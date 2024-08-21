If you’re looking for top-notch running shoes, check out the Nike Men's Air Zoom Pegasus 40. These shoes are crafted with a breathable engineered mesh upper and React foam midsole, which provide a responsive and springy ride. They’re perfect for both sports and casual street style.

The combination of Zoom Air units in the forefoot and heel ensures lightweight energy return, while the redesigned midfoot and upper offer an improved fit that's comfortable and forgiving.

The Pegasus 40 also features a Waffle-inspired rubber outsole for great traction and flexibility, plus a plush collar and tongue for added comfort. With a heel-to-toe drop of 10mm and a secure midfoot strap, these shoes adapt to your foot, making them ideal for any run. The added flex groove smooths your toe-off, and the durable heel area enhances transitions.

Specifications: