Best Rosemary Oils for Hair Growth in India (2024)

February 3, 2024

Rosemary Oils for Hair Growth

Our Top Picks

  • Best Overall: Weleda Rosemary Hair Oil is the top pick for best rosemary oil for hair growth with its nourishing formula, certified natural ingredients, and deep conditioning benefits in a clearance-priced 1.7 oz. bottle.

  • Best Organic Rosemary Oil: Aravi Organic Rosemary Essential Oil takes the lead with its 100% pure, natural, and undiluted rosemary leaves oil, promoting hair growth and preventing hair loss in a 100 ml volume.

  • Best Lightweight Oil: Blue Nectar Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth stands out for its non-sticky, quickly absorbing hair oil formula that strengthens hair follicles and is clinically proven to improve hair strength in just five applications.

  • Best Budget: Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil offers an affordable yet effective solution with over 30 essential oils and extracts, promoting extreme hair growth and preventing head lice in a 2-fluid ounce volume.

Rosemary oil is making waves on Instagram not just for its pleasant scent but for its reputed hair growth benefits.  This oil's anti-inflammatory elements play a key role in soothing the scalp, lessening dandruff, and relieving itching, setting the stage for healthier hair growth. Additionally, its ability to enhance blood circulation in the scalp adds to its effectiveness in nurturing hair follicles.

Yet, it's essential to set realistic expectations. While rosemary oil is celebrated for boosting hair growth, it's not a cure-all for preventing hair loss entirely. Understanding the nuanced advantages of rosemary oil is crucial for those aiming to optimise their hair care routine and achieve healthier, more vibrant locks. This guide explores the best rosemary oil for hair growth in India, offering insights for those eager to tap into the potential benefits of this natural elixir for their hair.

Does rosemary oil genuinely have effective results?

Rosemary oil is known for its positive impact on hair health. Users often report reduced scalp irritation, minimised dandruff, and healthier hair growth. While individual experiences may vary, many find rosemary oil beneficial in enhancing overall hair condition and vitality.

How to use rosemary oil for hair growth?

  • Dilute rosemary oil with a carrier oil like coconut or jojoba oil.

  • Gently massage the diluted mixture onto the scalp.

  • Allow the oil to sit for at least 30 minutes or preferably overnight.

  • Wash hair as usual, ensuring thorough removal of the oil.

  • Apply 1-2 times a week for best results.

Things to consider before buying rosemary oil for hair

  • Purity and Quality: Check for pure, high-quality rosemary oil without additives or synthetic ingredients. Look for reputable brands or those with essential oil certification.

  • Ingredients List: Carefully examine the ingredients list to avoid oils with unnecessary additives or fillers that may dilute its effectiveness.

  • Purpose: Identify your specific hair needs. Different rosemary oils may have additional ingredients targeting specific issues like dandruff or dry scalp.

  • Ingredients and Extraction Method: Ensure the oil is derived through a reliable extraction method, such as steam distillation. Confirm that it contains only rosemary and doesn't have fillers or artificial fragrances.

  • Packaging: Opt for dark glass bottles to protect the oil from light, which can degrade its quality. A dropper or a cap with a built-in dropper is preferable for controlled usage.

  • Intent of Use: Consider the intended use—whether for direct application on the scalp, mixing with carrier oils, or adding to hair products. Different formulations may cater to varying preferences and needs.

  • Testing for Allergies: Perform a patch test to ensure you don't have an allergic reaction. Apply a small amount of the oil on a small area of skin to check for any adverse effects before using it on your scalp.

How we chose them for you 

  • Inclusivity and Diverse Needs: Our list includes options suitable for various hair types and concerns, recognizing the diverse needs of users.

  • User Reviews and Ratings: We considered user feedback and ratings to understand real-world experiences. Products with consistently positive reviews and high ratings made their way onto our list.

  • Brand Reputation: Established brands with a positive reputation for delivering quality essential oils were prioritised, ensuring reliability and customer satisfaction.

  • Balancing Price and Quality: While acknowledging that quality comes at a price, we considered affordability without compromising on the overall quality of the product.

