This Campus Annie Casual Slip-On Pink Shoes will provide comfortable and gentle wear on your skin, featuring a comfy knitted vamp and a supporting design. Not only that, but the slip-on design ensures a flawless fit, making your feet remain secure and snug for a whole day. It can be worn with ease and makes your feet feel relaxed. The best part of this shoe is its anti-slip design on the outsole to give you a strong grip while wearing. The timeless design of this shoe will make you stand out in public and give you a sophisticated touch.

Key Features