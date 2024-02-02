What's Hot

Best Philips Air fryers in India (2024)

Find the best Philips Air fryers in India with our buying guide, ensuring crispy delights without compromising on health.

February 2, 2024

Our Top Picks

  • Best Overall: The Philips Digital XL Airfryer HD9280/90 stands as the best Philips air fryer, equipped with Wifi connectivity and a large 6.2-liter capacity, stands out as the top pick. With 5000 Series XL 6.2L, 2000W, and Rapid Air Technology, it combines innovation and efficiency for a superior cooking experience.

Best Budget: For those seeking value, the PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90 is the best budget option. With a 4.1-liter capacity, 1400W power, and essential features like Rapid Air Technology, it combines affordability with efficient air frying capabilities.

Air fryers have recently experienced a remarkable surge in popularity, revolutionising the way we approach cooking. This kitchen appliance has garnered attention for its ability to produce crispy and delicious results without the excessive use of oil, offering a healthier alternative to traditional frying methods. The underlying mechanism involves the circulation of hot air to create a desirable fried texture, all while requiring minimal oil or sometimes none at all. As consumers increasingly prioritise both health and sustainability, air fryers have emerged as a practical and popular choice in modern kitchens. 

Philips has established itself as a standout brand. Renowned for its commitment to quality and innovation, Philips has introduced a range of best air fryer models that excel in performance, design, and user-friendly features. In this buying guide, we will delve into the best Philips air fryers available in India, exploring their unique attributes and helping you make an informed decision for a delightful and healthier cooking experience.

Key factors to consider before buying a air fryer from philips 

  • Capacity: Determine the capacity you need based on your household size and cooking requirements. Philips offers various models with different basket sizes, so choose one that suits your needs.

  • Power and Wattage: Check the power and wattage of the air fryer. Higher wattage typically means faster cooking times, but it may also consume more energy. Consider your kitchen's electrical capacity and your preferences for cooking speed.

  • Settings and Presets: Evaluate the available cooking settings and presets. Philips air fryers often come with pre-programmed settings for popular dishes, making the cooking process more convenient. Ensure that the model you choose has the settings you desire.

  • Temperature Control: Look for an air fryer with precise temperature control. Different recipes may require varying temperatures, and having control over this aspect enhances the versatility of the appliance.

  • Additional Features: Explore any additional features that the air fryer may offer. Some models come with features like grill racks, skewers, or baking pans, expanding the range of dishes you can prepare.

  • Build Quality and Design: Assess the build quality and design of the air fryer. Durable materials contribute to a longer lifespan, and a well-designed appliance can enhance both functionality and aesthetics in your kitchen.

  • Size and Storage: Ensure that the air fryer fits well into your kitchen space. Consider the dimensions and storage options, especially if you have limited countertop space.

Here's a list of best Philips air fryers in India along with their price

  1. PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 with Touch Panel

Equipped with a convenient touch panel, Philips Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 revolutionises your cooking experience. With a generous 4.1-liter capacity and cutting-edge Rapid Air Technology, it delivers irresistibly crispy results using up to 90% less fat. This versatile appliance functions as a fryer, baker, griller, roaster, and reheater, expanding your culinary possibilities. The user-friendly touch screen offers 7 presets and a Keep Warm function, simplifying meal preparation. Its auto-shut off feature ensures safety, while the extra-long cord enhances kitchen placement flexibility. Easy-to-clean and dishwasher-safe, this air fryer opens doors to diverse recipes, from aloo tikkis to chocolate cakes. Enhance your cooking with Philips—the trusted No.1 air fryer brand in India. Ideal for gifting on special occasions.

Specifications:

  • Price: 8,998 (MRP 11,995 25% Off)

  • Model: HD9252/90

  • Capacity: 4.1 litres

  • Power: 1400W

  • Dimensions: 33.8D x 33.8W x 35.5H cm

  • Material: Plastic

  • Special Feature: Touch panel with 7 presets

  • Technology: Rapid Air, unique starfish design pan

  • Safety: Auto-shut off when basket removed

ProsCons
Compact designPerformance could be better
User friendly controls
Flavours are intact and more tasty
Little amount of oil consumption
A good healthy alternative
Easy to clean and maintain

User’s Review: I used to fry chicken in the Airfryer. The fried chicken tasted better than that from a commercial restaurant. A few drops of oil only used to lace the chicken pieces and wow...I am very happy with the result.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its stellar performance, backed by over 34,000 Amazon ratings with an impressive 4.1-star average, reflecting widespread user satisfaction.

2. PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90

Indulge in guilt-free culinary delights with the Philips Air Fryer HD9200/90. Boasting a spacious 4.1-liter capacity and powerful 1400W, this black beauty uses Rapid Air Technology to achieve crispy perfection with up to 90% less fat. The innovative starfish design pan ensures even frying without the need for flipping. Whether you're frying, baking, grilling, roasting, or reheating, this air fryer's got you covered. With a wide temperature range (80°C to 200°C) and a 60-minute timer with auto-off, precision is at your fingertips. Explore diverse recipes hassle-free, and with the NutriU app and you get access to a world of culinary possibilities. 

Specifications:

  • Price: 7,299 (MRP 9,995 27% Off)

  • Model: HD9200/90

  • Capacity: 4.1 liters

  • Power: 1400W

  • Dimensions: 35.5D x 35.5W x 33.8H cm

  • Material: Black Plastic

  • Temperature Range: 80°C to 200°C

  • Timer: 60 minutes with auto-off

ProsCons
Delivers perfectly crispy and flavorful dishesDifficult to clean
Efficient roasting and browning effect
Really convenient and easy to use
Helps to reduce the oily content
Impressive durability and solidity
Excellent performance

User’s Review: Wonderful product with great and thoughtful design. Used it to make some chicken barbecue and tikkas. Got great results. Doesn't burn the meat and has flexibility to make various dishes. Highly recommend this air fryer  ahead of any other brand. Value for money.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient Rapid Air Technology, extensive temperature control, and the vote of confidence with 65% 5-star ratings on Amazon.

3. PHILIPS Digital XL Airfryer HD9280/90 (Wifi enabled)

Experience guilt-free indulgence with the Philips Digital XL Airfryer HD9280/90. As India's No.1 Airfryer brand, it boasts a capacious 6.2-liter capacity and cutting-edge Rapid Air Technology, delivering the perfect crunch with 90% less oil. Elevate your cooking with the convenience of Wifi connectivity, allowing you to select, set, and monitor your culinary creations remotely using the NutriU app. This smart appliance goes beyond frying – bake, grill, roast, and reheat effortlessly. The one-touch digital panel with 7 preset functions and a Keep Warm feature simplifies your cooking journey. Explore 200+ recipes with the NutriU app, and enjoy the peace of mind with a two-year warranty. Effortless, connected, and delicious.

Specifications:

  • Price: 12,399 (MRP 17,995 31% Off)

  • Model: HD9280/90

  • Capacity: 6.2 litres

  • Technology: Rapid Air Technology

  • Connectivity: Wifi-enabled

  • Panel: Digital Touch Panel

  • Functions: 7 preset cooking functions

  • Warranty: 2-year warranty

ProsCons
Crispier and healthier snacksExpensive
Excellent quality and finish
Simple and easy to operate
Performance is top notch
Effortless to use
Little to no oil usage
Helps to stay healthy

User’s Review: The product is simple and user friendly. Also it is economical and time saving. The best part is, it is microwave free. It has a larger and more vibrant display with state-of-the-art design. The shape is compact and sober. I have been using Philips Air Fryer earlier for the last 7-8 years but this new model is far better than the earlier models I have used. Thank you Amazon and Philips for this great product.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its spacious 6.2-liter capacity, cutting-edge technology, and user-friendly features, reflected in its impressive 4.1-star rating on Amazon.

4. PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9216/43

Experience cooking innovation with the Philips Air Fryer HD9216/43 in a sleek grey finish. This 4.1-liter wonder, using Rapid Air Technology, lets you grill, bake, and roast your favorite dishes with a remarkable 90% less fat. The manual control feature, including a 30-minute timer and adjustable temperature up to 200°C, gives you precise culinary control. The integrated timer ensures a "ready" sound indicator, delivering perfectly cooked meals. Embrace healthy frying as Rapid Air circulates hot air, requiring minimal oil. The starfish design ensures even cooking, creating crispy delights. Elevate your cooking effortlessly with this versatile, easy-to-manoeuver air fryer – a kitchen essential for delightful, guilt-free meals.

