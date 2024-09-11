Introducing a soft, comfortable, stylish baby shoe for your adorable child. This baby bootie from Superminis features an anti-slip and wear-resistant silicone grip soft sole to keep your baby from slipping or falling while learning to take its first steps.

They are made of high-quality velvet and adorned with wooden buttons for added attractiveness. This newborn shoe is perfect for your baby, offering a contemporary, refined design and exceptional comfort.

Key Features