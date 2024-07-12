Best of Amazon Prime Day 2024: 50+ Early Deals with Discounts Up to 70%

What's Hot

Like us, I know you're eagerly awaiting the incredible savings that Amazon Prime Day 2024 promises to bring. With the big event less than a week away, the anticipation is palpable. 

But here's some exciting news: you don't have to wait until Prime Day itself to start enjoying fantastic discounts. Amazon has already begun rolling out early Prime Day deals across all categories, including home, tech, fashion, and more.

To help you get a head start on your shopping spree, we've taken a deep dive into Amazon's bustling sale section and handpicked some of the best deals available right now. 

Be it if you're in the market for Apple AirPods, JBL noise cancelling earbuds, Amazon devices or other top-rated products, you'll find impressive discounts — some as high as 70% off! These early deals are a perfect opportunity to snag high-quality items at a fraction of the price.

If you’re not yet an Amazon Prime member, now is the perfect time to sign up. With Prime, you not only gain access to these incredible deals but also enjoy a host of other benefits. 

So why wait? Start browsing these early deals now and secure the best prices on your favourite items. With Amazon Prime Day 2024 just around the corner, there's no better time to start saving big. 

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual shopping event exclusively for Amazon Prime members, offering significant discounts across various categories, including electronics, home goods, fashion, and more. Launched in 2015 to celebrate Amazon's 20th anniversary, Prime Day has grown into a highly anticipated event with thousands of deals. It typically spans two days and includes flash sales, early bird specials, and discounts on top brands.

Here are the key dates for Amazon Prime Day 2024 in the USA:

  • Prime Day Dates: July 16-17, 2024

  • Early Access Deals: Have already started to roll out across a variety of categories..

Best Overall Early Prime Day deals to Shop Now 


The best price drops we've seen are for top brands like Apple, De'Longhi, Coach, Bissell, Shark, Philips, and more, making Prime Day 2024 an all-encompassing shopping extravaganza.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds: Now $127.71, (Original price $169 24% Off)

De'Longhi Magnifica Start Espresso & Coffee Machine: Now $549.95 (Original price $999.95 45% Off)

Coach Womens Polished Pebble Leather Day Tote: Now $174.62 (Original price $295 40% Off)

LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home: Now $237.49 (Original price $299.99  21% Off)

Dyson Airstrait™ Straightener: Now $399 (Original price $499.99  20% Off)

iRobot Roomba Vac Essential Robot Vacuum (Q011): Now $189.59 (Original price $249.99 24% Off)

Ninja NC301 CREAMi Ice Cream Maker: Now $198.99 (original price $299.99 13% Off)

TMY Mini Projector: Now $65.57 (Original price $99.99 34% Off)

The Drop Women's Frida Relaxed-Fit Jeans: Now $41.93 (Original Price $59.90 30% Off)

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals for on Home Products 

Bedsure Cooling Cotton Waffle Queen Size Blanket: Now $31.43, (Original price $55.24 43% Off)

Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: Now $149.99 (Original price $259.99 42% Off)

American Soft Linen Luxury 6 Piece Towel Set: Now $32.99 (Original price $47.00 59% Off)

Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 Black: Now $122.96 (Original price $199 39% Off)

BLUEAIR Air Purifiers for Large Home Room: Now $290.44 (Original price $349.99 39% Off)

Topcee Weighted Blanket (20lbs 60"x80" Queen Size): Now $54.99 (Original price $79.99 31% Off)

Goodpick Extra Large Wicker Storage Basket: Now $18.69 (Original price $21.99 15% Off)

You can find amazing deals on popular home essentials, including the BISSELL Little Green Cordless Portable Deep Cleaner, now available for just $139.99. Another favourite, the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, has garnered around 50,000 purchases last month thanks to their outstanding quality, and they come with a 20% off coupon. Additionally, the ELEMUSE Dual Layer 3-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper, featuring cooling gel memory foam, is priced at $199 with a 20% discount off its original price. Be sure to check these out!

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Kitchen appliances and essential Products

Some of the biggest names in kitchen brands have eagerly joined this highly anticipated event at the retail giant. Brands like KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Ninja, and more are offering exciting deals. For instance, the IRON °FLASK Sports Water Bottle with 3 Straw Lids, a top choice on Amazon with a stellar 4.7-star rating from over 1,140,000 reviewers, is now priced at just $21.21, a 29% discount from its original price. 

Meanwhile, the KitchenAid KSMPSA Pasta Roller Attachment is a must-have for any kitchen looking to elevate pasta dishes with homemade freshness. Additionally, this Multifunctional Vegetable Chopper, equipped with 8 blade attachments, simplifies meal preparation tasks effortlessly. 