Specifications:

  • Price: 7,690 (MRP 9,995 23% Off)

  • Model: HD9216/43

  • Power: 1425W

  • Capacity: 4.1L

  • Technology: Rapid Air

  • Timer: 30 mins auto-off

  • Temperature: Up to 200°C

  • Colour: Grey

ProsCons
Excellent performanceLimited capacity for larger families
Manual time and temperature control
User friendly
Taste is as good as fried dishes
Unique bottom pan design
Easy-to-operate
Sleek grey finish adds aesthetic appeal

User’s Review:  I tried frying chicken and applied no oil. The chicken got cooked in its own fat and also released excess fat. This gets collected in the bottom pan. The chicken was cooked evenly with a crunchy crust and soft inners. The bones were also cooked. I took the marinated chicken directly from the freezer and cooked it. This airfryer from philips thaws and cooks the chicken thoroughly. All my tandoor needs are fulfilled.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for excellent performance, versatile cooking options, and the health-conscious Rapid Air Technology, making every meal delightful and guilt-free.

5. PHILIPS HD9270/70

Transform your cooking experience with the Philips HD9270/70 6.2L Digital Air Fryer, a powerful 2000W appliance in sleek black. This kitchen marvel boasts a large 6.2-liter capacity, ensuring you can prepare ample servings for family and friends. With Fry, Defrost, Roast, Grill, and Bake functions, it caters to diverse culinary needs. The digital soft-touch controls and LED display provide user-friendly operation, while the 360-degree even cooking and detachable basket enhance convenience. The NutriU App integration opens up a world of recipes tailored to your preferences. Enjoy crispy, flavorful meals with up to 90% less fat, thanks to the innovative Rapid Air Technology. Upgrade your kitchen with this affordable, family-friendly air fryer – a must for healthy living.

Specifications:

  • Price: 13,990 (MRP 16,990 18% Off)

  • Model: HD9270/70

  • Power: 2000W

  • Capacity: 6.2L

  • Functions: Fry, Defrost, Roast, Grill, Bake

  • Controls: Digital Soft Touch

  • Display: LED

  • Preset Menus: 7

  • Size: Big XL - 40.2D x 31.4W x 30.6H cm

ProsCons
360-degree even cookingBulky size may require more space
Easy-to-use digital soft-touch controls
Performance is exceptional
Large 6.2L capacity
Provides healthier cooking alternative
Fast, Efficient and reliable

User’s Review:  Throw away your microwave, with Phillips air fryer you won’t need a microwave or a griller. So far I have tried roasting eggplant for baingan bharta, pumpkin for soup, bread rolls, pakoras, etc. works like a charm! If you are into healthy cooking, this product is for you.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for outstanding performance and versatility with a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, reflecting high customer satisfaction.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What can I cook in an air fryer?

  • Air fryers are versatile and can cook a variety of dishes, including fries, chicken, vegetables, and even desserts.

Can I use aluminium foil in the air fryer?

  • Yes, you can use aluminium foil in the air fryer, but ensure proper ventilation to maintain efficient air circulation.

Can I cook frozen food in an air fryer?

  • Absolutely, air fryers excel at cooking frozen food. No need for thawing; simply adjust the cooking time as needed.

Do air fryers make a lot of noise?

  • Air fryers generally produce minimal noise, making them quieter than traditional deep fryers or ovens.

How long does it take to preheat an air fryer?

  • Air fryers have quick preheating times, typically taking only a few minutes to reach the desired cooking temperature.

Are air fryers energy-efficient?

  • Yes, air fryers are generally more energy-efficient than traditional ovens, making them a cost-effective cooking appliance.

In Conclusion 

Philips air fryers stand out for their efficiency and health-conscious approach. Offering a range of sizes and advanced technologies like Rapid Air, these air fryers redefine cooking by delivering crispy results with minimal oil. 

Enhance your cooking effortlessly with Philips air fryers—an investment that adds simplicity and flavour to your daily meals. Ready to transform your kitchen? Embrace healthier cooking today with Philips.

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

