business Trips

Skybags Cardiff Polyester

This Skybags Cardiff Polyester is a mix of style and durability suitable for anyone going on a business trip. A bag with a spacious and comfortable design is ideal for keeping all accessories and maintaining an elegant appearance. For these reasons, Skybags Cardiff Polyester deserves the first spot here!

Key features

  • Made of polyester

  • Multiple compartments for storage and efficient packing

  • Strong zippers and sturdy straps

  • Professional design

  • Spacious inner space.

Skybags Cardiff Polyester
Skybags Cardiff Polyester Photo: Myntra
info_icon

Safari ARC Polyester Medium

This Safari ARC Polyester Medium is a reliable bag that blends durability and has features that make it perfect for any short trip. It is designed for travellers on the go. Some of the major specifications are listed below.

Key features

  • Made of polyester

  • Multiple compartments for efficient packing

  • Soft straps and robust handle

  • Light to handle

  • Professional bag

Safari ARC Polyester Medium
Safari ARC Polyester Medium Photo: Myntra
info_icon

American Tourister Ohio Polyester 65 Cms

American Tourister Ohio Polyester is a durable bag that fits the needs of short casual trip travellers. This tourist bag can carry all belongings in a well-organised manner. Below are some of the major features:

Key features

  • Made of polyester

  • Multiple compartments for storage packing

  • Easy to carry

  • Soft handles

  • Professional bag

American Tourister Ohio Polyester 65 Cms
American Tourister Ohio Polyester 65 Cms Photo: Myntra
info_icon

Wildcraft 45 Ltrs Black Rucksack

Wildcraft 45 Ltrs Black Rucksack is a good choice for a short trip bag that is perfect for travellers. It can carry a laptop and file. Below are the key features:

Key features

  • Shoulder Straps and back supporter

  • Multiple compartments for the best way to follow

  • Made of durable body

  • 45 litres

  • Looks professional

Wildcraft 45 Ltrs Black Rucksack
Wildcraft 45 Ltrs Black Rucksack Photo: Myntra
info_icon

VIP Corsa Ultra Strong

The VIP Corsa Ultra Strong bag is a good choice of bag. It is strong and very well managed for the competent person to carry. It is distributed as:

Key features

  • Ultra-strong body

  • Multiple compartments

  • Easy to handle 

  • Lightweight for use

  • Professional bag

VIP Corsa Ultra Strong
VIP Corsa Ultra Strong Photo: Myntra
info_icon

How to Pack Your Business Trip Bag for Space Optimisation

Efficient packing for a trip requires one to carry everything necessary while optimising space. The following are some tips that can help one achieve space optimisation in their business trip bag:

Choose the Right Bag: Depending on the length of the trip and the items one needs to carry, one should select the ideal bag. One may choose a bag with more compartments that are expandable to facilitate better organisation.

Create a Packing List: A packing list of all items one may need to carry for the trip, such as clothing, toiletries, electronics, and business documents that would come in handy.

Packing Cubes: Packing cubes facilitate the specialised organisation of items and easy access to each type of item.

Roll Clothes: Rolling clothes rather than folding them saves more space and reduces wrinkles. One should place the rolled clothes in packing cubes or directly into the bag.

Pack with Multi-Use: Clothing items should be multi-use to eliminate the need to pack many of them. Socks and hats may be multi-use to create space for other things.

Use Empty Spaces: One may fit smaller items such as socks and toiletries in shoes or any other gap to take advantage of all space available.

Keep Essentials Hand: Items one needs to access during the trip, like travel documents, electronics, and a change of clothes, should be placed in bags such that they can be accessed quickly.

Toiletries: One may opt for lesser toiletries, such as travel toiletries or use refillable bottles to create space. 

Conclusion

The type of travel bag you pick plays an integral role in appearance, organisation, and security during short casual trips. With the above guide to the top travel bags for travels, you can select the best that matches your preferences.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is contributed by indixital and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Outlook; and Outlook claims no responsibility for the content of this article.

indixital
indixital
info_icon
Tags
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
PHOTOS

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: BAN Cross 400; Mushfiqur Brings Up Century Against PAK In Rawalpindi
  2. Shikhar Dhawan Retires: From Mohali Magic To Galle's Sandstorm - Listing Gabbar's 5 Best Knocks Across All Formats
  3. ENG Vs SL 1st Test Day 3: England March Towards Victory After Jamie Smith's Maiden Test Ton - In Pics
  4. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: Ian Bell Lauds 'World Class' Jamie Smith After Maiden England Test Century
  5. PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test: Visitors Fightback Against Pakistan On Day 3 - In Pics
Football News
  1. PSG 6-0 Montpellier: Bradley Barcola Ready To Replicate Difference Maker Mbappe At Paris Saint-Germain
  2. Football Transfers: Sergi Roberto Completes Como Move After Barcelona Exit
  3. Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Leeds United: Aaronson, James Seal Visitors First Win Of The Season
  4. Gladbach 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen: Wirtz Late Show Secures Winning Start For Champions
  5. PSG 6-0 Montpellier: Who Needs Mbappe? Barcola Stars For Paris Saint-Germain In Ligue 1 - Data Debrief
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Coco Gauff And Billi Jean King Amid Kids Ahead Of Start Of Tournament - In Pics
  2. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Fired Two Members Of His Staff Over His Positive Steroid Tests In March
  3. US Open 2024: Ons Jabeur Withdraws From Flushing Meadows With Shoulder Injury
  4. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Eyes To Defend Her Title After Poor Stint At Paris Olympics
  5. US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Were Assaulted For 15 Days, Says Report
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: CBI Begins Polygraph Test Of Accused Sanjay Roy And 6 Others
  3. Kolkata Hospital Case: CCTV Footage Shows Accused Sanjay Roy With Earphones At Crime Scene
  4. NEET PG Results 2024: NBEMS Declares Scores | Direct Link Inside
  5. Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Watch: Bright Meteor Streaks Across Sky, Reports Surge From Kentucky, Indiana, And Beyond After Blue-Green Fireball Appears
  2. Instagram Notes Changing Color To Pink When Using 'Demure' And More | How A Viral Trend Took Over Social Media
  3. Watch: Logan Paul Addresses Viral Controversy Over Old Dog Video: 'I Would NEVER'
  4. Krispy Kreme Scores Big With New Dr Pepper Kickoff Doughnut Collection – Enjoy Free Delivery August 23-25!
  5. Dunkin' Announces Fall Menu 2024 Release Date | Here's What To Expect From Their 'Very Demure' Pumpkin Spice Offerings
World News
  1. The Fight For Bangladesh's 'Second Independence': A First Person View
  2. The Art And The Artists In Bangladesh Protests  
  3. Muhammad Yunus Faces A Monumental Task In Bangladesh
  4. Bangladesh Diary: The Best Of Times And The Worst Of Times
  5. 'After Many Wars, Dawn Arrives Like A Consolation': Poem By Imtiaz Mahmud
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket
  5. Kolkata: Biker Harasses Bengali Actor, Attacks Car; Detained By Police | Video
  6. Uttar Pradesh: SP-Congress Begin Deliberations Over By-poll Seat Sharing
  7. Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights
  8. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Were Assaulted For 15 Days, Says Report