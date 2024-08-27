Round dial smart watches are a popular choice as they are charming and elegant smartwatches with a lot of features. These watches incorporate the aesthetics of a normal watch, while at the same time possessing the opportune characteristics of a smartwatch and are, therefore, suitable for business-minded, young and even fashion-conscious people.
Best Round Dial Smart Watches in 2024
Below are some of the best round dial smartwatches that are famous currently in the market in 2024.
Fire-Boltt Artillery smartwatch features a 1.5” HD screen. Bluetooth calling is available and so is fitness tracking. The device offers different modes for various forms of sports.
Key Features:
1.5-inch HD display
Bluetooth calling
Fitness and health tracking
Multiple sport modes
Long battery life
The beatXP Vega Neo Smartwatch has a 1.43” AMOLED display for high clarity and bright picture quality. It has bluetooth calling capabilities and is packed with numerous health sensors like heart rate, SpO2, and sleep sensors.
Key Features:
1.43-inch AMOLED display
Bluetooth calling
Heart rate and SpO2 monitoring
Sleep tracking
Water-resistant design
The Fire-Boltt Avalanche smartwatch comes with a steel build which gives it a touch of sophistication and sturdiness. It provides various options for fitness tracking, Bluetooth calling and a long battery life. This device is suitable for both working and leisure.
Key Features:
Stainless steel build
Fitness and health tracking
Bluetooth calling
Long battery life
Water-resistant
The Smart Goat smartwatch is a dual-core watch that is built to perform well in the tough external environment. It has a sporty look. It has features such as GPS tracking, heart rate monitoring and Bluetooth calling.
Key Features:
Rugged and sporty design
GPS tracking
Heart rate monitoring
Bluetooth calling
Water-resistant
The Noise Endeavour SmartWatch is a recently released product and is the new edition of stylish smartwatches. It is circular, has fitness tracking and has Bluetooth calling. This watch can be worn both for working and for leisure purposes due to the simplicity of its design.
Key Features:
Round dial design
Fitness and health tracking
Bluetooth calling
Sleek and stylish
Long battery life
4 Top Brands Offering Round Dial Smart Watches in India
These brands have created a mark for themselves in the world of the production of smartwatches, especially when it comes to design and functionality. Here are four top brands offering round-dial smartwatches in India:
Fire-Boltt
Popular for its range of round-dial smartwatches that are comprehensive and embedded with many health features, Fire-Boltt presents a variety of round-dial models for health and fitness as well as professional users. The watches have excellent options to track health, enable calling through Bluetooth calling and are stylish, to say the least.
beatXP
This brand has gained popularity partly due to the latest technology being incorporated into watches’ design. The beatXP smartwatches have high quality AMOLED touch screens, complex health management functions and water resistant functions which make them ideal as both daily accessories and for sports and exercises.
Noise
Noise can be considered a popular brand in the field of wearable technology, manufacturing different smartwatches that integrate style, design and practicality. Smartwatches with round dials are versatile with their attractive designs, ability to track fitness levels and promise of a long battery and backup.
Smart Goat
Smart Goat focuses on round-dial smartwatches for people who like to have a more sporty and rough look about them. These watches have features such as GPS, heart rate monitor, and strong build that appeal to adventure and sports enthusiasts.
Conclusion
Because of these brands, the smartwatch market has been revolutionised with a diverse range and efficient smartwatches that appeal to various needs of those wearing watches. When looking for a fitness or professional watch or even a watch for adventure, these brands offer durable and fashionable wearable devices.
Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is contributed by indixital and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Outlook; and Outlook claims no responsibility for the content of this article.