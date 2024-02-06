Best dishwashers in India under 30000 (2024)

Our Top Picks
Much like how washing machines have seamlessly integrated into our lives, dishwashers are steadily finding their place, transforming the way we handle kitchen chores. The hustle of daily life often leaves us yearning for time-saving solutions, and dishwashers offer precisely that by efficiently tackling the time-consuming task of utensil cleaning.
While major brands such as Bosch, LG, and IFB showcase impressive dishwasher models, the associated budget often places them in the higher range. However, the good news is that renowned players like Faber and Whirlpool have recognized the growing demand for cost-effective yet high-performing dishwashers. These brands have stepped into the arena, presenting a range of dishwashers under 30000 INR, catering to the mid-range budget segment.
In this dynamic market, we understand the importance of making an informed decision. Hence, we've curated a comprehensive list of some of the best dishwasher models under 30000, ensuring you find the perfect blend of performance and affordability for your kitchen needs.
Key factors to consider before buying a dishwasher under 30000
Capacity: Ensure the dishwasher's capacity aligns with your household needs. Consider the number of family members and daily dishwashing requirements.
Size and Fit: Measure the available space in your kitchen to ensure the dishwasher fits seamlessly. Consider built-in or freestanding options based on your kitchen layout.
Washing Programs: Evaluate the variety of washing programs offered. Look for models with diverse settings to accommodate different types of utensils and levels of soiling.
Energy Efficiency: Opt for a dishwasher with a high energy efficiency rating to reduce long-term operating costs and minimise environmental impact.
Water Consumption: Consider models with lower water consumption to reduce your environmental impact and conserve resources. Efficient water usage is crucial for both environmental reasons and cost-effectiveness.
Noise Levels: Check the noise levels of the dishwasher, especially if your kitchen is near living spaces. Look for models with lower decibel ratings for a quieter operation.
Build Quality: Assess the build quality of the dishwasher, including the materials used for the interior and exterior. Stainless steel interiors are durable and resist stains, ensuring longevity.
Drying Mechanism: Look for dishwashers with effective drying mechanisms, such as built-in fans or condensation drying. This ensures that your dishes are not only cleaned but also thoroughly dried, ready for use.
Here's a list of best dishwashers in India under 30000 along with each models price point
How we picked them for you when curating the list
User-Friendly Features: We scoured through various models to ensure that each dishwasher selected boasts user-friendly features such as intuitive control panels, convenient loading mechanisms, and additional functionalities like delayed start and child lock for enhanced usability.
Reviews and Ratings: Our selection process involved thorough analysis of customer reviews and expert ratings to gauge the performance, reliability, and overall user satisfaction of each dishwasher model. This ensured that only the top-rated and highly recommended options made it to our list.
Brand Credibility: We prioritised dishwashers from reputable brands known for their reliability, durability, and excellent customer support. Brands with a strong reputation in the industry were given preference, ensuring that you receive a quality product backed by trusted service.
Value for Money: Each dishwasher selected offers exceptional value for money by providing a perfect balance of performance, features, and affordability. We meticulously evaluated the price-to-performance ratio to ensure that you get the most bang for your buck.
Product Analysis: We conducted in-depth product analysis, scrutinizing the specifications, build quality, technology, and overall performance of each dishwasher. This rigorous analysis enabled us to handpick the best options that meet your specific needs and preferences.
The Voltas Beko 14 Place Settings Dishwasher can be a smart addition to your kitchen offering superior washing and drying performance. With 5 wash programs including Intensive 70°C and Quick & Shine, it efficiently cleans heavily soiled crockery and glassware. Equipped with Pro Smart Inverter technology and two spray levels, it ensures thorough cleaning for all your utensils. The ECO mode reduces water and electricity consumption, delivering optimum wash results while being environmentally friendly. Its compact design and adjustable mug shelf make it suitable for households with 4-6 members. Experience convenience and efficiency with the Voltas Beko Dishwasher, backed by comprehensive warranty for peace of mind.
