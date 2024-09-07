What's Hot

Best Travel Bags for Digital Nomads

Choose the best ones from the American Tourister, Skybags, Wildcraft and Safari ranges that have an ideal mixture of style as well as functionality.

For a digital nomad, your travel bag isn't just luggage — it's an office and wardrobe into which you can cram everything into. The ideal travel bag can simplify your nomadic lifestyle by offering organisation, durability, and style.

American Tourister Ivy 3 Pc Set 55 Cms

The American Tourister Ivy 3 Pc Set is great for digital nomads who need space and versatility. This set comprises three different-sized bags that can be used for short or long trips.

Key Features:

  • Set of three bags for versatile use

  • Durable and lightweight construction

  • Multiple compartments for organised packing

  • Smooth-rolling wheels for easy manoeuvrability

  • Stylish design suitable for all travel occasions

Skybags Mint 67 cms Medium

Skybags Mint 67 cms Medium is a medium-sized sky bag perfect for digital nomads that need a decent amount of space and portability. Besides being cool, this model is going to be highly convenient throughout your trips.

Key Features:

  • Medium size suitable for week-long trips

  • High-quality materials for durability

  • Multiple compartments for organisation

  • Smooth-rolling wheels and sturdy handles

  • Lightweight design for easy transport

American Tourister Kamiliant Set Of 3

American Tourister Kamiliant Set offers a cost-effective solution for digital nomads. No matter where you are travelling, this travel bag gives space and flexibility for any type length of trip, from a quick overnight to longer vacations.

Key Features:

  • Affordable set of three bags

  • Durable construction with stylish design

  • Multiple compartments for organised packing

  • Lightweight and easy to carry

  • Ideal for various travel durations

Wildcraft 65 ltrs Green Hiking Backpack

The Wildcraft 65 ltrs Green Hiking Backpack is a must-have traveling bag for digital nomads, who love outdoor adventures. It has enough space and a comfortable design for hiking trips or travels that last several months.

Key Features:

  • 65-litre capacity for ample storage

  • Durable and water-resistant material

  • Ergonomic shoulder straps and back support

  • Multiple compartments for organised packing

  • Stylish green design

Safari Arc Polyester 55 Cms

Safari Arc Polyester 55 Cms is a good compact and long-lasting option for digital nomads. It is the perfect size to fit in your carry-on suitcase. It is built like a tank to protect all of your valuable things.

Key Features:

  • Compact size suitable for carry-on

  • Durable polyester material

  • Multiple compartments for organisation

  • Lightweight and easy to carry

  • Stylish and functional design

How to Choose a Perfect Bag Being a Digital Nomad

Buy a bag with several pockets and compartments as it helps keep your tech gear, documents, and personal belongings organised. 

Focus on durability as it is going to be in continuous travel. Best to stick with materials like ballistic nylon or water-resistant fabrics for durability and light protection from the elements.

Lastly, think about security considerations including lockable zippers or RFID-blocking pockets that will protect your personal items. Focusing on these features, you can purchase a bag that benefits your digital nomad lifestyle and keeps everything together for any adventure.

The Advantages of a Backpack vs. a Suitcase

Choosing a backpack or a suitcase largely comes down to personal preference and the type of travel you're planning to go. To make an intelligent decision, you have to consider the following;

Mobility and Flexibility

Backpack: The hands-free convenience of backpacks makes them ideal for city, hiking, or in any busy area. They are more flexible, especially over stairs, uneven terrain, or when taking public transport.

Suitcases: Suitcases, especially those with wheels, provide effortless mobility on smooth surfaces such as airport terminals and hotel lobbies.

Organisation and Access

Backpack: Backpacks generally feature multiple compartments and pockets. However, accessing items that are at the bottom is hard to get at without taking out everything.

Suitcase: Suitcases are more structured with compartments. Everything is easy to find so packing and unpacking is straightforward.

Capacity and Weight Estimation

Backpacks: Backpack straps across both of your shoulders and on the back to share weight evenly. It makes it easier to carry heavy loads for long distances.

Suitcase: If you need a larger packing capacity for heavier items, suitcases travel bags are the best option.

Durability and Protection

Backpack: These bags are usually water-repellent, allowing everything inside to be kept relatively safe from the elements.

Suitcase: Hard-shell suitcases provide excellent protection for delicate items, safeguarding them from impacts and rough handling.

Conclusion

Picking the best travel bag is paramount for digital nomads who require a compilation of features, quality, and looks. The best travel bags which are highlighted above are a distinctive option for everyone, depending on specific collections and preferences.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is contributed by indixital and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Outlook; and Outlook claims no responsibility for the content of this article.

