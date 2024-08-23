What's Hot

Best Haircare Products for Curly Hair

Discover the best hair care products for curly hair. Let’s explore tips and product recommendations for maintaining and enhancing your natural curls.

Curly hair needs special treatment to preserve its natural texture and avoid breakage. The right products can enhance your curls, tame frizz, and promote healthy and strong hair. In this review, we give expert tips on the best curl care products that buyers vouch for, and dig deeper into the science of hair damage and repair.

Expert Recommendations for Optimal Hair Care of Curly Hair

Biotique Mountain Ebony Vitalizing Serum

Biotique Mountain Ebony Vitalizing Serum has been purportedly created to stimulate and revitalise the scalp, promoting hair growth. This fluid serum is a mixture of real extracts from mountain ebony, long pepper, and euphorbia trees, all acting together to revitalise the scalp and enhance blood flow. It helps decrease hair loss and breakage, making it perfect for maintaining strong, healthy curls.

Key Features:

  • Stimulates scalp and improves blood circulation

  • Reduces hair fall and breakage

  • Enriched with natural extracts for healthy hair

Biotique Mountain Ebony Vitalizing Serum Photo: Myntra
L'Oreal Paris Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo

L’Oreal Paris Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo contains ingredients that make hair stronger and less prone to breaking. With Arginine Essence infused within it, this shampoo supplies your scalp and follicles with nutrients needed to strengthen the roots of your hair. 

Key Features:

  • Strengthens hair and reduces breakage

  • Nourishes scalp and hair follicles

  • Ideal for hair that is prone to breakage and hair fall

L'Oreal Paris Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo Photo: Myntra
Wella Professionals Fusion Intense Repair Shampoo

Wella Professionals Fusion Intense Repair Shampoo has been specially formulated to repair damaged hair from mechanical damage caused by breakages. It turns curly hair into silky softness and gives manageability. 

Key Features:

  • Repairs hair from damage caused by styling tools 

  • It contains silk amino acids and micronised lipids

  • Leaves hair soft, smooth, and manageable

Wella Professionals Fusion Intense Repair Shampoo Photo: Myntra
Schwarzkopf Professional Bonacure Moisture Spray Conditioner

Schwarzkopf Professional Bonacure Moisture Spray Conditioner is a lightweight conditioner that can be left on your strands to moisturise even with curly ones. For instance, hyaluronic acid has been mixed in these spray conditioners so as not only to retain moisture but also to avoid dryness. 

Key Features:

  • It provides intense hydration and retains moisture 

  • Enriched with hyaluronic acid

  • Detangles hair and reduces frizz

Schwarzkopf Professional Bonacure Moisture Spray Conditioner Photo: Myntra
St.Botanica Moroccan Argan Hair Mask

St.Botanica Moroccan Argan Hair Mask is a deep conditioning treatment for nourishing frizzy hair back to life. Moroccan argan oil is infused into this product, which helps to re-moisturise dried-out frizzy curls. It also incorporates natural oils & botanical extracts that minimise brittleness while benefiting overall hair health. 

Key Features:

  • Deep conditioning treatment for curly hair

  • Infused with Moroccan argan oil

  • Restores moisture and shine and reduces breakage

St.Botanica Moroccan Argan Hair Mask Photo: Myntra
The Science Behind Hair Damage and Repair

Among other things, these include environmental effects, heat styling, chemical treatments and the damage caused by styling tools. Understanding the science behind hair damage and repair will enable you to make the right choices regarding hair care products that will keep your curls healthy and vibrant.

Environmental Exposure: 

It is often said that curly hair is much more prone to environmental damage, such as UV light, pollution and harsh climatic conditions. Such elements can impact hair's natural moisture, causing dryness, brittleness, and frizzing. You may use anti-pollution or UV protection products to insulate your hair from such negative impacts.

Heat Styling: 

Habitual use of heat styling tools, including blow dryers, curling irons, or flat irons, weakens our hair's protein structure, breaking it and resulting in split ends. To reduce heat damage, always apply heat protectant spray before styling, plus minimise the use of high-heat tools

Chemical Treatments: 

Chemical treatments for instant colouring, perming or relaxing can change the originality of the hair, thus weakening it or damaging it completely. In this case, the treatment breaks down protein bonds, thus making them more vulnerable to breakages.

Mechanical Stress: 

Brushing out tangles and combing out tight hairstyles physically injures hair strands. Curly hair is especially prone to being brittle when handled roughly. Wide-toothed combs or fingers should gently detangle curls and avoid tight associations that may pull at strands.

Moisture and Protein Balance: 

Maintaining a proper balance between moisture and proteins is critical for healthy, resilient curls. At the same time, moisturisers help keep hairs hydrated, and softer proteins offer structural support, making them stronger by combining moisturising and protein-rich products in your hair care routine to address the distinct needs of your curls.

With the right combination of care and products, it is possible to flaunt your curls with sprint and confidence. So, go ahead pamper yourself and let those waves wave!

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is contributed by indixital and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Outlook; and Outlook claims no responsibility for the content of this article.