Specifications:
Price: 28,990 (
MRP 39,99028% Off)
Brand: Voltas
Capacity: 14 place settings
Programs: 5 wash programs
Water Consumption: 11.5 liters
Dimensions: 59.5D x 60W x 85H cm
Technology: Pro Smart Inverter
Special Features: Inbuilt heater, Quick & Dry cycle
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to adjust and use
|Service could be improved
|Saves water and energy
|Manual operation may require learning curve
|Suitable for large households
|Quick wash cycle available
|Excellent cleaning performance
|Compact design fits any kitchen
User’s Review: Very very excellent product, every family must have this tata belo. Excellent built in quality, amazing looking. Installation service is literally amazing. I got an installation call before receiving the product, & got installed on the same day of delivery. It uses very less water, saves a lot of water.
Why it's worth buying: This dishwasher offers superior performance and time-saving convenience, making it a worthwhile investment for any household.
The Whirlpool 14 Place Settings PowerClean Technology Dishwasher is an innovative solution for effortless dishwashing. With its spacious design and compact footprint, this freestanding dishwasher is perfect for families of up to 6 members. Featuring 8 wash programs and Powerclean Pro technology, it ensures impeccable cleaning results while saving time and water. The intelligent 6th sense technology optimises performance, while the ultra-quiet operation lets you enjoy peaceful moments. Crafted with superior European craftsmanship, this dishwasher delivers efficient A++ energy class performance. With flexible loading options and a delay feature, it offers convenience and versatility for every kitchen. Upgrade your dishwashing experience with Whirlpool Dishwasher today.
Specifications:
Price: 27,490 (
MRP 42,00035% Off)
Brand: Whirlpool
Capacity: 14 Place Settings
Wash Programs: 8 options
Noise Level: 44dB
PowerClean Technology
Energy Efficiency: A++ rating
Dimensions: 60 x 60 x 85 cm (DxWxH)
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficient cleaning performance
|It may leave soap stains
|Flexible loading options
|Some wash program malfunctions
|Compact design fits small kitchens well
|User-friendly interface
|Low power consumption
User’s Review: Whirlpool did have all our three requirements and was priced around 30k - 35k online. A 10k difference. What we loved about the Whirlpool dishwasher was that it had a power clean function. This lets you wash really dirty vessels like the oily kadai and the crusted pan by providing extra spray points at the rear. Also at 44db this is quieter than the other machines in the market. We could barely hear it running other than quiet water sounds.
Why it's worth buying: With an impressive 51% of Amazon users awarding it a stellar 5-star rating, this dishwasher's efficient cleaning and ultra-quiet performance make it a worthwhile investment for any kitchen.
The Faber Table Top 8 Place Setting Dishwasher, a versatile solution for efficient dishwashing in Indian kitchens. With its adjustable shelves and 6 wash programs, including an eco-friendly option, it tackles all kinds of utensils, from stainless steel to ceramic, effectively. The dishwasher's water-saving design consumes just 8 litres per cycle, significantly less than manual washing. Equipped with a delay start feature, it offers convenience by operating according to your schedule. Designed for Indian cooking, it effortlessly removes tough stains and ensures hygienic cleaning with water heated up to 69°C. Enhance your utensil cleaning chore easily with Faber Dishwasher and enjoy spotless, germ-free dishes effortlessly.
Specifications:
Price: 27,490 (
MRP 29,9908% Off)
Brand: Faber
Capacity: 8 Place Settings
Wash Programs: 6 options available
Water Consumption: 8 litres per cycle
Warranty: 2 years comprehensive, 5 years on inner cavity
Dimensions: 50D x 55W x 60H cm
Water consumption: 8 litres per cycle
Color: Black
|Pros
|Cons
|Provides effective cleaning for tough stains
|Leaves residue in the dispenser
|Energy-efficient and water-saving design
|Limited capacity for larger families
|Adjustable shelves for large utensils
|Convenient delay start feature
|Hygienic cleaning results
|Sleek and stylish appearance
User’s Review: This mini dishwasher is an excellent option for a kitchen with space restrictions. It easily sits on the countertop. Ive been using this for the last 2 months & the quality and outcome is as good as a full size dishwasher. It also accommodates utensils for more than sufficient for a family of 3. The vessels come out sparkling clean and dry. Faber did the installation too as soon the dishwasher arrived and their customer care is very efficient and easily approachable. I would definitely recommend buying this as it saves a lot of time, space, effort & water. Thank you Faber.
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, this Dishwasher from Faber offers effective cleaning and convenient features, making it a worthy investment for hassle-free dishwashing.
