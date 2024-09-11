These stylish high-heel shoes from The White Pole will add an elegant display to your overall appeal. The shoes are extremely durable and comfortable as they are made of synthetic material. The heels are highly fashionable, offering a timeless and eye-catching design that offers a fresh look. You can wear this shoe on various occasions as it complements ethnic and Western wear. The shoe provides maximum flexibility to your feet as you can move around your feet as much as required. These chunky heels will elevate your style easily by the fashionable and chic yet modern design. It will never go unnoticed.

Key Features