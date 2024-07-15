Best Prime Day Deals: Up to 80% Off On Laptops, Smartwatches, Headphones & More!

Amazon's much-awaited Prime Day Sale 2024 is almost here, starting on Saturday, . This shopping extravaganza promises unbeatable discounts on top electronics brands, including Sony, Samsung, HP, Dell, Apple, Realme, Mi, and many more.
Prime Day is renowned for its limited-time deals and special promotions, making it a highlight on the global e-commerce calendar.Get ready to score incredible savings on your favourite gadgets and gear up for one of the most exciting shopping events of the year!
What is Amazon Prime Day and when is it scheduled in India for 2024?
Prime Day is Amazon's annual shopping event exclusively for , offering significant . This event typically lasts 48 hours and features limited-time deals, lightning deals, and exclusive promotions.
For 2024, Prime Day in India is scheduled to start at 12:00 AM on Saturday, July 20th, and will continue until 11:59 PM on Sunday, July 21st. During these two days, Prime members can take advantage of numerous deals and discounts across various categories.
Exclusive Perks
Experience hassle-free shopping with up to 24 months of no-cost EMI, hefty discounts up to ₹25,000 on exchanges, and the convenience of same-day delivery. Upgrade your tech effortlessly during Prime Day!
Starting ₹57,990 | High Performance/ Multitasking laptops
Now at 81,999 (Original price 95,549 14% Off)
: Now at 59,990 (Original price 80,990 26% Off)
: Now at 62,020 (Original price 82,990 25% Off)
Now at 51,990 (Original price 80,999 36% Off)
Starting ₹41,990 | Business laptops
Now at 45,490 (Original price 61,438 36% Off)
Now at 52,025 (Original price 68,233 24% Off)
Now at 53,990 (Original price 76,990 24% Off)
Now at 43,990 (Original price 72,990 40% Off)
Starting ₹45,990 | Entry-level gaming laptops
Now at 60,899 (Original price 78,778 23% Off)
Now at 60,899 (Original price 78,778 23% Off)
Now at 45,990 (Original price 77,990 23% Off)
Starting ₹34,990 | Everyday laptops
Now at 36,990 (Original price 51,265 23% Off)
Now at 33,990 (Original price 52,990 36% Off)
Offers on Premium Smartwatches
Now at 24,999 (Original price 32,900 24% Off)
Now at 9,999 (Original price 42,999 77% Off)
Now at 22,699 (Original price 27,999 77% Off)
Now at 63,990 (Original price 89,900 29% Off)
Now at 25,449 (Original price 41,999 29% Off)
Offers on Midrange Smartwatches
Now at 4,999 (Original price 9,999 29% Off)
Now at 2,999 (Original price 5,999 29% Off)
Now at 2,999 (Original price 7,999 63% Off)
Now at 6,499 (Original price 8,999 63% Off)
Offers on Budget Smartwatches
Now at 1,099 (Original price 4,999 63% Off)
Now at 1,499 (Original price 11,999 88% Off)
Now at 1,599 (Original price 7,499 88% Off)
Now at 1,398 (Original price 2,995 53% Off)
Now at 1,199 (Original price 11,999 90% Off)
Upcoming launches you don't want to miss
- At 25,900
- At 14,999
- At 11,999
- At 13,990
Offers on Truly Wireless Earbuds
Now at 1,998 (Original price 2,299 90% Off)
Now at 1,299 (Original price 3,499 63% Off)
Now at 1,299 (Original price 4,999 74% Off)
Now at 1,099 (Original price 4,490 76% Off)
Offers on Over Ear Headphones
Now at 22,990 (Original price 29,990 23% Off)
Now at 17,900 (Original price 29,990 40% Off)
Now at 5,999 (Original price 9,999 40% Off)
Now at 5,999 (Original price 9,999 40% Off)
Offers on Neckbands
Now at 1,799 (Original price 2,299 22% Off)
Now at 1,099 (Original price 2,499 56% Off)
Now at 1,099 (Original price 2,990 63% Off)
Offers on Neckbands
Now at 599 (Original price 1,299 54% Off)
Now at 599 (Original price 799 25% Off)
Now at 798 (Original price 1,299 25% Off)
Now at 349 (Original price 999 25% Off)
Offers on Home theatre and Soundbars
Now at 1,99,990 (Original price 2,39,900 17% Off)
Now at 68,990 (Original price 1,21,900 43% Off)
Now at 99,900
Now at 26,790 (Original price 34,990 43% Off)
Offers on Bluetooth Speakers
Now at 9,999 (Original price 14,999 33% Off)
Now at 2,799 (Original price 3,499 20% Off)
Now at 3,490 (Original price 4,990 30% Off)
Now at 10,999 (Original price 13,999 21% Off)
Now at 33,900 (Original price 39,900 21% Off)
Now at 25,999 (Original price 42,000 38% Off)
Starting at 19,999
Now at 28,999 (Original price 41,999 31% Off)
Now at 14,999 (Original price 25,999 42% Off)
Now at 12,999 (Original price 14,999 13% Off)
Now at 19,999 (Original price 28,999 31% Off)
Now at 73,990 (Original price 89,990 18% Off)
Now at 27,490 (Original price 54,500 50% Off)
Now at 2,499 (Original price 4,490 44% Off)
Now at 1,599 (Original price 4,100 61% Off)
Now at 7,899 (Original price 21,300 63% Off)
Wrapping up
Prime Day 2024 promises to be a spectacular event for tech enthusiasts, offering unbeatable deals and exclusive benefits for Prime members. With significant discounts on top electronics, easy payment options, and fast delivery, it's the perfect time to upgrade your gadgets. Don't miss out on these incredible offers—mark your calendars and get ready for a tech shopping spree!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How can I prepare for Prime Day?
To prepare for Prime Day, ensure you have an active Prime membership, make a wishlist of desired products, download the Amazon app for real-time deal notifications, and keep your payment information updated for a smooth checkout process.
Do I need an Amazon Prime membership to participate in Prime Day?
Yes, you need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the exclusive deals and discounts offered during Prime Day.
What is a no-cost EMI, and how can I avail of it?
A no-cost EMI allows you to pay for your purchase in monthly instalments without any additional interest. During Prime Day, you can avail of up to 24 months of no-cost EMI on select electronics by using eligible credit or debit cards.
Are there any additional benefits for Prime members during Prime Day?
Besides exclusive deals, Prime members enjoy benefits like free and fast delivery, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and more, making the membership valuable beyond just Prime Day.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change