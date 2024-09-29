Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells can give you more power and strength during your strength training sessions, especially as you gear up for the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale. These multi-use hand-held weights are equivalent to 15 sets of weights and can be adjusted from 5 to 52.5 lbs. The convenient dial system enables fast and straightforward weight changes between exercises. Their space-saving design has made them ideal for home gyms, eliminating the need for many dumbbell sets. Apart from the metal plates being wrapped with protective material, the design ensures the equipment is quiet and does not damage the floor. These sets of weights are made with different constructors in mind, allowing you to perform various fitness workouts and exercise types at home, making your home gym the finest facility available.

Key Highlights: