Best Men's Silver Bracelets for a Sophisticated Look

Created with a high polish curb design, Parnika brings you a men's silver bracelet made in 92.5 sterling silver. The bracelet is ideal to be worn to various occasions with attire that suits you, as it has a simple yet sophisticated design and finish. With a standard size of 21 cm, this bracelet is perfect for men and boys and always complements your personality. The bracelet is nickel and lead-free and non-allergic to all skin types. Find the right fit for you from the various thicknesses provided.

Pure 92.5% Sterling silver metal type for sturdiness and long-lasting looks

High Polish lustrous silver finish

It is ideal for gifting men and boys

Lobster claw clasp type for enhanced security

CaIt cane used regularly

Curb chain for a sophisticated touch