The shoes come under the title of Men’s Campus North Plus Sports Running Walking Gym Shoes and are designed for those who prefer comfortable and fashionable shoes. Moreover, thanks to the large ventilation due to the porous vamp top, it will keep the feet cool no matter what activities are undertaken.

Features

Style Your Shoes : Versatile and stylish, suitable for semi-formal and casual occasions.

Clean Your Shoes: Wipe with a dry cloth daily; wash with soap and water monthly and air dry.

Shoes' Insole: Memory Foam insole adapts to your foot's shape, delivering optimal arch support and comfort.