Here's a list of best rosemary oil for hair growth in India with their price

  1. Weleda Rosemary Hair Oil

Weleda's Rosemary Hair Oil, packed in a 1.7 oz. bottle, offers a nourishing solution for shiny hair. Crafted with natural ingredients like Rosemary Leaf Oil and Burdock Root Extract, it provides deep conditioning care, adding a lustrous shine to dry hair. Certified Natural by NATURE, this oil is free from synthetic additives, making it suitable for both men and women. Ideal for addressing various concerns, including hair loss, dandruff, and scalp health, it stands out as an Ayurvedic, organic option. This top-rated oil enhances hair texture, strength, and vitality, leaving your hair smoother, silkier, and beautifully nourished.

Specifications:

  • Price: 3,216 (MRP 6,099 47% Off)

  • Brand: Weleda

  • Volume: 1.7 oz

  • Ingredients: Natural, Certified by NATRUE

  • Fragrance: Rosemary, Clover Flower Extract

  • Free From: Synthetics, Silicones, Colorants

  • Use: Deep conditioning, Nourishing treatment

ProsCons
Nourishes scalp and hairScent may be strong for some
Adds shine to dry hairLess quantity for the price
Suitable for both men and women
Certified natural and organic
Addresses various hair concerns effectively
Improves overall hair texture
Long cord length helps with easy manoeuvrability
Energy efficient
Energy-efficient and environmentally friendly

User’s Review: Liked it more than I expected! It's probably true to say a little goes a long way so, depending on the length of your hair, I'd expect people to be able to get at LEAST 10 applications out of this bottle (your hair doesn't need to look sodden with oil). The results are shiny and soft hair once drying is complete. I have used coconut oil in the past but have found it a bit heavy for my hair. For me this product is an ideal alternative. Be careful pouring, this comes out in large gulps! I am certain I will buy this product again!

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its effective nourishment,this hair oil boasts a stellar 4.3-star rating on Amazon, backed by over 2000 positive reviews. Trusted and acclaimed for delivering impressive results.

Shop Now!

2. Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil

The Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil can help you get healthier, stronger hair. This 2-fluid-ounce formula is enriched with over 30 essential oils and extracts, including Biotin, Rosemary, and Mint. Ideal for daily care or specialised treatments, it promotes length retention, conditions the scalp, and smoothens split ends. Free from harmful additives, this paraben-free oil caters to all hair types and textures. The infusion of Rosemary improves scalp health, Mint invigorates, and Biotin nourishes hair follicles, enhancing strength and elasticity. For a revitalising experience, indulge in this nutrient-rich oil, perfect for protective styles and hot oil treatments.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,099 (MRP 1,999 45% Off)

  • Brand: Mielle 

  • Volume: 59ml

  • Hair Type: Normal

  • Material Type: Paraben-Free

  • Scent: Mint

  • Essential Oils: 30+

  • Key Ingredients: Biotin, Rosemary, Mint

ProsCons
Promotes length retentionMakes your hair greasy
Conditions dry scalpMay leave your hair dry
Infused with natural, organic ingredients
Fresh, invigorating scent
Nourishes hair follicles
Suitable for all hair types
Soothes and calms the scalp
Energy efficient
Energy-efficient and environmentally friendly

User’s Review: I was growing out a pixie and read nothing but good reviews so I thought I would try it out. My hair started growing so fast and I even started sprouting new baby hairs along my hairline! Not only that, but since I was massaging it with bare hands, my nails started to grow really fast too. Highly recommend it!

Why it's worth buying: With over 1K+ recent Amazon purchases, this hair oil is a compelling choice, delivering a nutrient-rich formula that promotes stronger, healthier hair, backed by positive customer experiences.

Shop Now!

3. Dromen & Co's Rosemary, Lavender Brew oil

Dromen & Co's Rosemary & Lavender Brew Oil, a 250ml hair elixir, is a powerhouse of natural ingredients for ultimate hair care. This 100% organic blend features rosemary, lavender, thyme, neem, black sesame, coconut, almond oils, and dry basil leaves. The oil stimulates hair growth, reduces greasiness, and prevents hair fall. It nourishes and soothes the scalp, promoting hair thickness and elasticity. The calming lavender properties relax the mind, while basil stimulates hair follicles for new, healthy growth. This non-alcoholic, antibacterial formula is a luxurious solution for all hair types. Pamper your hair with a potent mix of nature's goodness!