COSORI Air Fryer 9-in-1: Now $85.49, (Original price $199.99 29% Off)

Cuisinart Coffee Maker: Now $79.99, (Original price $99.95 20% Off)

Ninja BC151PR Blast Portable Blender: Now $49.99, (Original price $59.99 17% Off)

PHILIPS 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine: Now $549.99, (Original price $723.31 24% Off)

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker: Now $74.95, (Original price $99.99 25% Off)

Farberware Countertop Microwave 1000 Watts: Now $89.99, (Original 

price $129.99 31% Off)

Ninja C39800 Foodi NeverStick Premium 12-Piece Cookware Set: Now $269.99, (Original price $399.99 33% Off)

Rubbermaid Brilliance BPA Free Food Storage Containers with Lids: Now $33.99, (Original price $39.99 15% Off)

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals for on Electronics


Ring Video Doorbell: Now $49.99 (Original price $99.99 50% Off)

Saneen Digital Camera for Photography: Now $135.99 (Original price $159.99 15% Off)

Echo Spot Bundle: Now $74.98 (Original price $109.98 32% Off)

Soundcore by Anker Life P2 Mini True Wireless Earbuds: Now $23.90 (Original price $39.99 40% Off)

Projector with WIFI and Bluetooth: Now $129.99 (Original price $599.99 78% Off)

Lecran Digital Camera: Now $39.99 (Original price $69.99 78% Off)

Koonie 10000mAh Clip on Fan Rechargeable: Now $35.99 (Original price $39.99 10% Off)

Brother MFC-J1010DW Wireless Color Inkjet All-in-One Printer: Now $69.99 (Original price $99.99 10% Off)

Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV: Now $419.99 (Original price $599.99 30% Off)

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 6 44mm LTE Smartwatch: Now $256.57 (Original price $379.99 32% Off)

Early Amazon Prime Day Deals for on Beauty and Fashion 


The fashion game on Amazon is always top-notch, and Prime Day is no exception. You can snag these Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans for just $39, making them an unbeatable deal. For those who prioritize comfort and style, the PRETTYGARDEN Women's Short Sleeve Pullover Tops and Wide Leg Pants Lounge Set is a dream come true. Additionally, the Straw Beach Bags for Women, a woven beach tote made of high-quality, eco-friendly straw, is an adorable must-have for all bohemian lovers, especially in its charming green colour.

THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets: Now $22.99 (Original price $29.99 23% Off)

MANSPOT Manscape Groin & Body Hair Trimmer for Men: Now $31.98 (Original price $49.99 36% Off)

Nicebay® Hair Straightener Flat Iron: Now $39.99 (Original price $139.99 36% Off)

Swarovski Millenia Crystal Jewelry Earring Collection: Now $80.82 (Original price $129.99 37% Off)

Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 5000:  Now $59.96 (Original price $99.96 40% Off)

Vitamin C Face Mask with Kaolin Clay and Turmeric: Now $9.49 (Original price $14.99 37% Off)

Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage: Now $185.56 (Original price $409.98 55% Off) 

CeraVe Hydrating Sheer Sunscreen SPF 30: Now $11.99 (Original price $17.99 33% Off) 

AUTOMET Women Wide Leg Dress Pants: Now $27.99 (Original price $35.99 22% Off) 

ANRABESS Women Summer Casual Dressy Sleeveless Jumpsuits: Now $33.99 (Original price $39.99 15% Off) 

Abboos Womens Slip On Sneakers: Now $32.29 (Original price $37.99 15% Off) 

NORTIV 8 Men's Military Tactical Work Boots: Now $39.14 (Original price $43.49 10% Off) 

J.VER Men's Short Sleeve Dress Shirt: Now $19.99 (Original price $23.99 17% Off) 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)


Do I need to be an Amazon Prime member to participate in Prime Day?

  • Yes, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. Amazon Prime membership offers various benefits, including free two-day shipping, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and more. If you're not a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to access Prime Day deals and explore other membership benefits.

How can I find the best deals on Prime Day?

To find the best deals on Prime Day:

  • Create a Wishlist: Add items you're interested in to your Amazon wishlist to receive notifications if they go on sale.

  • Set Alerts: Use the Amazon app to set deal alerts for specific products or categories.

  • Check Early Deals: Monitor early Prime Day deals in the days leading up to the main event.

  • Use Price Trackers: Tools like CamelCamelCamel or Keepa can help you track price history and ensure you're getting the best deal.

What payment methods are accepted during Prime Day?

  • Amazon accepts various payment methods, including credit and debit cards (Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover), Amazon Store Card, Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card, gift cards, and more. Some deals may also offer additional discounts when using specific payment methods or Amazon gift cards.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

  • Amazon Prime Day 2024 in the USA is scheduled for July 15-16, 2024. The event will start at 12:00 AM PDT on July 15 and run through 11:59 PM PDT on July 16. During this time, Prime members can access a wide array of deals and discounts.

Can I return items bought on Prime Day?

  • Yes, items purchased on Prime Day can typically be returned according to Amazon’s standard return policy. Ensure you review the return policy for specific items, as some might have different return conditions. Amazon offers easy returns and free return shipping for many items.

Wrapping up 

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is shaping up to be an extraordinary shopping event with unbeatable deals on top brands across all categories. Whether you're eyeing the latest tech gadgets, home essentials, fashion items, or exclusive Amazon products, this year's Prime Day offers something for everyone. With early deals already live, it's the perfect time to prepare, subscribe to Amazon Prime, and start saving big. By following our detailed guide, you can maximise your savings, find the best deals, and enjoy a seamless shopping experience. Happy shopping!


Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