The Godrej Eon Dishwasher is a compact countertop solution that is perfect for smaller families and Indian kitchens. With its 8 place setting capacity and 7 wash programs, including Intensive 70°C and Eco Wash, it ensures thorough cleaning and germ-free dishes. The in-built heater and anti-bacterial filter add to its hygiene features, while the delay start option offers convenience. Designed for ease of use, it boasts smart sensors, a digital display, and silent wash operation. Its compact size and A+ energy rating make it both space-saving and eco-friendly. Buy this high performing Godrej Eon Dishwasher today and enjoy spotless dishes effortlessly.
Specifications:
Price: 19,990 (
MRP 27,49027% Off)
Brand: Godrej
Capacity: 8 place settings
Wash Programs: 7 options
Dimensions: 52.4D x 55W x 59.5H cm
Special Features: In-built heater, anti-bacterial filter
Noise Level: 49 dB
Energy Rating: A+
Warranty: 2 years comprehensive
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to operate and maintain
|May require frequent loading for heavy usage
|Compact design fits small kitchens
|Power consumption is low
|Silent operation for convenience
|Built-in heater ensures hygienic wash
|Effective intensive cleaning
|Highly affordable option
User’s Review: I am satisfied immensely with its cleaning efficiency. It can take soiled utensils and crockery too. The end result is a sparkling vessel. I saw the same with a stainless steel tea strainer. Microwavable plastic that can sustain a 70°C can also be cleaned. Godrej which makes the Kaveri aero jet engine is definitely competent to make a simple dishwasher. Be Indian and buy Indian whenever possible.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its compact design, efficient cleaning, and advanced features making it perfect for smaller Indian families for effortless cleaning.
The Voltas Beko 8 Place Settings Table Top Dishwasher is a must-have for every modern home. With 6 versatile wash programs including Intensive, Eco, and Glassware, it caters to all your dishwashing needs. Its compact size fits seamlessly into any kitchen, maximising space efficiency. The Intensive 70°C program ensures superior cleaning for heavily soiled utensils, while the Eco program saves water and electricity. Equipped with a touch panel for easy operation, this dishwasher offers convenience and efficiency. With its sleek design and powerful performance, it's the perfect addition to your modern kitchen setup. Experience hassle-free dishwashing with Voltas Beko.
Specifications:
Price: 22,810 (
MRP 26,99015% Off)
Brand: Voltas
Capacity: 8 Place Settings
Programs: 6 Wash Programs
Dimensions: 50D x 55W x 59.5H cm
Special Features: Touch Panel, Compact
Water Consumption: 8 liters per cycle
Warranty: 2 years comprehensive, 5 years motor
|Pros
|Cons
|Eco mode saves water and energy
|Water pressure can get low at times
|Durable and robots quality
|Performance could be improved
|Fits in most of indian kitchens
|Space inside is sufficient
|Excellent cleaning results
|Touch panel for easy operation
User’s Review: During lock down, we stopped all the maids and started doing all the household work by ourselves while doing work from home. Very soon we lost enthusiasm and that again triggered us to think about the dishwasher. Meanwhile, I saw this compact table top dishwasher with really good reviews. Its footprint is really smaller than any other big dishwasher. Finally we purchased Voltas Beko and everyone at home was so happy to see the results after its first wash. It was really a big relief to everyone and time saving as well.
Why it's worth buying: With over 4000 ratings on Amazon and an impressive 3.9-star rating, this dishwasher proves its worth with efficient cleaning and user satisfaction, making it a reliable choice for modern kitchens.
The Faber 12 Place Settings Freestanding Dishwasher offers a convenient solution for efficient dishwashing for Indian kitchens. With its spacious capacity and 6 wash programs, including an intensive option, it effortlessly tackles tough stains and ensures thorough cleaning for your dishes. The height-adjustable upper rack and foldable racks offer flexibility for accommodating various utensils. This dishwasher is designed for energy efficiency, with an A++ rating, and it consumes minimal water, saving resources while delivering sparkling clean dishes. With features like delay start and half load, it offers convenience and flexibility to suit your schedule. Experience effortless dishwashing with Faber and enjoy hassle-free cleaning every time.