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,124 (MRP 1,499 25% Off) 

  • Brand: Dromen & Co 

  • Volume: 250ml

  • Hair Type: All

  • Scent: Rosemary

  • Ingredients: 100% organic herbal blend

  • Application: Scalp massage, hair length

  • Direction: No pre-warming, leave overnight

ProsCons
Promotes extreme hair growthNone
Reduces greasiness and inflammation
Prevents head lice
Stimulates hair follicles
Encourages new growth
100% organic herbal blend
Lightweight and smells nice
Energy efficient
Energy-efficient and environmentally friendly

User’s Review: I tried this Rosemary & Lavender Brew Hair Oil and it's great! It's lightweight and smells nice. My hair feels thicker and healthier. The ingredients work pretty well on stimulation of healthy hair growth! A solid natural solution for hair and scalp issues. I Love this hair oil so much and It’s a must buy product.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its proven effectiveness—73% awarded a stellar 5-star rating on Amazon, attesting to its exceptional results and customer satisfaction.

Shop Now!

4. Aravi Organic Rosemary Essential Oil for Hair Growth

Aravi Organic Rosemary Essential Oil, a 100ml bottle of pure and undiluted goodness, is  a go-to for promoting hair growth and controlling hair fall. With no additives or added fragrance, this essential oil is truly 100% pure. Ideal for preventing receding hairlines and early aging, it provides a soothing solution for dry, damaged hair. Experience visibly thicker hair with benefits ranging from faster growth to reduced hair damage. Use it on your skin as a natural cleansing oil and manage dandruff effortlessly. Simply mix with a carrier oil and massage for a holistic hair and scalp treatment. Enhance your hair care routine naturally!

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,169 (MRP 1,1500 22% Off)

  • Brand: Aravi 

  • Volume: 100 ml

  • Ingredients: Pure rosemary essential oil

  • Usage: Apply after mixing with carrier oil

  • Hair Benefits: Growth, fall control, damage reduction

  • Skin Benefits: Natural cleansing properties

  • Additives: No additives, no fragrance

ProsCons
Encourages hair growth, controls fallRequires dilution for application
Soothing for dry, damaged hair
Prevents receding hairlines, early aging
360-degree hair benefits
Effective in reducing dandruff
Promotes hair thickness
Lightweight and smells nice
Energy efficient
Energy-efficient and environmentally friendly

User’s Review: I felt the quality of the oil and its benefits. As per the furnished instructions, After using 5-6 days I felt the difference. It stops the hair fall completely. I am buying it Month on Month.

Why it's worth buying: It's an Amazon Choice product, offering pure, undiluted rosemary essence for effective hair growth and natural skin cleansing. Its high quality and versatile benefits make it a worthy addition to your self-care routine.

Shop Now!

5. Soulflower Rosemary Essential Oil for Hair Growth

A powerful 30ml elixir, Soulflower's Rosemary Essential Oil is your key to gorgeous, healthy skin and hair. Clinically tested and certified organic, this oil is a game-changer for hair growth and thickness. It stimulates blood circulation to the scalp, promoting strong roots and less breakage. The 100% pure and natural Rosemary Essential Oil is rich in therapeutic benefits, moisturising skin, reducing blemishes, and regulating oil production. India FDA approved and ECOCERT COSMOS ORGANIC certified, it's free from parabens and chemicals. Incorporate this premium oil into your skincare  and haircare routine for a healthier you!

Specifications:

  • Price: 729 (MRP 850 14% Off)

  • Brand: Soulflower

  • Scent: Rosemary

  • Special Features: Organic, Not Tested On Animals

  • Product Benefits: Hair Growth, All Seasons

  • Volume: 30ml

  • Ingredients: 100% Pure Rosemary Essential Oil

ProsCons
Encourages faster hair growthLight consistency, may require reapplication
Controls hair fall
Reduces hair damage
Moisturizes skin, reduces blemishes
Certified organic, chemical-free
Stimulates blood circulation for fuller coverage
Lightweight and smells nice
Energy efficient
Energy-efficient and environmentally friendly

User’s Review: I have been using this from the past 6-8 months and this has led to new hair growth..the effect is gradual and needs patience. Mix it with a carrier oil before applying at night and wash off next day

Why it's worth bying: Worth buying for its Amazon best-seller status and impressive 4.2-star rating, ensuring quality and customer satisfaction. Upgrade your hair care with a trusted and top-rated choice.

Shop Now!

6. Blue Nectar Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth with Bhringraj

Blue Nectar Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth an ideal non-sticky hair growth oil, perfect for the monsoon season. With zero residue, this lighter textured oil absorbs quickly into your hair and scalp, avoiding that weighed-down feeling. Clinically proven to strengthen hair in just five applications, it boasts a high herb quotient with nine authentic Ayurvedic herbs like Bhringraj, Amla, and Rosemary Oil. This natural hair fall control oil nourishes the scalp, boosts growth, and prevents split ends. Safe for chemically treated hair, it adds strength, shine, and moisture, leaving your hair healthier and stronger. Embrace the goodness of nature for luscious locks!

