Best Serums for Dry and Frizzy Hair in India (2024)

Combat frizz and restore vitality to your locks with these top-rated hair serums, specially formulated for dry, unruly hair.

February 2, 2024

  • Best Overall: Wella Sp Luxeoil Reconstructive Elixir is our top pick for best hair serum that boasts a luxurious 100ml volume, perfect for dry hair, and is enriched with almond, argan, and jojoba oils, providing a dazzling shine and glossy finish. Its lightweight formula ensures long-lasting suppleness and protection against frizz.

  • Best Budget: Garnier Hair Care Fructis Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum Offers affordability without compromising quality, this budget-friendly serum in a 150ml volume stands out with its argan oil from Morocco and apricot blend. Ideal for controlling frizz in oily hair, it delivers up to 72 hours of frizz control and a delightful apricot scent.

Frizz and dryness often result from a variety of factors such as environmental stressors, heat styling, chemical treatments, and even genetics. Hair cuticles become porous, leading to moisture loss and a rough, dry and unruly texture. This is where the significance of a quality  hair serum comes into play.

Hair serums are enriched with nourishing ingredients like argan oil, keratin, and vitamins that penetrate deep into the hair shaft, providing intensive hydration and restoring the hair's natural shine. They create a protective barrier against external aggressors, sealing moisture within the strands. Additionally, serums tame frizz by smoothing down the cuticles, imparting a sleek and polished appearance.

Incorporating the best hair serum into your routine is a non-negotiable step for anyone seeking to revitalise their mane. Applying a few drops to damp or dry hair, concentrating on the ends, can work wonders. Not only do serums enhance the overall health of your hair, but they also act as a preventive measure against further damage, making them an essential ally in the pursuit of vibrant and manageable tresses.

Things to consider before buying a hair serum to control frizz

  • Hair Type: Different hair serums are formulated for various hair types – whether you have curly, straight, thick, fine, or color-treated hair, select a serum tailored to your specific needs for optimal results.

  • Ingredients: Examine the ingredient list for beneficial components such as argan oil, keratin, vitamins, and other nourishing elements. Avoid products with excessive chemicals or alcohol, as they may contribute to dryness.

  • Hydration Level: Look for a serum that provides adequate hydration without weighing your hair down. A good serum should moisturize your hair, leaving it smooth and manageable.

  • Frizz Control: Ensure that the serum explicitly mentions frizz control. Ingredients like silicone or dimethicone can be effective in smoothing out the cuticles and minimizing frizz.

  • Heat Protection: If you frequently use heat styling tools, consider a serum with heat protection properties. This additional feature helps shield your hair from the damaging effects of styling tools.

  • Scent and Texture: Personal preferences matter, so choose a serum with a scent and texture that appeals to you. Some prefer lightweight, non-greasy formulas, while others may opt for a more luxurious feel.

How we picked them for you when curating the list

  • Brand Reputation: Our focus was on brands with a history of producing high-quality and effective products. Established brands known for their commitment to customer satisfaction were given priority in our selection.

  • Reviews and Ratings: Real-world experiences matter, and we delved into customer reviews and ratings to gauge the effectiveness of each hair serum. The helped us identify products that consistently deliver on their promises.

  • Allergies and Sensitivities: Your safety is paramount. Products with hypoallergenic formulations or those tested by dermatologists were favored to ensure they cater to individuals with sensitivities.

  • Budget-Friendly Options: We understand the significance of budget considerations. Our selection includes hair serums at various price points, ensuring that you can find an effective solution that aligns with your financial considerations.

  1. Wella Sp Luxeoil Reconstructive Elixir

Nourish your hair with Wella Professionals SP Luxe Oil Reconstructive Elixir. This 100ml gem, enriched with almond, argan, and jojoba oils, delivers a dazzling shine and glossy finish. Perfect for dry hair, it works wonders on frizz, providing long-lasting suppleness. This sulfate-free elixir not only eliminates frizz but also offers UV protection, ensuring a reflective finish. Apply as a leave-in treatment for conditioning, styling, and finishing. The lightweight formula transforms brittle hair, offering salon-style silkiness without weighing it down. Experience the luxury of complete keratin protection and embrace smooth, nourished tresses with Wella's best hair serum for frizzy and dry hair.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,728 (MRP 3,100 12% Off)

  • Volume: 100ml

  • Material: Sulfate-free

  • Scent: Almond, Argan Oil

  • Type: Leave-in Oil

  • Brand: Wella SP Professionals

  • UV Protection: Yes

  • Ingredients: Almond, Argan, Jojoba Oils

ProsCons
Eliminates frizz effectivelyStrong smell
Provides UV protection for shineHigher price point but not a deal breaker
Lightweight, non-greasy formula
Salon-style silky hair transformation
Nourishes and smoothes dry hair
Salon-style silky hair transformation

User’s Review: I have been using this product since last 5 years and trust me right after washing my hair the first thing my hair needs is this Luxe oil elixir by Wella. It gives intensive moisture to my hair thus keeping my hair frizz-free. Makes the hair texture totally soft, smooth and shiny. Quality of this Serum is way too good.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its stellar 4.3-star rating from over 6000 Amazon reviews, showcasing its effectiveness in eliminating frizz and delivering salon-style silky hair. 

2. Kerastase Nutritive 8H Magic Night Serum

The Kerastase Nutritive 8H Magic Night Serum is an overnight wonder for dry and fine hair. This overnight serum, enriched with Iris Root extract and 5 vitamins, deeply nourishes and restores hair fibers over 8 hours. The result? Visibly softer, more manageable locks with a lightweight satin finish. Say goodbye to frizz with 84% less frizz after just one use. The non-greasy formula, featuring anti-dryness polymers, provides immediate care without residue on your pillow. Formulated with plant-based proteins, niacinamide, and glycerin, this serum delivers essential nutrients, strengthens fibers, and hydrates for a radiant morning glow. Good mornings start with good hair!

Specifications:

  • Price: 3,800 (MRP 4,500 16% Off)

  • Brand: Kérastase

  • Volume: 90ml / 3.04 oz

  • Hair Type: Dry, Fine

  • Material: Petroleum-Free

  • Scent: Mint

  • Form: Serum

ProsCons
Nourishes deeply overnightMint scent may not suit all
Reduces frizz by 84%Results may take time
Lightweight, non-greasy formula
Restores softness and manageability
Protects from pillow friction
Calms the frizziness
Contains anti-dryness polymers

User’s Review: I love this product! It doesn’t have a heavy film or feel greasy. It leaves your hair feeling really soft and moisturized and it smells wonderful too! I am definitely buying this the high quality hair serum again!

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for hour nourishment, reduced frizz, and an impressive 76% 5-star rating on Amazon attests to its effectiveness.

3. TIGI Bed Control Freak Serum for Frizz Control 

Achieve sleek, frizz-free locks with TIGI Bed Head Control Freak Serum, an 8.45-ounce anti-frizz powerhouse. Ideal for dry hair, this serum is your secret weapon for combating frizz, taming curls, and adding brilliant shine. The light, non-greasy formula fights humidity and acts as a thermal protectant, making it versatile for all hair types. Whether applied to wet or dry hair, it leaves your tresses smooth, silky, and glossily finished. Perfect for curly or frizzy hair, it even delivers an impressive support factor of .5. Experienced the power of TIGI for beautifully controlled, salon-worthy hair, minus the frizz.

Specifications:

  • Price: 5,498 (MRP 7,859 30% Off)

  • Brand: TIGI

  • Volume: 8.45 oz

  • Hair Type: Dry, Fine

  • Scent: Unscented

  • Form: Serum

  • Frizz Control: Yes

  • Support Factor: 0.5

ProsCons
Smooths frizz, flyaways, and staticNot suitable for all hair types
Ideal for curly, frizzy, and coarse hairOily people may experience stricky feel
Fights humidity and adds shine
Non-greasy formula
Moisturizes and conditions hair
Acts as a thermal protectant
Lightweight and gentle on the hair

User’s Review: I have been using this product for years. It doesn't have a scent, which I appreciate, and it helps my thick, unmanageable hair stay in place all day. I also like after brushing my hair at night, it doesn't feel like anything was in it.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its effective frizz control, lightweight formula, and widespread approval with a solid 4.5-star rating on Amazon. It delivers sleek, glossy results for various hair types.

4. Garnier Hair Care Fructis Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum

Garnier Hair Care Fructis Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum, a 150ml solution for dry hair, brings the power of argan oil from Morocco and apricot to your hair care routine. This serum not only smoothes and adds shine but also tackles frizz, providing up to 72 hours of control even in 97% humidity. The leave-in formula is dye-free and leaves your hair sleek and super shiny, locking out frizz for days. While some may find the apricot scent distinct, the serum's effectiveness in combating frizz is unmatched. Embrace effortlessly smooth and frizz-free hair with Garnier's Sleek & Shine Serum. Revel in good hair days with Garnier!

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,919 (MRP 3,499 455 Off)

  • Brand: Garnier

  • Type: Anti-frizz Serum

  • Volume: 150ml

  • Hair Type: Dry

  • Material: Dye-Free

  • Scent: Apricot

  • Key Ingredients: Argan Oil, Apricot Kernel Oil

  • Frizz Control Duration: Up to 72 hours

ProsCons
Controls frizz for 72 hoursMay have harsh and chemical smell
Adds smoothness and glossy shineWatery formation
Lightweight formula for sleek hairScent may be strong for some
Dye-free, suitable for sensitive users
Convenient leave-in serum application

User’s Review: I have been using it for over 20 years now, not sure why it's no longer available in shops as in my opinion this is the best Garnier product ever produced. None of the expensive/salon only product come anywhere close to the quality of this serum. It used to be rather cheap when I was getting in Boots, but now have to pay at least triple to get it online. In my opinion it's still worth every penny! All the people I have introduced to this serum are raving about it, simply amazing - makes your hear silky, easy to comb and smells great. Would have been great to have it back on the shelves in shops.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for proven effectiveness—backed by 28,000+ Amazon ratings with an impressive 4.5-star average, a testament to its consistent high performance and customer satisfaction.

5. COLOR WOW Pop and Lock High Gloss Shellac

COLOR WOW Pop and Lock High Gloss Shellac is a 1.8 fl. oz. powerhouse for oily hair, combines oil and serum technologies for a sleek texture and epic shine. This ultra-light, non-greasy formula is both a styling and treatment marvel, infusing moisturizing oils to repair over-processed hair and enhance styling responsiveness. The serum creates a crystal-clear, high-gloss sheath, sealing split ends and intensifying colour vibrancy. With three levels of heat protection, UV ray defence, and colour fade prevention, it suits all hair types, particularly ideal for frizzy, dry, or dull locks. Enhance your hair game with this alcohol-free, vegan, and paraben-free gem for a glossy, healthy finish.

Specifications:

  • Price: 4,191 (MRP 6,099 31% Off)

  • Brand: COLOR WOW

  • Volume: 1.8 fl. oz. / 55 ml

  • Hair Type: Oily

  • Scent: Clean scent

  • Form: Serum

  • Heat Protection: Yes

  • Free from: Parabens, gluten, alcohol

ProsCons
Controls frizz for 72 hoursMay have harsh and chemical smell
Adds smoothness and glossy shineWatery formation
Lightweight formula for sleek hairScent may be strong for some
Dye-free, suitable for sensitive users
Convenient leave-in serum application

User’s Review: Great product with UV filters too. It has a lovely consistency and seems to give my hair some shine as well as a little smooth down once blow dried. I use it on wet hair before styling and it is great for refreshing hair as it tames frizz and refreshes the curls. I would certainly recommend it as my hair is more soft now.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its dual-action formula, blending oil and serum, delivering silky, glossy hair, backed by a stellar 4.3-star Amazon rating from over 5000 satisfied users.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do hair serums help with frizzy hair?

  • Hair serums for frizzy hair contain smoothing agents that seal the cuticle, reducing frizz by providing a protective barrier and enhancing shine.

Can hair serums be applied to wet hair?

  • Yes, applying the serum to wet hair helps in even distribution, locks in moisture, and aids in frizz control during the drying process.

Do hair serums make hair greasy?

  • Quality hair serums are designed to be lightweight and non-greasy, absorbing quickly to provide nourishment without leaving a heavy residue.

Can hair serums be used on colour-treated hair?

  • Yes, many hair serums are formulated to protect and enhance colour-treated hair, offering frizz control and added shine without compromising colour vibrancy.

Do hair serums protect against heat damage?

  • Yes, many hair serums act as heat protectants, forming a shield against styling tool heat to prevent damage while keeping the hair smooth and frizz-free.

How long does it take to see results with a hair serum?

  • Results vary, but regular use of a quality hair serum can show improvements in frizz reduction and enhanced shine within a few applications, with optimal results over time.

In Conclusion 

Transform your hair care routine with the power of hair serums designed for dry and frizzy hair. These nourishing solutions, enriched with natural oils, provide a protective shield against frizz while imparting a glossy finish. With a range of options catering to diverse hair types, choosing from our curated list ensures an effective solution tailored to your needs. Embrace smoother, shinier locks by incorporating a reliable hair serum into your daily regimen. Choose from our curated list and let your hair shine its best.

