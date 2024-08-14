This golden-threaded kurta and dhoti set is a delightful choice for your little one's Rakhi festivities. Made from 100% cotton, the kurta features a round collar with side buttons and full sleeves, ensuring comfort and a classic look. The breathable fabric becomes softer with each wash, making it ideal for all-day wear. Paired with an elastic dhoti and a striking colored stripe at the front, this outfit blends tradition with style. Perfect for weddings, family gatherings, and festive celebrations, this set adds a touch of elegance to any occasion. Note that the color may vary slightly due to lighting and display settings.

Specifications: