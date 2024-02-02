Best Serums for Dry and Frizzy Hair in India (2024)

Frizz and dryness often result from a variety of factors such as environmental stressors, heat styling, chemical treatments, and even genetics. Hair cuticles become porous, leading to moisture loss and a rough, dry and unruly texture. This is where the significance of a quality hair serum comes into play.

Hair serums are enriched with nourishing ingredients like argan oil, keratin, and vitamins that penetrate deep into the hair shaft, providing intensive hydration and restoring the hair's natural shine. They create a protective barrier against external aggressors, sealing moisture within the strands. Additionally, serums tame frizz by smoothing down the cuticles, imparting a sleek and polished appearance.

Incorporating the best hair serum into your routine is a non-negotiable step for anyone seeking to revitalise their mane. Applying a few drops to damp or dry hair, concentrating on the ends, can work wonders. Not only do serums enhance the overall health of your hair, but they also act as a preventive measure against further damage, making them an essential ally in the pursuit of vibrant and manageable tresses.