Specifications:

  • Price: 715 (MRP 745 4% Off)

  • Brand: Blue Nectar

  • Type: Hair Growth Oil

  • Texture: Non-sticky, Lightweight

  • Volume: 200ml

  • Ingredients: Rosemary, Amla, 9 Ayurvedic Herbs

  • Clinically Proven: Strengthens in 5 applications

ProsCons
Zero residue formulaSmell is strong
Improves hair strengthMay not work for all hair types
prevents split ends
Adds moisture, strength, and shine
Safe for chemically treated hair
Natural and nourishing results
Energy efficient
Energy-efficient and environmentally friendly

User’s Review: For the past few months I faced hair fall but thanks to blue nectar for this oil. Now my hair fall has stopped and I feel relaxed after applying this oil. People who are facing hair fall and want healthy,shiny and dandruff free hair, must try and buy this oil.

Why it's worth buying: Its monsoon-friendly, non-sticky texture and zero residue make it an ideal choice for all hair types.

Shop Now!

7. Bodywise Rosemary Hair Growth Oil

Bodywise Rosemary Hair Growth Oil, a 12-in-1 formula, is your 90-day miracle hair oil enriched with onion, amla, castor, and rosemary oils. This clear and lightweight oil increases hair density, nourishes strands, and controls hair fall. Packed with biotin, flavonoids, and essential vitamins, it promotes thick and healthy hair. The nutrient-rich blend rejuvenates the scalp, strengthens follicles, and fights dandruff. Suitable for dry scalp and hair nourishment, this formula enhances blood circulation, reducing hair loss. Experience the goodness of natural ingredients for luscious, rejuvenated hair.

Specifications:

  • Price: 349 (MRP 449 22% Off)

  • Brand: Bodywise 

  • Type: Hair Growth Oil

  • Volume: 100 ml

  • Ingredients: Onion, Amla, Castor, Rosemary oils

  • Hair Type: All

  • Features: 12-in-1 formula, Lightweight

  • Suitable For: Dry scalp, Hair nourishment

ProsCons
Nourishes and strengthens hair folliclesMay not suit oily scalp
Lightweight and clear texture
Addresses hair fall and dandruff
Controls hair fall
Rich in biotin and vitamins
Suitable for dry scalp
Energy efficient
Energy-efficient and environmentally friendly

User’s Review: I must really say that, Be Bodywise has helped my hair nourish in deep hair roots. I was literally having too much hair fall and hair thinning. The benefits of various oils like olive oil, onion oil, castor oil and amla oil has helped me recover hair fall issues, also hair thinning issues. I highly recommend using this hair nourishing oil. Also, this is way cheaper than hair treatments that you take from different clinics.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for effective hair nourishment, proven by over 400+ recent Amazon purchasers in the last month.

Shop Now!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can rosemary oil reduce hair loss?

  • Rosemary oil has been shown to help reduce hair loss by addressing issues like scalp irritation, dandruff, and providing a healthier environment for hair growth.

How often should I apply rosemary oil for results?

  • For noticeable results, apply rosemary oil 2-3 times a week, incorporating it into your regular hair care routine for consistent nourishment and stimulation.

Can rosemary oil be used on coloured hair?

  • Yes, rosemary oil is safe for coloured hair and can be applied to nourish and strengthen hair, promoting overall health and vibrancy.

Does rosemary oil prevent dandruff?

  • Yes, when massaged into the scalp, rosemary oil's anti-inflammatory properties can help reduce dandruff and soothe an itchy scalp.

Are there any side effects of using rosemary oil?

  • While rare, some individuals may experience mild irritation. It's recommended to perform a patch test and consult a dermatologist if any adverse reactions occur.

Wrapping up

Rosemary oil stands out for hair growth with its proven ability to stimulate blood circulation, nourish the scalp, and strengthen hair follicles, supported by positive reviews. Its versatility, suitable for all hair types, makes it a go-to solution for addressing various hair concerns. From reducing hair loss to promoting healthier strands, rosemary oil is a natural choice. Choose from our curated list for an all-natural, effective solution that many have found beneficial. Try it today and experience the transformation first-hand!

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