Specifications:
Price: 24,490 (
MRP 41,00040% Off)
Brand: Faber
Capacity: 12 Place Settings
Wash Programs: 6 options available
Noise Levels: 62 dB
Water Consumption: 10-17 L
Energy Consumption: 1-1.6 Kw/hr
Special Features: Inox finish, Height adjustable racks
|Pros
|Cons
|Low noise operation
|Durability issues
|Adjustable racks
|Inox finish adds sleek aesthetics
|Half load feature for smaller batches
|Excellent performance and quality
|User friendly controls
User’s Review: We thought which brand to go with..first thought of going with premium brand Bosch..but then I saw an informative video on YT, which very much made clear that working of all the dishwashers is all the same. So we decided to go with faber. And trust me, it was one of the best decision. After usage of more than a month, I would say every Indian household should have a dishwasher. No more worries of maid leaves and tantrums when there is more load due to guests. Utensils are sparkling clean.. I had never seen my utensils so sparkling ever before. Installation and demo from Faber was also good, just got it done late.
Why it's worth buying: Backed by a stellar 4.2-star rating on Amazon from over 1,100 satisfied customers, it proves its reliability and effectiveness.
The SHARP 8 Place Setting Table-Top Dishwasher is designed to elevate your kitchen experience with its compact size and advanced features. Perfect for small kitchens or apartments, it offers efficient cleaning while consuming minimal water and electricity, ensuring affordability without compromising performance. With 7 wash programs tailored for Indian utensils and glassware, it caters to diverse needs effortlessly. The LED digital display provides easy control and monitoring, while the Extra Dry feature ensures hot and shiny utensils every time. With its sleek Inox Silver finish and in-built heater for hygiene, this dishwasher adds a touch of modern elegance to any kitchen.
Specifications:
Price: 17,990 (
MRP 30,00040% Off)
Brand: SHARP
Capacity: 8 place settings.
Wash Programs: 7 modes including Intensive, Eco.
Features: Extra Dry, Self-Clean, LED Display.
Installation Type: Countertop.
Water Consumption: 7.0 – 12.5 L.
Warranty: 2 years comprehensive coverage.
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficient performance
|Dishes do not dry thoroughly
|Easy operation
|Quick and effective cleaning
|Saves space with its compact size
|Versatile wash programs
|Stylish design
User’s Review: I started using it on day 2. Only Installation of tap ( plumber charges ) is extra . Demo was done immediately when everything was ready. It was an amazing experience to use the dishwasher with ease, settings are so convenient, and the extra dry option was good . Anyone who has no idea about it can use it with ease . I feel machines are used with a sensible approach for long-term results. Just follow the instructions properly. I'm very happy as I avoided the maid & became independent . Thank you Sharp.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient cleaning with multiple wash modes and compact design ideal for small kitchens, ensuring convenience and effectiveness in dishwashing.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is the ideal capacity for a dishwasher under 30000?
A dishwasher with a capacity of 12 to 14 place settings is generally considered ideal for a family of 4 to 6 members, ensuring ample space for daily dishes.
Are dishwashers under 30000 energy-efficient?
Yes, many dishwashers in this price range come with energy-efficient features like low water consumption and A++ energy ratings, helping you save on utility bills.
Are dishwashers under 30000 noisy during operation?
No, modern dishwashers are engineered to operate quietly, with noise levels typically ranging from 45 to 55 decibels, ensuring a peaceful environment in your kitchen.
How much water do dishwashers under 30000 consume per cycle?
Dishwashers in this price range typically consume around 10 to 15 liters of water per cycle, offering efficient cleaning while conserving water resources.
Can I fit larger utensils in dishwashers under 30000?
Yes, many dishwashers in this range feature adjustable racks and foldable tines, allowing you to accommodate larger pots and pans with ease.
Are dishwashers under 30000 easy to maintain?
Generally, yes. Regular cleaning of filters and interior surfaces, along with proper detergent use, ensures optimal performance and longevity of your dishwasher.
In Bottom line
In conclusion, dishwashers under 30000 offer an efficient and convenient solution for everyday dishwashing needs. With features like multiple wash programs, energy efficiency, and suitable capacity, they streamline kitchen chores while saving time and resources. Choose from our curated list of recommendations to find a reliable and budget-friendly option that meets your requirements. Upgrade your kitchen today for hassle-free cleaning and enjoy more time for the things you love.
