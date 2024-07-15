Best Prime Day Deals: Up to 80% Off On Laptops, Smartwatches, Headphones & More!

What's Hot

Amazon Prime Day is just a week away, and the anticipation is palpable. With up to 80% off on electronics, it's the perfect time to upgrade your tech and snag incredible deals.

Best Prime Day Deals
Amazon's much-awaited Prime Day Sale 2024 is almost here, starting on Saturday, July 20th at 12:00 AM and running until 11:59 PM on Sunday, July 21st. This shopping extravaganza promises unbeatable discounts on top electronics brands, including Sony, Samsung, HP, Dell, Apple, Realme, Mi, and many more. 

Prime Day is renowned for its limited-time deals and special promotions, making it a highlight on the global e-commerce calendar.Get ready to score incredible savings on your favourite gadgets and gear up for one of the most exciting shopping events of the year!

What is Amazon Prime Day and when is it scheduled in India for 2024?

Prime Day is Amazon's annual shopping event exclusively for Prime members, offering significant discounts on a wide range of products, including electronics, home goods, fashion, and more. This event typically lasts 48 hours and features limited-time deals, lightning deals, and exclusive promotions.

For 2024, Prime Day in India is scheduled to start at 12:00 AM on Saturday, July 20th, and will continue until 11:59 PM on Sunday, July 21st. During these two days, Prime members can take advantage of numerous deals and discounts across various categories.

Experience hassle-free shopping with up to 24 months of no-cost EMI, hefty discounts up to ₹25,000 on exchanges, and the convenience of same-day delivery. Upgrade your tech effortlessly during Prime Day!

Best Prime Day Deals On Laptops 

Best Prime Day deals
Starting ₹57,990 | High Performance/ Multitasking laptops

Starting ₹41,990 | Business laptops

Starting ₹45,990 | Entry-level gaming laptops

Starting ₹34,990 | Everyday laptops

Best Prime Day Deals On Smartwatches 

Best Prime Day deals
Offers on Premium Smartwatches

Offers on Midrange Smartwatches 

Offers on Budget Smartwatches 

Best Prime Day deals On Audio Tech

Best Prime Day deals
Upcoming launches you don't want to miss

Offers on Truly Wireless Earbuds 

Offers on Over Ear Headphones 

Offers on Neckbands

Offers on Home theatre and Soundbars 

Offers on Bluetooth Speakers 

Best Prime Day deals On Tablets

Best Prime Day deals
Best Prime Day deals On Cameras

Wrapping up 

Prime Day 2024 promises to be a spectacular event for tech enthusiasts, offering unbeatable deals and exclusive benefits for Prime members. With significant discounts on top electronics, easy payment options, and fast delivery, it's the perfect time to upgrade your gadgets. Don't miss out on these incredible offers—mark your calendars and get ready for a tech shopping spree!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)


How can I prepare for Prime Day?

  • To prepare for Prime Day, ensure you have an active Prime membership, make a wishlist of desired products, download the Amazon app for real-time deal notifications, and keep your payment information updated for a smooth checkout process.

Do I need an Amazon Prime membership to participate in Prime Day?

  • Yes, you need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the exclusive deals and discounts offered during Prime Day.

What is a no-cost EMI, and how can I avail of it?

  • A no-cost EMI allows you to pay for your purchase in monthly instalments without any additional interest. During Prime Day, you can avail of up to 24 months of no-cost EMI on select electronics by using eligible credit or debit cards.

Are there any additional benefits for Prime members during Prime Day?

  • Besides exclusive deals, Prime members enjoy benefits like free and fast delivery, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and more, making the membership valuable beyond just Prime Day.

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

