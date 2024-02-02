Best Serums for Dry and Frizzy Hair in India (2024)

Our Top Pick
Best Overall: is our top pick for best hair serum that boasts a luxurious 100ml volume, perfect for dry hair, and is enriched with almond, argan, and jojoba oils, providing a dazzling shine and glossy finish. Its lightweight formula ensures long-lasting suppleness and protection against frizz.
Best Budget: Offers affordability without compromising quality, this budget-friendly serum in a 150ml volume stands out with its argan oil from Morocco and apricot blend. Ideal for controlling frizz in oily hair, it delivers up to 72 hours of frizz control and a delightful apricot scent.